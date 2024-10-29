NFL Injury Analysis: Love Is Day-to-Day With Mild Strain

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Brian Thomas was also injured Sunday, suffering a chest injury. The injury has also been described as a rib injury, suggesting the rookie wideout suffered a costal cartilage injury. As discussed last week

The Jaguars receiving unit was hit hard by injury on Sunday in the team's loss to the Packers. Christian Kirk suffered the most significant injury, fracturing his clavicle (collarbone) on a fourth quarter catch attempt. Surgery was performed Monday to stabilize the broken bone, and he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Fortunately, Love's injury is mild, and he is currently considered day-to-day. The team is optimistic about his chances of playing against the Lions, but it may impact his ability to scramble. The Packers do have the benefit of a Week 10 bye should the team opt to take the conservative approach with his care. Malik Willis would get the nod at starting quarterback should Love miss time.

The groin is a term used to describe the adductor muscle group. These muscles, located on the inner thigh, pull the leg toward the midline of the body in a motion known adduction. Strains to any of these muscles can negatively impact lateral movement.

The Packers quarterback appears to have avoided a serious injury Sunday, after additional testing on his groin did not reveal any significant structural damage. The final diagnosis is a groin strain, likely considered a low-grade or mild strain.

Jordan Love

Jacksonville WR Corps

Brian Thomas was also injured Sunday, suffering a chest injury. The injury has also been described as a rib injury, suggesting the rookie wideout suffered a costal cartilage injury. As discussed last week , the ribs are anchored to the sternum (breastbone) by a specific type of cartilage. This cartilage can be bruised or fractured, resulting in a painfully limiting injury. There have been reports that Thomas could miss multiple weeks with his injury, though coach Doug Pederson said his wideout should be considered day-to-day. Keep an eye on Thomas' activity level at practice to get a better gauge on his overall health entering the weekend.

To make matters worse, Gabe Davis suffered an undisclosed shoulder injury. If Davis and Thomas join Kirk on the sidelines, the Jacksonville wide receiving unit would be made up of Parker Washington and Tim Jones. Those considering starting Trevor Lawrence at quarterback should look elsewhere for now.

San Francisco Offense

The 49ers will take advantage of a well-timed bye week and hope to have multiple top offensive weapons back in the mix for Week 10. It starts at the top with Christian McCaffrey who is planning on taking part in the team's practices over the next week. He has yet to play this season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis and traveled to Germany for treatment. I suspect San Francisco will ease him back into the mix, but he remains too talented to keep on your bench.

Jordan Mason has played well covering for McCaffrey but has been limited in recent weeks by an acromioclavicular (AC) sprain. He aggravated the injury Sunday night against the Cowboys, paving the way for a big night from Isaac Guerendo. Mason should be fine entering Week 10, but the return of McCaffrey and the emergence of Guerendo could put a cap on his ceiling.

Deebo Samuel will also need extra time to recuperate after battling pneumonia and now an oblique injury. Samuel suited up against Dallas on Sunday despite spending time in the hospital but was unable to finish the game. The two ailments could be linked, as prolonged coughing can result in strains of the obliques and intercostal muscles. Extended rest should allow these ailments to adequately heal, and Samuel has a good chance at returning in Week 10 close to full strength. He will continue to carry his normal elevated level of injury risk. Jauan Jennings is also expected to return in Week 10 after missing two games with a hip injury.

Turf Burns

Stefon Diggs: The Texans receiver suffered a noncontact knee injury Sunday but specifics about the injury remain limited. Diggs did not practice Monday and appears unlikely to be ready for Thursday's matchup against the Jets. There have been rumblings the injury is serious, but without a concrete update, it is hard to speculate about Diggs' availability moving forward. Prepare to be without Diggs this week and potentially longer.

Rico Dowdle: The Cowboys run game is ranked dead last in the league, averaging 74 yards a game. Dowdle has been the team's most consistent threat out of the backfield but was unable to play against the 49ers. He was a late scratch after reporting to the game presenting with a fever and other flu-like symptoms. Veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook got the nod, combining for 46 rushing yards. Dowdle should be fine to play against the Falcons, but it's hard to put much stock in any Cowboys running back. He remains a touchdown-dependent running back.

Tee Higgins: A quadriceps injury sustained during a practice late in the week prevented Higgins from playing against the Eagles. However, the injury is reportedly mild, and his absence on Sunday appears to be more about the timing of the injury than its severity. The Bengals consider their wideout day-to-day, and he seems likely to be in the lineup against the Raiders. Andrei Iosivas would see extra reps if Higgins misses any more time, but he has yet to take advantage of the opportunity. The rookie has not secured a catch in back-to-back games despite being on the field for 88 snaps.

Drake Maye: The rookie quarterback suffered a concussion against the Jets and will now need to complete the league's mandated protocol to return to action. While Maye does not have a history of concussions, these traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) can be highly variable from person to person, and a return in Week 9 seems unlikely. Jacoby Brissett would start at quarterback if Maye is ruled out.

DK Metcalf: Metcalf is trending in the right direction and could be back for Seattle's divisional contest against the Rams. The Seahawks receiver did not play in the team's loss to the Bills with a mild medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his knee. Fortunately, Metcalf appears to be recuperating nicely. Furthermore, these injuries can be braced, helping reduce any lingering instability. Metcalf should be utilized like normal.