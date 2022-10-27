NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 8 Sunday Baller

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Football series.

The Week 8 NFL main slate begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT and features 11 games. A pair of high-powered AFC West offenses will be on bye in Kansas City and the Chargers. Additionally, the London game returns in Week 8, with the Broncos and Jaguars facing off across the pond and outside the main slate. The Thursday Night Football (Ravens-Buccaneers), Sunday Night Football (Packers-Bills) and Monday Night Football (Bengals-Browns) matchups are also excluded. Yahoo will be running plenty of NFL DFS contests for Week 8, but the biggest is the Sunday Baller, which pays out a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000 to the top 2,700 finishers, including $50,000 to the winner. You can submit up to 150 entries into this contest, which has a maximum total capacity of 14,700 entries but will still run if it doesn't fill, potentially providing you with enhanced odds of winning, also known as overlay.

Playing in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) contests is about chasing upside, while lineups geared towards head-to-head, 50/50 or double-up formats should prioritize high floors. The players you want to target for these different contest types aren't mutually exclusive, but winning a GPP tournament usually requires finding a hidden gem or going against the grain in a spot or two, while building a solid base of the same chalk plays you would use anywhere. Against-the-grain plays typically consist of big-name players in tough matchups or boom-or-bust types with uncertain roles.

Keep in mind that Yahoo DFS contests use 0.5 PPR scoring rather than full PPR, which lowers the comparative value of wide receivers and running backs (in that order) while especially affecting high-volume pass-catchers. Your NFL $300k Sunday Baller lineup will consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one D/ST unit. Suggested plays for Week 8 include a couple of workhorse running backs, some value plays at wide receiver and a surging defense facing a reeling offense.

QUARTERBACK

Derek Carr, LV at NO ($28): The Saints are allowing 34.7 points per game over their last three, and opposing quarterbacks have a 7:0 TD:INT over that span. New Orleans' struggles defending the pass will likely continue here, as they have two cornerbacks on IR and both of their current starters at the position are questionable. Given those injuries, look for the Raiders to attack New Orleans through the air. Josh Jacobs should still get his on the ground in the game with this slate's second-highest over/under (49.5 points), and he's is an enticing option as well considering he's averaging 31.6 fantasy points over his last three games, but this is a nice opportunity for Carr to reach the 300-yard threshold for the second time in 2022 after topping that mark six times last season.

Honorable Mentions

Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. PIT ($39); Tua Tagovailoa, MIA at DET ($34); Daniel Jones, NYG at SEA ($27)

Against the Grainers

Kyler Murray, ARI at MIN ($33); Andy Dalton, NO vs. LV ($26); PJ Walker, CAR at ATL ($20)

RUNNING BACK

Derrick Henry, TEN at HOU ($40): Henry should be worth paying up for as the cornerstone of your Week 8 lineup. He's rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past three games and had scored over 22 fantasy points in three consecutive games before dropping to 15.3 in last week's win over the Colts. Despite having already had their bye, the Texans have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (812) and third-most rushing touchdowns (eight) to running backs. Tennessee will lean heavily on Henry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill banged up, and while Houston knows that, the Texans will likely be powerless to stop Henry regardless.

Miles Sanders, PHI vs. PIT ($22): Sanders is poised for a heavy workload here as the undefeated Eagles are this week's biggest favorites at home against the 2-5 Steelers. He's the clear top running back for Philadelphia, having amassed 15-plus carries in every game since a 13-carry season opener, and Sanders has already found the end zone four times after failing to score a touchdown last year. The Steelers have allowed four touchdowns to running backs on the ground and two more through the air, so look for Sanders to keep making the most of his plentiful touches if this game goes as expected.

Honorable Mentions

Saquon Barkley, NYG at SEA ($39); Kenneth Walker, SEA vs. NYG ($25); Raheem Mostert, MIA at DET ($21)

Against the Grainers

D'Onta Foreman, CAR at ATL ($19); Tony Pollard, DAL vs. CHI ($17); Nyheim Hines, IND vs. WAS ($13)

WIDE RECEIVER

Jaylen Waddle, MIA at DET ($25): Both Waddle and Tyreek Hill ($34) should thrive against a Lions defense that's allowing a league-high 32.3 points per game. Hill leads the league with 773 receiving yards, but Waddle's within striking distance, as his 621 receiving yards are good for fourth in the NFL. At $9 less, locking in Waddle offers you more lineup flexibility, especially if you plan to build around a star running back like Henry or Saquon Barkley.

