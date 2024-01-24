This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for AFC and NFC Championship Playoff Weekend

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are 3, 7, 6, 14 and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it is a significant move that warrants attention.

AFC and NFC Championship Weekend Odds

AFC and NFC Championship Weekend Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 28

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) at Baltimore Ravens (13-4) -3.5 O/U 44.5

OPENED RAVENS -3.0, O/U 45.5, HIGH 46.0, LOW 44.0

Detroit Lions (12-5) at San Francisco 49ers (12-5) -7.0 O/U 51.0

OPENED 49ers -7.0 but line has bounced up and down between -6.5 and -7.0 depending on the Deebo Samuel news. O/U 51.5 and has been as low as 50.5 and as high as 52.5.

AFC Championship Line Movement: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs is lining up to be one of the best AFC Championship games on paper we have seen in recent memory. The Chiefs are in an unfamiliar position being road underdogs for the second week in a row.

The Ravens looked impressive in their win against the Texans, 34-10, while the Chiefs beat the Bills again, 27-24. The Chiefs have caught some breaks in the playoffs facing the banged-up Dolphins and Bills. The Ravens come into the game in relatively good health. There is also a lot to be said for the Ravens dominating the Texans in the second half, while the Chiefs had to go down to the wire against the Bills.

I will go over the trends in detail more below, but the narrative of Patrick Mahomes as an underdog cannot be ignored. This is more of an informational article to help you make decisions, but I am very leary about EVERYONE being on the Chiefs again and I think people are overlooking what the Ravens have done. The Chiefs have some key injuries that need to be considered.

The SHARP money is on the Ravens' moneyline.

Odds

Chiefs: Spread (+3.5) -108, Moneyline +154; Projected Score 20.5 points

Ravens: Spread (-3.5) -112, Moneyline -185; Projected Score 24.0 points

Game Total: 44.5 points

Totaling bets thus far, 63 percent of the money and 64 percent of the bets are on the Chiefs. There is 59 percent of the money on the Chiefs' moneyline, but 61 percent of the bets is on the Ravens. There is 97 percent of the money and 93 percent of the bets on the OVER.

Trends

Kansas City is 11-2 straight up in its last 13 on the road

Baltimore is 10-1 straight up and 8-3 against the spread in its last 11 games (excluding Week 18)

Mahomes is 9-1-1 (depending on what closing number is used) as a road underdog

The Ravens have scored at least 31 points with an average score of 39-19 in their last six home games as favorites

The Chiefs are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 with an average score of 19.3-18.9

The Chiefs are 7-3 to the UNDER in their last 10

Key Injuries

Chiefs - G Joe Thuney, WR Kadarius Toney, OL Wanya Morris, LB Willie Gay, DT Derrick Nnadi, S Mike Edwards are listed as QUESTIONABLE

Ravens - CB Marlon Humphrey, WR Tylan Wallace, LB Del'Shawn Phillips are listed as QUESTIONABLE

There is still no news on the status of TE Mark Andrews

Weather - 48 degrees with 66 percent chance of rain and winds of 11 mph with gusts up to 21 mph by kickoff

NFC Championship Line Movement: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

The Lions come into the NFC Championship game as the public darling, as they have never reached the Super Bowl. Being a public dog is dangerous and not a side that you generally want to follow. Especially when you look at the moneyline where 67 percent of the bets are on the 49ers which represents sharp money.

That being said, the Lions do thrive in the underdog role and the 49ers have not performed well as home favorites recently. A big storyline in this game is the health of 49ers WR Deebo Samuel who is listed as 50/50 to play. The 49ers are just 8-9 straight up without Samuel.

Odds

Lions: Spread (+7.0) -112, Moneyline +250; Projected Score 22.0 points

49ers: Spread (-7.0) -108, Moneyline -310; Projected Score 29.0 points

Game Total: 51.0 points

Totaling bets thus far, 75 percent of the money and 71 percent of the bets are on the Lions. There is 69 percent of the money on the Lions' moneyline, but 67 percent of the bets are on the 49ers. There is 69 percent of the money and 73 percent of the bets on the UNDER.

Trends

Dan Campbell is 38-24-1 ATS as an underdog

The Lions are 5-2 SU and 6-1 ATS in their last seven as road dogs

The 49ers are 8-9 all time without Deebo Samuel

The 49ers are 0-5 last 5 ATS as home favorites

Key Injuries

Lions - C Frank Ragnow (PROBABLE), G Jonah Jackson (OUT), WR Kalif Raymond (QUESTIONABLE)

49ers - WR Deebo Samuel is listed as QUESTIONABLE

Weather - 65 degrees, 5 percent chance of rain, 2 mph wind

If you're betting on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures.