NFL Preseason Week 3: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL Preseason concludes tonight with the 1-1 Texans traveling to New Orleans to take on the 2-0 Saints. DraftKings features their $12 Showdown Special with $20k to first, while FanDuel headlines the $9 Preseason Rush with a $2k top payout. The showdown slate features a captain spot and flex positions with every player having an identical salary, so don't be afraid to use multiple players from one position.

Quarterback

Derek Carr didn't take the field last week and is expected to rest yet again, along with several other Saints starters. That leaves Jameis Winston to start with Jake Haener following him, and it's likely that each sees a full half of action. Winston's efficiency makes him the better option, but Haener has looked decent as well and gets the benefit of playing against weaker opposition later in the game.

C.J. Stroud is scheduled to start the preseason finale for the Texans and receive a couple series worth of action. Through two starts, he's gone 9-for-16 with 73 yards and an interception, and the limited upside makes Davis Mills and Case Keenum better plays. Keenum missed last week with a leg injury but returned to practice Wednesday. Mills struggled with his efficiency against the Dolphins, making Keenum the slightly better option.

Running Back

The Texans' RB room will look to rebound from a disappointing performance last week in which they rushed 13 times for just 33 yards. Mike Boone leads the team with 37 rushing yards through two preseason games, and he also chipped in with four catches for 25 yards last week. Meanwhile, Dare Ogunbowale and Gerrid Doaks are both questionable to play after missing last week due to injuries. That leaves an opportunity for Larry Rountree to contribute after being signed just over a week ago.

While the Saints did rest Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams last week, they may get a little bit of work with the team having just a few RB options if they rested both of them as Darrel Williams is questionable to play after suffering a groin injury in practice. Kendre Miller was iffy to play against the Chargers but ended up leading the team with 10 carries, including a seven-yard TD run. Ellis Merriweather has been inefficient thus far, rushing 14 times for 39 yards but has been active in the receiving game with six catches and a touchdown.

Wide Receiver

The Saints have passed the ball 38 times in each of their two preseason games, so there will be plenty of targets to go around. The assumption is that Chris Olave and Michael Thomas won't play, while Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith are both questionable at best as they work their way back from groin injuries. A.T. Perry has been the go-to-guy thus far, receiving 11 targets, catching nine of them for 92 yards and a touchdown. Rookies Shaquan Davis and Jontre Kirklin also caught passes of 42 and 53 yards, respectively, last week and offer GPP upside.

Tank Dell has been one of the few players among the Houston offense that has flashed his potential thus far, receiving eight targets in the preseason opener as he went for five catches, 65 yards and a touchdown. Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Noah Brown are expected to be the team's starting WR trio and should all receive roughly one quarter of game play. John Metchie and Johnny Johnson will likely see a couple quarters of play, but it's hard to see anyone outside of Dell offering much upside.

Tight End

Lucas Krull led all pass catching options for New Orleans last week with eight targets, although he managed just 30 yards off them. Dalton Schultz also received three targets for the Texans last week, so those are probably the only two guys I'd consider rostering. As usual, don't be afraid to fade the position altogether.

Kicker/Defense

Houston released Jake Bates a couple of weeks ago, leaving Ka'imi Fairbairn as their only kicker, and he converted his lone attempt last week for 35 yards. The Saints on the other hand still have two kickers on their roster in Wil Lutz and Blake Grupe. Neither kicker has missed an attempt thus far and since they are splitting the work, using either of them becomes a risky proposition.

With a relatively low over/under of 37.5, both defenses are in play to use. The Saints are the better option of the two as a 2.5-point favorite in the game, especially considering Houston has only put up 23 points this preseason. However, using the Texans D/ST also makes sense with Carr and other starters not suiting up.

