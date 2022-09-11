NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Narratives. We spend the entire offseason weaving narratives to prepare for our fantasy drafts. Then we get to Week 1. Those narratives can be instantly dismantled. We also love when we get some early-season confirmation bias. However, taking victory laps on players who perform well with just a single game in the books is usually not wise.

That said, the entire NFL season is a small sample. We should react to any data we take in. We also have to be careful not to overreact. There's a buying opportunity in the trade market when a player on someone else's roster has a disappointing performance. Fantasy managers must be in constant evaluation mode. It may be the best time of the year to throw out trade offers, especially when a player you anticipate to do well has a defensible reason for getting off to a slow start. Of course, in addition to fantasy football, you can use what you learned in Week 1 to get an early edge on the Week 2 lines https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-2.

Let's look at a few of the top storylines that we dealt with during our first football Sunday of the year. Hopefully, this adds some context to our developing narratives in what was a wild first week of football.

Sunday Takeaways