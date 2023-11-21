NFL Week 12 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Most sportswriters will take this time to talk about something Thanksgiving-related whether it be the food, the family, the extra early football, etc.

I'll real quickly get that all out of the way: the traditional Thanksgiving meats absolutely are a downer and we as a society should normalize barbecue for this holiday. That's way more American and wayyy more tasty. We should also normalize not everyone having to throw a Thanksgiving celebration. I may or may not be speaking from experience, but gas is too expensive to have to attend four separate get togethers in a span of three days. And I understand tradition says we must always watch the Lions and Cowboys every year (finally they're actually good!), but why does the NFL insist on putting garbage teams as their opponents? The Packers being duds shouldn't have been that surprising, but come on NFL, you knew what you were getting with the Commanders of all teams.

The Week 12 slate is sorta aided by the Thursday games as Vegas really seems intent on getting people to make some teasers and/or parlays with the moneyline and the spreads. I counted nine incredibly suspicious and obvious lines that were made with the purpose to slide points around, and you can bet we'll be targeting every one of them this week. I've had some success overall with thos recommendations in past weeks, but scroll down to the best bets section if you are interested on a number of plus-money options.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 12 NFL slate.

NFL Week 12 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 12

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 12 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Home teams are listed last.

Week 11 Record ATS: 6-8

Week 11 Record on Totals: 9-5

Season Record ATS: 85-75-4

Season Record on Totals: 74-86-4

Packers vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Lions Lions -7.5 Detroit -375; Green Bay +295 47.5

I've been impressed with how Jordan Love has performed really over the past month. He's playing with way more confidence in his personnel around him, even if head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't seem to have as much of a grapple on how to consistently churn out drives.

I know Green Bay's defense has looked better from a counting perspective, but if you just watch the games, it's still a unit that is going to struggle against just about anyone. It's possible Jared Goff and company could have two bad outings, but I sooner think they struggled against the Bears in a look-ahead matchup. The Lions simply shouldn't have any issue scoring points Thursday.

Spread Pick: Lions -7.5

Total Pick: Under 47.5

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Cowboys Cowboys -11 Dallas -600; Washington +440 48.5

I'm really worried about the backdoor cover here if I'm being honest. I'm hoping a positive turnover margin for the Cowboys will offset that possibility, but of the three games, it's easily the least confident I feel picking against the spread.

I'm sure by Thursday there will be at least some sportsbook that offers odds for a defensive touchdown scored during the day. Even if it's close to even money, I'd take it. All three matchups have the possibility for something like that to hit. Or even some sort of combined odds on turnovers would be something to consider as well.

Spread Pick: Cowboys -11

Total Pick: Over 48.5

49ers vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Seahawks 49ers -6.5 San Francisco -295; Seattle +235 43

I forget how the cyclical game of Rock, Paper, Scissors works in the NFC West, but I'm pretty sure the Niners typically own the Seahawks.

I know the crowd is going to be raucous in Seattle, but this just doesn't seem like it will even be a contest in my mind. I'm just assuming Geno Smith (elbow) will play, but obviously if he's out that's only going to aid things further in San Fran's favor. Best to just grab the line now than wait for sharper money to come later in the week.

Spread Pick: 49ers -6.5

Total Pick: Over 43

Dolphins vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Jets Dolphins -10 Miami -500; New York +380 40

I'm relatively certain Tommy DeVito is among the top-three worst quarterbacks in the league. That's including all backups, practice squad guys, professional pre-game special teams fielders, etc. That being said, Tim Boyle might actually be worse than him. That the Jets are turning things over to this says everything you need to know about their season.

Spread Pick: Dolphins -10

Total Pick: Under 40

Saints vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Falcons Saints -1 New Orleans -112; Atlanta -108 42

Derek Carr is supposedly still in concussion protocol. I kind of wonder if the Saints might just make extra sure their "starter" is healthy and see what the offense has with Jameis Winston under center.

Not that it matters much for the grand scheme as either NFC South team is going to get annihiliated by the Cowboys in the playoffs, but this outing might decide the division. That Desmond Ridder is back in as the starter for the Falcons certainly makes me more comfortable in New Orleans winning, but it's an ugly game regardless.

Spread Pick: Saints -1

Total Pick: Under 42

Steelers vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Bengals Steelers -1 Pittsburgh -118; Cincinnati -102 34.5

Jake Browning vs. a Steelers offense now unleashed after firing Matt Canada -- are you excited America!!! I know this game is in Cincinnati and quarterback Kenny Pickett is still trying to throw the ball five yards down the field, but those limitations still aren't enough for me to pick a quarterback that I think might only marginally be better than Tommy DeVito.

Spread Pick: Steelers -1

Total Pick: Under 34.5

Jaguars vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Texans Jaguars -1.5 Jacksonville -118; Houston -102 48.5

C.J. Stroud is obviously awesome and the Texans are a significantly better team than I was anticipating this season. That being said, I just think Jacksonville is a better team and has been a more consistent winner since Doug Peterson took over as head coach.

I'm definitely not touching this game from a betting perspective, but I hope it's as fun as most Texans games have been lately.

