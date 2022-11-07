NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Daniel Jones , NYG - Oddly, the Texans have been good for fantasy purposes against quarterbacks, but aside from Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert , they haven't faced anyone that good. Jones has been pretty consistent this season, scoring 17.3 fantasy points in five of his eight games (14.6 and 14.9 in two others). He should benefit from coming off the bye and playing at home this week. Looking to Week 11, he'll face the Lions, which is one of the best possible matchups, making him possibly a multi-week starter. FAAB: $4-$8

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

Hopefully, you picked up Justin Fields last week and started him. There were a lot of good scores last week, including performances from Joe Mixon , Kenneth Walker , Travis Etienne , Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill . Once against this week, the waiver wire looks very thin outside of quarterback; there's nothing wrong with saving FAAB for later in the season. Almost every year we see a player break out late; Jamaal Charles and Jerome Harrison (Cleveland Browns for you youngsters) are two great examples. But let's look at who might help this week.

Bye: Bengals, Patriots, Jets, Ravens

Note: Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany, Sunday Morning.

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

Jimmy Garoppolo, SF - Notice how these two quarterbacks are coming off a bye and are less than 50 percent rostered on Yahoo. I think Jones has the better two weeks combined for matchups where Jimmy G has the better rest-of-season schedule. Every team he faces is 11th or worse against quarterbacks, and he gets the Dolphin and Raiders who are the two worst. Christian McCaffrey can only help his fantasy prospects, and with two solid weeks off Deebo Samuel should be ready to dominate. Expect Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow owners rostered to bid aggressively. FAAB: $4-$8

Deshaun Watson, CLE - The Browns have already anointed Watson the starter for Week 13, his first week he's eligible to return. Keeping in mind it's still a few weeks away, but this week or next would be a good time to stash him if you have the room. The fantasy playoff schedule is excellent as he's playing all teams who rank in the bottom half of the league against quarterbacks Weeks 15-18. FAAB: $3-$6

Case Keenum, BUF - Josh Allen is dealing with an elbow injury but at this time it doesn't appear to be anything series. Daniels has plenty of experience under his belt and the Bills offense is very pass-heavy. Chances are this amounts to nothing and should be only considered for deeper and two-quarterback leagues in case Allen can't go. FAAB: $1-$2

RUNNING BACK

Secondary Targets

Deon Jackson, IND - Jackson injured his knee in the loss to the Patriots on Sunday but returned. Jonathan Taylor could be back this week, but if not Jackson will start again. Jackson is 66 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, so it's unlikely he's available. If he is, he should be your target. If not, then consider Zack Moss, who makes for an interesting option and should be active this week, Phillip Lindsay, who had a little success earlier this season, and Jordan Wilkins, who is the most familiar with the offense having been with the team for five seasons. FAAB: $4-$8

Kyren Williams, LAR - I have no idea what is going on in the Rams' backfield and I'm pretty sure Sean McVay doesn't either. Cam Akers' role is supposed to grow (allegedly) but anything is possible at this point. It seems probable Williams is activated this week, or at worst next week, and if he is should see a few touches immediately. FAAB: $3-$6

WIDE RECEIVER

Primary Targets

Mecole Hardman, KC - Hardman has become an important part of the Chiefs' offense and now has at least one touchdown in each of his last three games and five total. His scores haven't come from distance and it's likely a matter of time before one does. Hardman is likely the best receiver on waivers, just keep in mind he's usually touchdown-dependent for fantasy scoring. FAAB: $5-$10

Hail Mary

DeAndre Carter, LAC - Joshua Palmer is currently the top wide receiver for the Chargers and will continue to be so without Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. However, Carter will be the second wide receiver and had a 6-5-53 line Sunday against the Falcons. The Chargers have a tough task this week taking on a rested 49ers secondary, so it'll be tough to trust Carter in most formats. He will have value, though, if we find out Williams or Allen is out for an extended number of weeks FAAB: $1-$2

TIGHT END

Hail Mary

Noah Fant, SEA - Fant turned in his best game of the season Sunday, finishing with five catches for 96 yards against the Cardinals. The problem with Fant is he's been wildly inconsistent this season; his previous two games he had three catches for 26 yards. But, as I say every week, tight end is pretty barren, so it's possible Fant could help you out. FAAB: $1-$2

Lions Trio - I may have placed a small wager on an anytime Brock Wright touchdown Sunday and then sat and watched teammates James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra each find the end zone. Wright was supposed to be the main guy but only got one target, showing this could be a fluid situation until the Lions to commit to one. For now, it's just a situation to monitor with a high likelihood none has consistent fantasy relevance. FAAB: FCFS or $1

DEFENSE

Hail Mary

Atlanta Falcons Defense/ST - I appreciate that the fact that the Panthers announced PJ Walker the starter Monday, eliminating me from having to write about Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold (who might get the next crack at starting). Walker looked awful Sunday in Cincinnati, but he's getting another shot Thursday night. Based on fading Walker alone, the Falcons should be a good defense to stream this week. FAAB; $1-$2