NFL Waiver Wire: Week 4 Deep Dive

We're back with a deep dive of the waiver wire for Week 4. We're starting to gain significant samples, enough to start deciphering potential role changes. That combined with mounting injuries will be the focus of our targets this week. As always, we won't repeat any players found in the traditional waiver wire article .

Quarterback

Daniel Jones – 6% ESPN

QB play has generally been poor this season, so scouring the wire for immediate replacements at the position isn't likely to be useful. For Week 4, Jones could be the exception. He's thrown for multiple TDs in consecutive weeks and has shown a real rapport with Malik Nabers. The Cowboys have gotten lit up by Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson the past two weeks. And while that isn't necessarily the expectation for Jones, Dallas doesn't represent an imposing matchup.

Tyler Huntley – 0% ESPN, 3% FFPC

Huntley could very well take over as the starter in Miami. His effectiveness was overstated during his time in Baltimore, but anyone competent under center with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as skill-position players is at least worth mentioning.

Mason Rudolph – 0% ESPN, 1% FFPC

Will Levis can't last much longer as the starter in Tennessee given his current level of play having turned the ball over eight times in only three games. Rudolph proved himself to be a decent NFL starter to close 2023 in Pittsburgh. Chatter is growing he could take over the Titans' offense.

Aidan O'Connell – 0% ESPN, 36% FFPC

O'Connell replaced Gardner Minshew at the end of the Raiders' blowout loss to the Panthers. For now, Minshew has retained the starting job, though a loss against the Browns on Sunday could change that.

Drake Maye – 2% ESPN

Maye was another quarterback who appeared late in a lopsided Week 3 loss. The Patriots don't seem overly eager to get him under center due to the poor start of their offensive line, but he should start sooner than later this season.

Running Back

Kareem Hunt - 2% ESPN, 38% FFPC

Hunt is substantially rostered in ESPN leagues, but the news he was signed to the Chiefs' active roster came after the traditional waiver column was published. He's not likely to take over the backfield entirely on his own and at some point we should no longer put the offense on a pedestal, though Hunt is still worth adding for those who have a need at the position.

Isaac Guerendo – 2% ESPN, 65% FFPC

Christian McCaffrey (calf) certainly doesn't seem to be near returning, leaving Jordan Mason as the lead back and Guerendo as the backup. Guerendo saw five carries in Week 3 and could continue to carve out a small offensive role.

Roschon Johnson – 1% ESPN

D'Andre Swift has been a major disappointment as Chicago's lead back, opening the door for a shift in workload. With Travis Homer (finger) healthy, this was an ambiguous backfield. But now that he's on IR, Johnson appears to be the clear beneficiary if Swift sees his role decrease.

Cordarrelle Patterson – 1% ESPN, 7% FFPC

Jaylen Warren (knee) can't get healthy and is potentially out for multiple games. That leaves Najee Harris to take the majority of the backfield work, but Patterson is now Pittsburgh's unquestioned second option.

Dameon Pierce – 2% ESPN

Props to Cam Akers for making the Texans roster, yet he lost a key fumble in Week 2 and was ineffective as the lead back last weekend. If Joe Mixon (ankle) is healthy, Pierce isn't that great of an add, though I'd expect him to lead the backfield if healthy and if Mixon isn't.

Tyler Badie – 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

The Broncos' backfield is becoming difficult to sort out once again, just not the way we envisioned it during the preseason. Both Samaje Perine and Audric Estime (ankle) are out of the picture, but Badie mixed in for 12 offensive snaps Sunday. That alone wouldn't be noteworthy, yet he worked a lot in the fourth quarter and was effective ripping off a 43-yard run while averaging 7.8 yards per carry. The question that will hopefully be answered in Week 4 is whether Sean Payton viewed that as garbage time or if he looked to Badie to legitimately spark the run game.

Emanuel Wilson - 6% ESPN, 35% FFPC

The final stat line for Wilson overstates his fantasy intrigue moving forward, but he's the backup to Josh Jacobs in a very effective offense.

Wide Receiver

Josh Downs – 9% ESPN

The Colts' passing attack has left plenty to be desired due to Anthony Richardson's inaccuracy. Even so, Downs is rostered at too low of a rate given his rookie production to date. It may take some time, but he could emerge as the season progresses.

Andrei Iosivas – 7% ESPN, 68% FFPC

Iosivas' best chance to maintain a key role in the Cincinnati offense has likely passed with Tee Higgins available again. On the other hand, he's developed chemistry with Joe Burrow - particularly near the goal line with three TDs on five red zone targets.

Jalen Tolbert – 6% ESPN, 79% FFPC

Perhaps it's been the Cowboys' slow start to the season, but there hasn't been much attention on Tolbert. He holds an equivalent role to Brandin Cooks in terms of both routes run and targets per route run. It might be a bit early to start citing efficiency metrics given the amount they can fluctuate at this point, though Tolbert has been far more efficient than Cooks (1.31 YPRR vs. 0.73).

Tre Tucker - 4% ESPN, 12% FFPC

The Raiders managed a lot of garbage time production in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Panthers. That makes it a little bit difficult to parse which players had meaningful production. Tucker did benefit from that, but he also hit for a big play early in the game that was some indication the Raiders are trying to get him involved in the offense. Playing the speculation game, Tucker would also benefit from a Davante Adams trade.

Jalen Nailor – 4% ESPN, 36% FFPC

Nailor has capably stepped in capably without Jordan Addison (ankle). If Addison is back for Week 4, Nailor becomes less interesting.

Jonathan Mingo – 1% ESPN

Adam Thielen (hamstring) is on IR, which gives Mingo the chance to move up the depth chart. The start to his career has been less than thrilling from a productivity standpoint, yet we can't separate that from the poor play of Bryce Young. This is likely Mingo's best chance to prove he's a legitimate NFL receiving option.

Tight End

Brenton Strange – 13% ESPN, 16% FFPC

Evan Engram's (hamstring) absence has opened a role for Strange, and he's taken advantage of that opportunity by earning six and five targets across two games.

Erick All – 0% ESPN, 15% FFPC

All is a repeat here after recording four targets in consecutive outings. Mike Gesicki is on a short-term deal and if he becomes ineffective/injured, All looks to be the one to step up as he's shown flashes in a limited sample.

Josh Whyle – 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

Rostering and starting anyone on the Titans' offense is a bit of a leap of faith, especially a tight end in a split role. Whyle certainly has the usage to suggest he's taking over the pass-catching role from Chigoziem Okonkwo and offers the body type to be am end zone threat.