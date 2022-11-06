NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Last week, it was starting to look as if the offenses may have been turning the corner in a defensive-minded season. In a number of the Week 8 games, there was a scoring bonanza. Unfortunately, this week's games continued to be filled with mostly low-scoring contests. During Week 9, six of 10 games produced fewer than 38 points. Just two games reached the 50-point mark. Of course, the Bengals, Dolphins and Bears did their best to keep things exciting, as each of those teams scored at least 32 points.

I'll always try to give actionable advice at the end of each reaction. In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 9 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-9 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways