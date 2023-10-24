NFL Week 8 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 8 NFL slate.

NFL Week 8 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 8

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 8 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Home teams are listed last.

Week 7 Record ATS: 5-8

Week 7 Record on Totals: 2-11

Season Record ATS: 52-51-3

Season Record on Totals: 40-62-2

Buccaneers vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Bills Bills -8.5 Buffalo -440; Tampa Bay +340 42

It was definitely surprising to see the Bills lose outright to the Patriots on Sunday, but divisional games often get weird for no real reason.

I definitely think the numerous injuries Buffalo has suffered over the past three weeks on the defensive side of the ball will ultimately handicap this team to a difficult degree come the playoffs, but I'd be a little surprised if they struggle in this one. There's been a lot of fuss about the Bills' offense starting out slow and while I acknowledge that could certainly happen in a Thursday game, the Bucs are liable to struggle the entire game to score more than three touchdowns. There's probably not a realm in which the Bills cover and the under hits, but I'm going to get at least one right.

Spread Pick: Bills -8.5

Total Pick: Under 42

Texans vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Panthers Texans -3 Houston -155; Carolina +130 43.5

I'm pretty convinced the Texans are in the "good bad team" realm to the point where they'd easily be a playoff team if they were in the NFC. I'm also convinced there's no salvaging this Panthers team in any facet. The less ink spilled on Carolina, the better.

Spread Pick: Texans -3

Total Pick: Under 43.5

Rams vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Cowboys Cowboys -6 Dallas -258; Los Angeles +210 45

I might just be too clouded from the Niners game awhile back, but I just don't think this Cowboys team should be near touchdown favorites against compotent teams. Last year's Rams team was miserable, but Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are still healthy -- they are far from bad this season.

The injury to Trevon Diggs (knee) has hurt Dallas' defense more than I ever would have assumed. That's going to matter a lot against a duo of Kupp and Puka Nacua that's quietly turning into one of the best in the league.

Spread Pick: Rams +6

Total Pick: Over 45

Vikings vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Packers Packers -1 Green Bay -108; Minnesota -112 42.5

Smash the first-half under on the Packers if possible. This is unquestionably one of the worst teams in football right now. The coaching is miserable, but I'm not sure Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan could make Jordan Love look like a functioning quarterback in the NFL when throwing 15 yards down the field.

Spread Pick: Vikings -1

Total Pick: Under 42.5

Saints vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Colts Colts -1.5 Indianapolis -120; New Orleans +100 43.5

I wish I knew which Gardner Minshew we'd get week to week. If it's the risk-taking, shockingly mobile one from last week, I think the Colts should be a touchdown favorite or more. But there's just far too much variance from him week to week to be remotely confident in what you can expect from Indy's offense.

For what it's worth, I'm not completely out on the Saints yet. They're a pretty bad team, but there's a redemption arc that's pretty easy to see if they can just get some cohesion going together as a roster. Head coach Dennis Allen probably isn't the one to do that, nor is Mr. Pouty himself, Derek Carr, but crazier things have happened to worse teams.

Spread Pick: Colts -1.5

Total Pick: Under 43.5

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Dolphins Dolphins -9.5 Miami -470; New England +360 47

I'm not going to overreact to last week. That Patriots offense is not good, even if they're starting to get their better players involved like Rhamondre Stevenson and Demario Douglas. Yes, the Dolphins' defense hasn't been great, but I'd be shocked if the Pats can score 28 points again all season, much less this week.

On the other side, New England's defense is still missing way too many guys to be a major factor in this one. Bill Belichick has done historically pretty well against Tua Tagovailoa, but I don't think that trend is going to continue.

Spread Pick: Dolphins -9.5

Total Pick: Under 47

Jets vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Giants Jets -2.5 Jets -142; Giants +120 36.5

I was a little surprised the Giants were home dogs, but then I remembered this is essentially a neutral field situation. I understand Zach Wilson has looked "better" in recent weeks, but so too has the Giants defense. Just like last week, I'm praying Daniel Jones (neck) doesn't play in this one, but I really don't have a read on his status as of Tuesday.

Theoretically the Giants shouldn't back their franchise signal caller, right? (says in a pleading voice)

Spread Pick: Giants +2.5

Total Pick: Under 36.5

Jaguars vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Steelers Jaguars -2.5 Jacksonville -142; Pittsburgh +120 42

There's absolutely no way this Jacksonville team should be favored over Mike Tomlin. It's one thing to beat up on a dysfunctional Saints team and it's an entirely other thing when it's T.J. Watt and an opportunistic, hard-nosed football team like the Steelers. I need to see multiple weeks of the Jaguars beating teams they're supposed to beat before I officially buy in.

