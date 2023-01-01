NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Fantasy championship weekend! Obviously, many teams were eliminated before this week. But for those who survived, there's no greater fantasy football experience than feeling the range of emotions that are a part of this weekend. For those who didn't make it to their title games, we'll expect next year to be better!

I'll always try to give actionable advice at the end of each reaction, but with this being the end of the fantasy season for most, there may be more of a look ahead to 2023 than usual. In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 18 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-18 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways