NFL Week 9 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

NFL Week 9 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 9 Byes

Steelers

Steelers 49ers

NFL Week 9 Predictions

Week 8 Record ATS: 7-9

Week 8 Record on Totals: 12-4

Season Record ATS: 68-55-2

Season Record on Totals: 61-62

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 9 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Texans vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Jets Jets -1.5 New York -125; Houston +1-5 42

What a disturbing line to begin the slate. No Stefon Diggs (knee) and Nico Collins (hamstring) will certainly limit Houston's offense, and I happen to think Aaron Rodgers / Davante Adams will turn things around at some point. But man, this Jets team is so consistently able to lose that I'm shocked by the number. I also was confused last week by the Vikings / Rams line and just shrugged my shoulders and went with the better team and that was the wrong call.

The Texans are the better team no doubt, but Joe Mixon can't do literally everything for this offense, right? Begrudgingly I'm going to try to learn from my past mistakes and go with the team that at least one person has said is one of the most colossal failures in modern history. Yippee.

Spread Pick: Jets -1.5

Total Pick: Under 42

Cowboys vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Falcons Falcons -2.5 Atlanta -142; Dallas +120 52

Readers are going to learn more about me this week than anytime before, but this is my process so you're going to have to deal with it. Whenever I see a Falcons line I envision myself as a small deer in a field calmly and naively nibbling away at some shrubbery completely unaware of any outside dangers that would be incredibly prevalent in my day-to-day life. Maybe a better metaphor would be one of those wildlife documentaries narrated by David Attenborough where the camera is panning between a mindless gazelle and a tiger stalking in the brush. It doesn't matter. I'm just trying to avoid thinking about the very obvious dangers, you know, like picking the Falcons to do normal football team things, whenever I see their lines. But picking the side of the Cowboys is equally foolish and dangerous, like jumping into a pool of water from a quarry.

Spread Pick: Falcons -2.5

Total Pick: Over 52

Broncos vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Ravens Ravens -9 Baltimore -440; Denver +340 45.5

There's some backdoor cover potential with this line, but I can't help but think how John Harbaugh typically feasts against rookie quarterbacks. Bo Nix has been performing totally fine lately, but it's been against a who's-who list of the NFL's worst. Let's not overreact too much. It's clear the books aren't. I don't think Denver will be able to generate a rushing attack, which removes some of the smoke and mirrors from Sean Payton's offense.

Spread Pick: Ravens -9

Total Pick: Over 45.5

Dolphins vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Bills Bills -6 Buffalo -265; Miami +215 49.5

We saw the Bills dominate this matchup back in Week 2 before Tua Tagovailoa's reckless endangerment ruined Miami's season. At some point Mike McDaniel has to get his team to show a bit of backbone against competent opponents, but I'd be a little surprised if it happened this week. The Bills are just consistently good, and if they make mistakes they typically make them against teams that won't punish them for hanging around awhile. There are a bunch of games I really like from a teaser perspective this week, but this isn't one of them. It's not a complete stayaway, but it's certainly one I lack a bit of conviction on given the ease with which the Dolphins could backdoor cover.

Spread Pick: Bills -6

Total Pick: Under 49.5

Saints vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Panthers Saints -7.5 New Orleans -360; Carolina +285 43.5

Bryce Young is going to make another start despite Andy Dalton (finger) being a full participant in Wednesday's practice. At this point of the season, I don't really blame the Panthers for that choice, but that doesn't mean we have to be kind to them. We could see a historic run for Carolina in terms of underdog spreads the rest of the way.

Spread Pick: Saints -7.5

Total Pick: Under 43.5

Raiders vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Bengals Bengals -7 Cincinnati -325; Las Vegas +260 46.5

I was pretty shocked the Bengals struggled to the extent they did last week against the Eagles. Philadelphia gets a lot of the credit and will elicit some perspective changes in the weeks to come, but you have to at least raise an eyebrow at Cincy's performance without Tee Higgins (quadriceps).

Maybe that'll matter in future weeks, but come on, this version of the Raiders is truly pathetic. I'm not going to overthink this one.

Spread Pick: Bengals -7

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Chargers vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Browns Chargers -1.5 Los Angeles -122; Cleveland +102 43

The books have been incredibly kind to Jim Harbaugh, but I'm not sure I understand this one. Jameis Winston made the Browns look like an NFL team, at least offensively, something Chargers haven't comprehended yet with their ultra run-heavy approach.

Relying on the brittle lower body of J.K. Dobbins to the extent Los Angeles seems to be doing feels like a recipe for disaster, but I guess that's not the point of conversation here. I have zero concerns that the Winston-led offense will be able to generate points against the Chargers, but I certainly have some reservations that the ragtag receiving corps of Los Angeles will be able to match Cleveland blow for blow come Sunday.

Spread Pick: Browns +1.5

Total Pick: Under 43

Commanders vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Giants Commanders -3.5 Washington -180; New York +150 43.5

The Giants might have won when these two teams last matched up if not for an injury to Graham Gano (hamstring), but I think the circumstances have dramatically changed for both.

For one, the Giants might not have Tyrone Tracy, who remains in the concussion protocol following Monday's loss. And for another, Jayden Daniels has established his immediate relevance as one of the better quarterbacks, never mind rookies, in the NFL. Drew Lock watch is officially on in New York, and whenever those types of questions start to be asked, you can safely assume the team chemistry will begin to free fall.

Spread Pick: Commanders -3.5

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Patriots vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Titans Titans -3.5 Tennessee -180; New England +150 38

I don't want to spend time talking about this game, and instead of those PSAs for Gamblers Anonymous you see, I'll make this plea instead: if you or a loved one is considered betting on this game, please do something to help that individual.

Spread Pick: Patriots +3.5

Total Pick: Under 38

Bears vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Cardinals Bears -1 Chicago -110; Arizona -110 44.5

This is another stayaway, but in a completely different direction than listed above. I think the Bears are the better team. They certainly have the better defense, and I think their offense can at least be close to Arizona's most weeks.

That's effectively my reasoning for taking Caleb Williams and Chicago, but I admittedly don't feel great about it. It was great to see the Cardinals vary Marvin Harrison's routes more last week in the surprising win over the Dolphins, and while I think Jaylon Johnson is a better corner than, say Jalen Ramsey, if he's not traveling around and facing the opposition's best wide receiver, I don't think it really matters much. Both teams have shown they'll find ways to lose, but I'm going to assume Chicago simply can't come out flat after the debacle last week.

Spread Pick: Bears -1

Total Pick: Under 44.5

Jaguars vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Eagles Eagles -7.5 Philadelphia -325; Jacksonville +260 45.5

It's hard to know who among Jacksonville's wide receivers will be available Sunday, but I don't know if it really matters given Philadelphia's defense might have finally turned a corner.

I say it every week, but wouldn't it be just a bit ironic if Doug Pederson's last game as a head coach comes at the hands of his former team? It's poetic if nothing else.

Spread Pick: Eagles -7.5

Total Pick: Over 45.5

Lions vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Packers Lions -3.5 Detroit -175; Green Bay +145 48.5

I'm not sure if this analysis is coming from the fan side of my brain or not, but I hope that Jordan Love (groin) doesn't try to play this week. The Packers have a bye in Week 10, which means the young quarterback would effectively have three full weeks to heal from the litany of injuries he seems to be dealing with. It's unlikely, but the Malik Willis-led offense could possibly steal a game against this juggernaut of a Detroit team. More importantly, I don't think Willis can lead the team on an effective postseason run, which should be Green Bay's goal given their success to date.

The Packers should play the long game. It's not as if they haven't had success at Ford Field in recent years, and they've also proven to do alright as a postseason Wild Card team if it comes to it.

Spread Pick: Lions -3.5

Total Pick: Under 48.5

Rams vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Seahawks Rams -1.5 Los Angeles -122; Seattle +102 48

I was a bit surprised to see Seattle so reliant on DK Metcalf (knee), who didn't play in the shellacking at the hands of Buffalo last week.

I'm assuming he'll be available this week, but I'm not sure it'll matter now that Los Angeles is getting healthier. NFC West games are always a crapshoot in my mind, but the Rams feel like the hotter team at the moment, even if we're just operating with a one-game sample.

Spread Pick: Rams -1.5

Total Pick: Under 48

Colts vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Vikings Vikings -5 Minnesota -225; Indianapolis +185 46.5

The switch from Anthony Richardson to Joe Flacco was the right one for the Colts this season. This isn't a Super-Bowl-winning roster by any means, but if you have the talent to make the playoffs, prioritizing the development of your quarterback over all 52 other players on the roster is wrong, point blank.

I'm not ready to wave the white flag on the 2023 No. 4 overall pick, and I hope he isn't going to give up on himself either. There's a real learning opportunity for Richardson in this position, and one that could be really important for his future. I think the Colts cover by the way, if you weren't already reading between the lines. The Vikings are not a "bad" team, but they're on the other side of the bell curve after playing above their skis through the first six weeks of the season.

Spread Pick: Colts +5

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Chiefs -8.5 Kansas City -470; Tampa Bay +360 45.5

This is a pretty disrespectful line for Baker Mayfield, who churned out plenty of points last week despite all the injuries to his wide receivers.

I just have a lot of confidence the Kansas City defense will figure things out eventually, and that Patrick Mahomes and company can reliably shorten the game possession-wise against this sagging Tampa Bay defense.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -8.5

Total Pick: Over 45.5

NFL Week 9 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 9 NFL best bets at the best. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