DJ Moore, CAR at ATL ($17): It has been a forgettable season for Moore, but the three-time 1,100-yard receiver came alive in last week's upset win over the Buccaneers, setting season highs in catches (seven) and receiving yards (69) while scoring his second touchdown. He's the most established offensive player on the Panthers following the departure of Christian McCaffrey, so Moore should continue to see plenty of volume after being targeted 10 times by PJ Walker last week. An Atlanta defense that's likely to be without top cornerback A.J. Terrell is unlikely to keep Moore in check, especially considering the Falcons have allowed the most receptions (113) and touchdowns (11), as well as the second-most receiving yards (1,455), to wide receivers even with Terrell previously available.

Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG at SEA ($14): This is a nice buy-low opportunity on Robinson, who could be on the verge of making a name for himself in the NFL. The rookie second-round pick dealt with a knee injury earlier this season, then got into the end zone in Week 6 before catching six of eight first-half targets last week. With the Giants short-handed at wide receiver, Robinson's role has been growing with each passing week, and the shifty receiver should find plenty of room after the catch against a Seahawks defense that's allowing 26.6 points per game -- fourth most in the league.

Honorable Mentions

Davante Adams, LV at NO ($31); Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET vs. MIA ($29); A.J. Brown, PHI vs. PIT ($27)

Against the Grainers

Michael Pittman, IND vs. WAS ($21); Terry McLaurin, WAS at IND ($17); Elijah Moore, NYJ vs. NE ($13)

TIGHT END

Zach Ertz, ARI at MIN ($20): Many are attributing Ertz's clunker last week to DeAndre Hopkins' return from a suspension, but Ertz being held to two catches for 21 yards was primarily due to facing a Saints defense that's been elite at defending tight ends, as New Orleans is one of three teams to allow fewer than 200 yards and no touchdowns to the position this season. Minnesota presents a much less daunting matchup, as the Vikings' 58.7 yards allowed per game to the position are eighth most in the league. Ertz slots in as Murray's No. 2 target behind Hopkins, just as he did behind Marquise Brown when Brown was healthy and Hopkins was suspended. That role has led to double-digit targets in four of seven games for Ertz, who has a realistic chance to finish as the leading scorer among tight ends in the main slate with Travis Kelce on bye and Mark Andrews playing Thursday.

Honorable Mentions

Pat Freiermuth, PIT at PHI ($16); Irv Smith, MIN vs. ARI ($15); Juwan Johnson, NO vs. LV ($12)

Against the Grainers

George Kittle, SF at LAR ($17); Tyler Higbee, LAR vs. SF ($15); Tyler Conklin, NYJ vs. NE ($12)

DEFENSE

New York Jets, NYJ vs. NE ($17): Coach Robert Saleh has this Jets defense playing like some of the San Francisco units he presided over as the team's DC before getting the head coaching gig in the Big Apple. This unit doesn't have an elite edge rusher like Nick Bosa, but Quinnen Williams is playing like a mini-Aaron Donald on the interior of the defensive line, C.J. Mosley's one of five players across the NFL with 70 tackles, and wide receivers are getting lost in the Sauce Gardner. New York's defense has averaged 12.0 fantasy points while allowing only 14.0 points per game during the team's four-game winning streak, and the Jets are set to welcome in a Patriots offense that just turned the ball over four times in Monday's 33-14 home loss to the Bears. Bill Belichick's defense had Sam Darnold seeing ghosts back in 2019, and Saleh's group will be looking to return the favor against Mac Jones on the day before Halloween.

Honorable Mentions:

Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs. CHI ($19); Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs. PIT ($19); Tennessee Titans, TEN at HOU ($11)

Against the Grainers:

Carolina Panthers, CAR at ATL ($15); Washington Commanders, WAS at IND ($14); Chicago Bears, CHI at DAL ($12)