How come no one is doing the Brock Purdy thing where we talk about Kenny Pickett's record as a starting quarterback and pretend like the quarterback is the sole reason for that achievement? I know the first-round pick has a negative turnover differential in his career, but come on he's 11-7! He's a winning quarterback that's being brought down by the evil Matt Canada!

Spread Pick: Steelers +2.5

Total Pick: Over 42

Falcons vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Titans Falcons -2.5 Atlanta -135; Tennessee +114 36.5

I was prepared to grab all three +2.5 underdogs, but then the Titans traded Kevin Byard to the Eagles. And then I remembered Tennessee would likely be starting Malik Willis, or the quarterback the team has deemed worse than him, Will Levis.

I don't think there's a realm in which you can comfortable tease the under, but I think separate parlays with the team's total unders might be the best course of action. Especially if Bijan Robinson is "sick" again, neither team has the offensive firepower to score three touchdowns combined.

Spread Pick: Falcons -2.5

Total Pick: Under 36.5

Eagles vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Commanders Eagles -7 Philadelphia -285; Washington +240 43.5

I'm hoping that Jonathan Allen's quote is going to light a fire under the Commanders because I sure know head coach Ron Rivera won't bring that sort of heat. The Eagles are a legitimately good team, but they do tend to play down to their opposition at weird moments.

One things for certain -- try to find whatever prop you can in regards to individual sacks for different Eagles players. If Sam Howell isn't benched before the end of the season, he's easily could to set the record for most sacks sustained in a given season.

Spread Pick: Commanders +7

Total Pick: Under 43.5

Browns vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Seahawks Seahawks -3 Seattle -162; Cleveland +136 40

I'm just assuming Deshaun Watson (shoulder/neck/whatever) won't play in this one, but even if he did there's no reason the Seahawks should only be three-point favorites. I just like their offense and Seattle's defense can be very opportunistic at the right times.

Losing Jerome Ford (ankle) is going to make more of a difference than people think especially if they can't move the ball well through the air. I think the over will still occur just because I envision turnovers might make for some short fields, but that isn't nearly as comfortable of a lock as I thought on first glance.

Spread Pick: Seahawks -3

Total Pick: Over 40

Ravens vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Cardinals Ravens -8.5 Baltimore -410; Arizona +320 43.5

I didn't foresee the Ravens annihilating the Lions last Sunday, but people are going to overreact when in reality Baltimore is finally getting healthy and they caught a team off guard in favorable conditions (outside, at home).

There's potential Kyler Murray (knee) will make his season debut Sunday, but even if he doesn't the Cardinals are a good enough team to be competitive, especially when they have the favorable conditions going their way.

Spread Pick: Cardinals +8.5

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Broncos Chiefs -7.5 Kansas City -360; Denver +285 46

There's not a lot of analysis for me here. I just think the Broncos are one of the five worst teams in the league, and the Chiefs are one of the best. Yes, divisional games can get fluky (ala Bills/Patriots), but there's a monumental coaching advantage the Chiefs are working with especially over Sean Payton.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -7.5

Total Pick: Over 46

Bengals vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. 49ers 49ers -5.5 San Francisco -230; Cincinnati +190 45

It's just one small group of degenerates, but most of my friends and colleagues seemed incredibly eager to grab the 49ers -5.5 after they lost to the Vikings on Monday. Whether it was the old mantra "they can't lose three in a row" or "they can't play bad again at home" or the always classic "they're due to turn it around", I'm not nearly as eager as everyone else seems to be.

No Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and a probably still banged up Trent Williams is a major difference, and it's not as if the Bengals' defense has been the issue this season. The traveling aspect makes me less confident Cincinnati will win outright, but five and a half points is a pretty significant spread to cover against a capable offense and for a team that's banged up at critical spots.

Spread Pick: Bengals +5.5

Total Pick: Under 45

Bears vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Chargers Chargers -8.5 Los Angeles -410; Chicago +320 46.5

We should be so thankful as a NFL viewing public to get these two marquee games. No Justin Fields (thumb) means another week with a pastry item at QB for Chicago. Over/under six minutes of Tyson Bagent Pee Wee and Division II football highlights? I'm more interested in that line than anything else here

Spread Pick: Chargers -8.5

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Raiders vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Lions Lions -8 Detroit -380; Las Vegas +300 45.5

I'll put it in the best bets section below, but the Lions should really destroy this Raiders team whether its Brian Hoyer, Jimmy Garoppolo or anyone else under center. Maybe Maxx Crosby will put together a similar MNF performance like he did against the Packers, but something tells me he'll be bottled up like most other competent teams have done this seasons.

Spread Pick: Lions -8

Total Pick: Over 45.5

NFL Week 8 Best Bets

We only hit on one of the best bets from last week, but that's what happens when I try to get fun with parlays and teasers. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

