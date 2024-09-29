NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Early Watch

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.
This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list.
Quarterback
- Joe Flacco was a fantasy savior last year with the Browns. If Anthony Richardson (hip) misses time, Flacco is actually in a better situation this year. The Indy offensive line is solid. Michael Pittman is an excellent possession-plus receiver and Josh Downs is a talented slot receiver.
Running Back
- If D'Andre Swift was dropped after three horrible games, he bounced back in a huge way against the Rams. The Bears likely will be thrilled to keep Swift in the lead role after paying him this offseason.
- If Travis Etienne misses time due to the shoulder injury that forced him from this week's game, Tank Bigsby would step into a volume role. In limited work, Bigsby has looked solid this season.
- In shallow leagues, Chase Brown could be available handling just 19 touches the first three games. After looking explosive last week, Brown split touches evenly with Zack Moss. That work led to Brown posting 92 scrimmage yards and two TDs. This could be an even split.
- Another player who may have been dropped in some leagues is Javonte Williams. After three brutal games, Williams posted 80 scrimmage yards against the Jets. It may not continue, but it also could get the RB jump started a bit.
- Kareem Hunt looked washed last year. He did not look washed when taking over the lead role for the Chiefs this week. The veteran turned 16 touches into 85 yards. The success may not continue, but the situation is excellent.
- Antonio Gibson averages nine touches per game for the Patriots. He's also caught three passes in each of the last two games. Aside from some low-end PPR value, Gibson could see significant work if Rhamondre Stevenson were to miss time.
- Tyler Allgeier was the "hot hand" against the Saints and posted 80 yards on 10 touches. The RB has averaged nine touches the last three games. Since he's getting volume each week, Allgeier has value.
- Roschon Johnson had seven carries, including a goal-line score against the Rams. Even though D'Andre Swift played well, Johnson may have won the change-of-pace role along with some goal-line work over Khalil Herbert.
- Emanuel Wilson had eight carries in a game the Packers were being blown out. Last week, Wilson handled 14 touches. Until MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/IR) returns, Wilson could retain weekly value as the backup to Josh Jacobs.
- Jeremy McNichols could have short-term value if Austin Ekeler (concussion) misses additional time. As the No. 2 this week, McNichols had nine touches and was productive against the Cardinals.
Wide Receiver
- Dontayvion Wicks was targeted 13 times in a game Christian Watson left with an ankle injury. If Watson misses time, Wicks moves into a full-time role in three-receiver sets. He could be a top-30 WR in that scenario.
- Ray-Ray McCloud has posted at least 42 yards in three of four games. He is a full-time slot receiver on an offense that features three-WR sets. When Kirk Cousins is under pressure, McCloud is often a key read for the QB.
- Xavier Legette has done well with Andy Dalton at QB. Last week, the receiver posted two catches for 42 yards, and this week he posted 66 yards and a TD. While Adam Thielen (hamstring, IR) is out, Legette could cement the No. 2 role.
- Josh Downs could go on a tear if Anthony Richardson (hip) misses time, and Joe Flacco steps in. Against a tough Pittsburgh defense, Downs caught eight passes for 82 yards and a TD. Downs is an excellent slot receiver with downfield speed.
- Mike Williams has seen his work increase in the last two weeks after returning from last year's ACL injury. The receiver averaged 3.5 catches and 50 yards the last two weeks.
- Greg Dortch averages five targets and has had at least 35 yards in three of four games.
- Tre Tucker should be the No. 2 WR for the Raiders as long as Davante Adams (hamstring) misses time. After posting 96 yards and a TD in Week 3, Tucker had a solid five catches for 41 yards against the Browns.
- When Tutu Atwell was in a prominent role for the Rams last year, he posted at least 30 yards in six of 11 games. He also had four games with at least 50 yards. In the last two games, Atwell posted 82 and 93 yards. Until Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return, Attwell has weekly value.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster is not a good. However, if Rashee Rice (knee) is out for an extended period, Smith-Schuster is the most likely possession receiver the Chiefs have at WR.
- Sterling Shepard has always been a good player, but injuries derailed most of his career. If Jalen McMillan (shoulder) and Trey Palmer (concussion) miss time, Shepard could be a one-week emergency option. In Week 4, Shepard caught three of five targets for 51 yards.
Tight End
- Tyler Conklin posted just 17 yards this week, but he has 14 targets the last two weeks. The bad weather in Week 4 may have hurt his production potential when he caught four passes for 17 yards.
- Cade Otton averaged 6.5 catches, 50 yards and 8.5 targets the last two weeks. He has the talent to be productive.
- Tucker Kraft has been easily out-snapping Luke Musgrave all year, though the targets between the two tight ends had been close. This week, Kraft was targeted nine times, leading to 53 yards and a score. He's not yet a reliable weekly option, but that could change soon.
- Colby Parkinson has at least five targets and three receptions in three of four games. The yardage hasn't been great, but he is good for a few PPR points in most games.
- Johnny Mundt has little upside, but he has caught at least two passes in three of four games.
- Erick All has caught all 12 of his targets the last three weeks. Although that is unsustainable, in TE-premium leagues, All has value. However, it's not a lock that Tanner Hudson doesn't go back to a receiving role when he returns.