NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 9

Training Camp Storyline

Chiefs' Rushing Attack

Adam Teicher ESPN.com is reporting that Ronald Jones has been the No. 2 RB for much of Chiefs' camp.

Although each of the top four RBs have taken snaps with the first-team offense, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is considered the front runner. Acquired from the Buccaneers in free agency, Jones could provide a strong insurance policy if Edwards-Helaire disappoints. In addition, Jerick McKinnon proved to be an excellent receiver and decisive runner during the Chiefs' playoff run last year. Meanwhile, rookie Isiah Pacheco has shown flashes in camp, though coach Andy Reid intimated that Pacheco needs to learn the nuances of the game.

Based on ADP, fantasy managers continue to reflect the top of the Kansas City depth chart. Just as the Chiefs don't seem to have a clear leader, Edwards-Helaire is being drafted outside the top-24 RBs while Jones is outside the top-45 RBs. It's unclear as to whether Edwards-Helaire's struggles have been due to injuries or lack of effectiveness. While in Tampa Bay, Jones had issues with consistency and ball security, so he's far from a lock to be a better player than Edwards-Helaire. Not only do the Chiefs have an outstanding offensive line, but having Patrick Mahomes at QB ensures that the RBs will frequently see light boxes. Whichever RB can dominate carries will be in an excellent situation. Finally, McKinnon allowed coach Reid to run intricate screen plays during last year's playoffs, which is something he's been unable to do with his personnel for most of his tenure in Kansas City. As long as he's healthy, it wouldn't be a surprise if McKinnon became a passing-game specialist. That leaves Pacheco, whose ADP is rising by the day, and he's now going right around RB65. He has potential for upside, but likely needs much to happen to be a regular contributor. Given each of their draft costs, fantasy managers who have a preference among these RBs should feel comfortable drafting their player of choice at their ADP.

Job Battles

Melvin Gordon- The Broncos waited until late in the off-season to re-sign Gordon, and the running back believes the team is committed to a system that can support multiple backs. That shouldn't be a surprise, as Gordon and Javontae Williams were in a nearly identical timeshare last year. Even though it's possible that Williams takes on a somewhat larger role this year, it's entirely possible that Gordon continues to see significant work. Fantasy managers are definitely seeing it that way, as Williams is being drafted inside the top-12 RBs while Gordon is going outside the top 36. If Gordon even gets 40 percent of the work, he could easily outperform his ADP.

Bryan Edwards- Although Edwards (shoulder) has been wearing a non-contact jersey at practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com is reporting that Edwards appears to be one of the team's top three receivers. Aside from rookie Drake London and veteran Olamide Zacchaeus, there is very little competition for the third-receiver role. While with the Raiders last year, Edwards showed the ability to be a useful player. And on a team that figures to trail often, Edwards could see a decent target share. Going undrafted in most fantasy leagues, Edwards could be a reasonable endgame pick.

Tyler Allgeier- Fantasy gamers may be shocked when they see Allgeier listed at the bottom of the Falcons' unofficial depth chart. However, this is not an abnormal approach for coach Arthur Smith at this stage of the preseason in terms of rookies and the depth chart. Although Cordarrelle Patterson is likely to retain the starting RB role, Allgeier will be working to carve out a backfield role along with Damien Williams and possibly Avery Williams. Of those RBs, Allgeier's size and physical running style could get him a leg up as the leader for early-down work when Patterson isn't in the mix.

Geno Smith- Despite there being a QB competition in Seattle, Geno Smith continues to be listed ahead of Drew Lock on Seattle's initial depth chart. Regardless of who starts at QB, it's likely the Seahawks will feature a run-heavy offense. Although the team has excellent receiving weapons in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant, when Seattle was in a similar situation last year, Smith averaged just 24 pass attempts in four games. He also averaged just 175 yards per game. Other than a depth option in leagues that start two TEs, Smith may not have big upside.

Brevin Jordan- After coach Lovie Smith recently talked up Pharoah Brown as being the lead TE for the Texans, good news emerged on Jordan's fantasy status. Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that Jordan may help fill the teams need at slot receiver. Although that's far from a guarantee, the athletic tight end certainly could move his way into the mix with the team's depth WRs. And even though Smith was hyping up Brown, it would seem possible that Jordan's ability as a receiver could earn him significant work on obvious passing downs. Overall, Jordan's being drafted outside the top-25 TEs, and his ADP indicates he may not have a high-volume receiving role. However, he does possess breakout potential.

James Proche- Even though Devin Duvernay is considered the favorite to start opposite Rashod Bateman at WR for the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Proche has been one of the standouts in training camp. He's been getting open in all areas of the field, including deep, which is a surprise, as he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash coming out of SMU. In any case, Duvernay isn't a lock to win the No. 2 role, and fantasy managers seem to feel the same way. Proche has an ADP of WR76 while Duvernay has an ADP of WR90. Fantasy gamers who want to invest in either of these WRs can get them at very little cost in drafts.

Jonathan Garibay- Especially for those who've already drafted in leagues that use kickers, it should be noted that the Cowboys are expected to waive Garibay. For now, Dallas will have a competition between Brett Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu to assume kicking duties.

