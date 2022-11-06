NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.
Last week, it was starting to look as if the offenses may have been turning the corner in a defensive-minded season. In a number of the Week 8 games, there was a scoring bonanza. Unfortunately, this week's games continued to be filled with mostly low-scoring contests. During Week 9, six of 10 games produced fewer than 38 points. Just two games reached the 50-point mark. Of course, the Bengals, Dolphins and Bears did their best to keep things exciting, as each of those teams scored at least 32 points.
Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.
Sunday Takeaways
What a difference rational coaching makes!. Fantasy managers didn't think twice about cutting Justin Fields from their fantasy rosters while the Chicago offense refused to turn their QB loose over the first few games of the season. But after the last few games, those fantasy managers sure wish they could have Fields back in their lineups if they were unable to reclaim him. He's now rushed for at least 80 yards in three of his last four games. And his 172-yard eruption on the ground against Miami was one of the best rushing performances we've seen from a quarterback. He also threw for three touchdowns along with one
Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.
- What a difference rational coaching makes!. Fantasy managers didn't think twice about cutting Justin Fields from their fantasy rosters while the Chicago offense refused to turn their QB loose over the first few games of the season. But after the last few games, those fantasy managers sure wish they could have Fields back in their lineups if they were unable to reclaim him. He's now rushed for at least 80 yards in three of his last four games. And his 172-yard eruption on the ground against Miami was one of the best rushing performances we've seen from a quarterback. He also threw for three touchdowns along with one that he took in on the ground. With his current rushing floor, it's difficult to consider him as anything less is a top-10 weekly QB option.
- Coming into this week, Joe Mixon hadn't rushed for more than 82 yards in a game. Since Week 1, he was also held to fewer than 30 for receiving yards in each game. At least he had scored three touchdowns on the season. If anyone said that they saw Sunday's production against the Panthers coming, they were probably fibbing a bit. Not only did Mixon blow away his season rushing high with 153 yards, he also posted 58 yards through the air. And if that wasn't enough, he scored five TDs. A performance like this will make his season numbers look as if he's a top-tier running back. What we learned on Sunday is that he remains a high-floor player with massive upside in any given week.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had incredible production back in Week 2 when he posted 184 total yards and two touchdowns. However, he had a pair of injuries that limited his production in two contests since then. But now that he's been healthy the last two weeks, he posted 55 and 69 yards without a touchdown. Although this is a very small sample size, it's possible that fantasy managers were slightly overreacting when branding him a top-eight receiver. He still has a very high weekly floor along with incredible upside. But it's beginning to look as if he may not be the consistent week-winner he was down the stretch in 2021.
- The Raiders did a great job of getting Davante Adams back on track against the Jaguars. Of course, Las Vegas alienated the rest of their team, and it ended up leading them to yet another loss. Adams had 17 targets while Derek Carr threw 36 passes on the day. It was more impressive that Adams recorded 146 of 259 passing yards while catching Carr's only two scoring passes. Adams now has at least 95 yards in four of his last five games. Even though this is the first time in four weeks he saw more than nine targets, the renewed commitment to the star receiver should encourage fantasy managers that Adams has the elite upside that he showed during his days in Green Bay.
- It made sense when the Dolphins traded for Jeff Wilson. Raheem Mostert was rushing for just 4.5 yards per carry while Wilson was rushing for over five yards per carry in San Francisco. Mostert was being overworked as he was on pace to blow away his career-high 131 carries. Without having to learn the system at all, Wilson jumped right in. Both running backs had nine carries and two targets while Wilson was on the field for a few more snaps than Mostert. Wilson gained 74 yards to just 26 yards for Mostert. Fortunately, both were able to get into the end zone, helping their fantasy performances. Assuming they'll continue to split work, both could perform as top-24 options at their position. But Wilson seems more likely to hold up to a heavier workload than Mostert. Sharing the work may be best for both of them.
- It was good to see Cordarrelle Patterson back in the Falcons lineup. Although he had just one target, he did lead the team with 13 rushing attempts. Despite merely decent yardage, he scored Atlanta's only two TDs of the day. it's very possible that the Falcons keep his workload managed to keep him healthy. But with the production he's shown since last season, he should be considered a top-18 option at running back going forward.
- Travis Etienne has rushed for at least 109 yards and a touchdown in each of his last three games. He's become the centerpiece of the offense by handling 52 rushing attempts over the last two weeks. The only thing that's baffling about his performance is that he doesn't see more work as a receiver. He only has 50 receiving yards and seven catches over the last four weeks. Regardless, he's been incredibly productive as a runner, and he's easily a top-10 running back the rest of the way.
- Over the last five games, Kenneth Walker has scored in each while posting a total of seven TDs. And since taking the starting job over four weeks ago, he's gone over 100 scrimmage yards three times. With Seattle's defense significantly improved since early in the season, it's likely that Walker will frequently see positive game script. It's not unreasonable to project him as a top-eight RB the rest of the way.