Spread Pick: Jaguars -1.5

Total Pick: Under 48.5

Buccaneers vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Colts Colts -2.5 Indianapolis -135; Tampa Bay +114 43.5

I don't think the Buccaneers are that good of a team, but they should make this one competitive. If I think a team should win outright, I typically lean towards picking them to cover the spread if it's listed as three points or under. Sticking with that rule I'll roll with Indy, but this is the first of a couple teaser options for the Week 12 slate.

Spread Pick: Colts -2.5

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Patriots vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Giants Patriots -3.5 New England -166; New York +140 33.5

This will be Bill Belichick's final game with the Patriots. This will also decide who owns the No. 1 overall pick this year. That's all that needs to be said about what will be easily one of the worst games of the entire NFL season.

Spread Pick: Giants +3.5

Total Pick: Over 33.5

Panthers vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Titans Titans -3.5 Tennessee -192; Carolina +160 37

I think the Titans win, but it's hard for me to envision Tennessee just blowing out Carolina. The Titans' pass defense is atrocious to the point where I think even Bryce Young of all people can have some success. Consider this another obvious add in the teaser pool.

Spread Pick: Panthers +3.5

Total Pick: Under 37

Rams vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Cardinals Rams -1 Los Angeles -115; Arizona -105 44.5

I still think there's an outside chance the Cardinals finish ahead of the Rams in the final NFC West standings, which was +1600 back in July when I put a bit of money down on it. Last week's results certainly made that outcome way less likely to occur.

I think the Cardinals right now are an overall better team especially with vintage Kyler Murray back at the helm. Injuries to Puka Nacua (shoulder) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) could take advantage the one significant advantage the Rams have over the putrid Cardinals secondary.

Spread Pick: Cardinals +1

Total Pick: Over 44.5

Browns vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Broncos Broncos -2.5 Denver -135; Cleveland +114 35.5

The thing about a bad team playing another bad team is that a bad team then actually has to win. The unfortunate reality of the 2023 NFL season is that there's at minimum 20 downright bad teams, so the Broncos ripping off five straight wins isn't all that impressive to me.

However, two of those came against the Chiefs and Bills, so it's not as if they're the Dolphins or something and have played against complete cupcakes during this stretch. Maybe I'm buying Denver's recent play too much, but the Dorian Thompson-Robinson sieve is a pretty monumental offensive gap to overcome if you're Cleveland. It's so gross that I've taken the under on multiple 35-point kind of games this week. Bleh.

Spread Pick: Denver -2.5

Total Pick: Under 35.5

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Raiders Chiefs -9.5 Kansas City -395; Las Vegas +310 43.5

Monday's loss to the Eagles underscores what I'm fine ready to acknowledge is a real issue this season -- the Chiefs just don't have many offensive weapons outside of Travis Kelce. Patrick Mahomes is brilliant and can make something out of nothing, but that's just a ton of pressure to put on one player every single week.

AFC West games are always weird and the Raiders have been playing inspired football with interim head coach Antonio Pierce despite having a bottom-three overall roster in terms of talent. The Chiefs absolutely should win this and it's not really a confident teaser option in my mind, but I think it's a closer game than the spread indicates.

Spread Pick: Raiders +9.5

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Bills vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Eagles Eagles -3.5 Philadelphia -185; Buffalo +154 48.5

This spread is bizarre to me. I know Philadelphia hasn't looked like an absolute juggernaut, but you're telling me the Bills are only mild dogs against this offense? How are the Bills supposed to get a defensive stop, much less not turn the ball over and give the Eagles more possessions? I'm supposed to believe new offensive coordinator saying "it's gotta be important to our quarterback to not turn the ball over" will suddenly make a difference? If that somehow wasn't mentioned during Ken Dorsey's time calling plays, I understand way more why he was fired.

Spread Pick: Eagles -3.5

Total Pick: Over 48.5

Ravens vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Chargers Ravens -4.5 Baltimore -218; Los Angeles +180 47

We'll see how the offense responds with no Mark Andrews (ankle), but I'd be stunned if the Ravens get anywhere close to losing this game. Head coach Brandon Staley should have been left in Appleton, Wisconsin to sample the fall leaves and he definitely shouldn't be berating reporters about his consistently miserable defense.

I get similar toxic-coach vibes in Los Angeles that I did with Josh McDaniels and the Raiders. At this point, it's just a counting-down period until Bill Belichick takes over as the HC for the Chargers in an effort to break Don Shula's record before retiring.

Spread Pick: Ravens -4.5

Total Pick: Over 47

Bears vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Vikings Vikings -3.5 Minnesota -175; Chicago +145 45

The half point added on here makes me uncomfortable, but the Vikings are just an obviously better team than the Bears, who admittedly did play well in Justin Fields' (finger) return. I'll gladly add this to my teaser batch to avoid having to worry about a three-point win creating a push scenario.

Spread Pick: Vikings -3.5

Total Pick: Under 45

NFL Week 12 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 12 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 6-4 in best bets last week and probably would have had another banner week if not for Joe Burrow's unreported injury. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay/teaser props offered as of this writing.