- I'm certainly not about to question the greatness of Josh Allen. But he had his second performance in a row that was fairly uninspiring. Sure, the fantasy points are there because he's running. Over the last two weeks, he has two touchdown passes and two interceptions, though he did run one score in. However, in three of the last five games, he's been held to fewer than 220 passing yards. It's especially troubling that he's had two weak performances directly after the Week 7 bye. If the team has issues they want to address, a bye week is normally perfect for that. They'll need to figure this out on the fly now. Regardless, this week was the first time he had fewer than 23.8 fantasy points in 2022. and ultimately, points are the name of the game, so Allen is just fine.
- T.J. Hockenson had an excellent debut with the Vikings. He was second on the team with nine targets, behind only Justin Jefferson. The tight end caught each of his targets and placed second on the team with 70 yards. Meanwhile, K.J. Osborn was only targeted twice. Based on this one game, it appears as if Hockenson has already supplanted Osborn as the third option in the passing attack. Now that role may be a week-to-week proposition, but Hockenson is talented enough to be considered the favorite for that role. Fantasy managers who see him as a top-five tight end based on this performance may not be overreacting.
- I think we can officially say that the version of James Conner we saw last year won't be back in 2022. He doesn't have more than 64 yards in a game, and he hasn't scored since Week 1. Yes, he's missed three games, but in the five games he's played, he's had similar struggles both before and after the injury. Last year, he had terrible run blocking, but it didn't matter. This year, he still has terrible blocking, but the results are completely different. It'll be hard to recommend him as more than a flex option in 12-team leagues or a low-upside injury/bye week replacement.
- Good luck figuring out the Rams' backfield. While Cam Akers was deactivated, Ronnie Rivers and Malcolm Brown were seeing more work than Darrell Henderson. Then, the team brings back Akers, and Henderson easily leads the team in rushing. The takeaway is probably that there is no upside at all in the backfield. And once you think someone is in the lead role, it's not the case soon after. The only thing I can see changing things is if Los Angeles activates Kyren Williams and immediately uses him as a receiving weapon. For those who are desperate for RB help, if Williams is available, a speculative waiver add won't hurt.
- Zach Wilson may not be a very good NFL quarterback. But in the last two weeks, he's learned a valuable lesson of getting the ball to his best player. In those games, Garrett Wilson has recorded at least 92 yards. Against the Bills, no other Jets' pass catcher had more than 16 yards. The receiver had nine of the 24 targets the Jets threw in the game, which was good for a 37.5 percent share.Fantasy managers may get nervous starting a Jets receiver, but it appears safe to start Garrett Wilson as a top-30 option going forward.
- Aaron Rodgers came into this game without going over 255 passing yards or 11 rushing yards. He posted season-high numbers against the Lions, throwing for 291 yards and running for an additional 40. But the problem was that he created his own garbage time. Each of his three interceptions came deep in Lions' territory. Instead of what could have been a fairly comfortable win for the Packers, they scored just nine points and lost. It didn't help that he lost Romeo Doubs to an ankle injury on the first play of the game. Despite his performance, Rogers still should be considered a player who will throw for roughly 240 yards and two TDs in most games. He's basically a floor play, lacking a high ceiling, but not having a scary floor.
- There's probably not going to be comeback story for Tom Brady this season. He's thrown for more than one TD just a single time all year. The offensive line isn't giving him time to throw. He's often been on the wrong page with his receivers. Overall, it's simply a broken offense in Tampa Bay this year. Although Brady can be cut in leagues that start one QB, optimists may choose to wait through the Buccaneers' Week 10 bye. There's always a small chance that something gets figured out with the extra week off. I'm not counting on that happening, but it's something to consider.
- Although he did his damage during garbage time, Terrace Marshall had another decent fantasy performance. Last week, he caught four passes for 87 yards, and he came back against the Bengals with a touchdown and 53 yards. He's recently become a full-time player. And he's starting to have the look of a player who can be considered in the flex equation in 12-team leagues.
- With coach Bill Belichick facing Sam Ehlinger, this was always going to be a mismatch of epic proportions. The Colts had 181 yards of offense and didn't score a TD. Actually the pick-6 that Ehlinger threw was his biggest play of the day. And although many fantasy managers were excited about starting Deon Jackson at RB, it was apparent when breaking this game down that there was never going to be much room for him to run. The good news is that the Colts won't have to play the Patriots again. But the bad news is that this may be a very limited offense with the young QB under center.
Injuries
- After stringing together two strong fantasy performances for the first time this year, Aaron Jones injured his ankle, didn't return to action and was in a walking boot after the game.
- While catching a pass on the first play of the game, Romeo Doubs suffered an ankle injury, ruled out at halftime, and was on crutches while wearing a boot after the game.
- The injuries were out of control for the Packers. Christian Watson was checked for a concussion In the third quarter and didn't return to the game.