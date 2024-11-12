Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 11 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- TE Dalton Kincaid (knee / day-to-day)
- TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder / day-to-day)
- TE George Kittle (hamstring / day-to-day)
We got a break from the brutal run of WR injuries this past weekend, but a trio of fantasy-relevant TEs were banged up. Kittle handled his normal workload, with no sign of any issue until coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned the hamstring injury Monday. Kincaid, on the other hand, exited Sunday's game at Indianapolis in the second quarter, returned for two snaps in the third quarter and then missed the rest of the game.
LaPorta left his team's game in the third quarter and didn't return, with coach Dan Campbell suggesting afterward that the tight end may be able to play Week 11 against the Jaguars. Prior to the injury, LaPorta was having his most encouraging game of the season, catching three of a team-high six targets for a season-high 66 yards and a touchdown.
Missed Week 10
- WR Tee Higgins (quad / day-to-day)
- WR Amari Cooper (wrist / day-to-day)
- WR DK Metcalf (MCL sprain / expected back Week 11)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Michael Pittman (back / day-to-day)
- WR Keon Coleman (wrist / week-to-week)
- WR Darius Slayton (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder / week-to-week)
- WR Nico Collins (IR - hamstring / eligible to return Week 10)
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- TE Dalton Kincaid (knee / day-to-day)
- TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder / day-to-day)
- TE George Kittle (hamstring / day-to-day)
We got a break from the brutal run of WR injuries this past weekend, but a trio of fantasy-relevant TEs were banged up. Kittle handled his normal workload, with no sign of any issue until coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned the hamstring injury Monday. Kincaid, on the other hand, exited Sunday's game at Indianapolis in the second quarter, returned for two snaps in the third quarter and then missed the rest of the game.
LaPorta left his team's game in the third quarter and didn't return, with coach Dan Campbell suggesting afterward that the tight end may be able to play Week 11 against the Jaguars. Prior to the injury, LaPorta was having his most encouraging game of the season, catching three of a team-high six targets for a season-high 66 yards and a touchdown.
Missed Week 10
- WR Tee Higgins (quad / day-to-day)
- WR Amari Cooper (wrist / day-to-day)
- WR DK Metcalf (MCL sprain / expected back Week 11)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Michael Pittman (back / day-to-day)
- WR Keon Coleman (wrist / week-to-week)
- WR Darius Slayton (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder / week-to-week)
- WR Nico Collins (IR - hamstring / eligible to return Week 10)
- WR Adam Thielen (hamstring / may return Week 12)
- WR Brandin Cooks (IR - ankle / eligible since Week 10)
- WR Josh Reynolds (IR - finger / eligible since Week 10)
- WR Treylon Burks (IR - knee / eligible Week 11)
- WR Roman Wilson (IR - hamstring / eligible Week 13)
- WR Bub Means (IR - ankle / eligible Week 14)
- WR Allen Lazard (IR - chest / eligible Week 14)
- WR Simi Fehoko (IR / eligible Week 14)
- WR Chris Olave (concussion / eligible Week 15)
It sounds like Texans WR Nico Collins will return for Monday's game at Dallas. Bills WR Amari Cooper and Bengals WR Tee Higgins also seemingly have decent odds to make it back, as does Seahawks WR Mike Evans.
- TE Isaiah Likely (hamstring / week-to-week)
- TE Tommy Tremble (back / day-to-day)
- TE Michael Mayer (NFI - personal / eligible Week 11)
- TE Luke Musgrave (IR - ankle / eligible Week 11)
- TE Tyler Higbee (PUP - ACL / eligible since Week 5)
Stock Report 📊
I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 10. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.
- AYS = Air-Yard Share (percent of team's air yards in games a player participated in)
- TS = Target Share (percent of team's targets in games a player participated in)
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Calvin Ridley - three straight games with 73+ yards, 8+ tgts, 113+ AY
Courtland Sutton - three straight games with 18+ PPR points and 9+ tgts
Jauan Jennings - 90% snaps, team-high 92% routes, team-high 11 gts, 90 AY (7-93-0)
Kayshon Boutte - 100% routes, 6 tgts, 114 AY (4-47-0) / 3 straight games w/ 6 tgts
Adonai Mitchell - 95% snaps, 95% routes, 6 tgts, 53 AY (6-71-0) / SZN: 30% TPRR
Jalen Coker - 90% snaps, 92% routes (both season highs), 8 tgts, 88 AY (3-41-0)
Noah Brown - 90% snaps, 97% routes (both season highs), 7 tgts, 75 AY (3-33-0)
Devaughn Vele - 65% snaps, season-high 81% routes, 4 tgts, 20 AY (4-39-1)
Ricky Pearsall - 62% snaps, 69% routes, 6 tgts, 60 AY (4-73-1)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 54% snaps, 64% routes, 3 tgts, 90 AY (3-109-2)
Jermaine Burton - 47% snaps, 53% routes, 5 tgts, 90 AY (1-11-0)
Tight Ends 📈
Mark Andrews - 88% snaps, 94% routes (both season highs), 7 tgts, 65 AY (6-68-1)
Travis Kelce - three straight games with 20+ PPR points and 10+ tgts
Mike Gesicki - 69% snaps, 75% routes (both season highs), 9 tgts, 85 AY (4-30-0)
T.J. Hockenson - 46% snaps, 72% routes, 9 tgts, 65 AY (8-72-0)
Davis Allen - 80% snaps, 6 tgts (5-34-0)
Theo Johnson - Back-to-back games with six tgts
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
CeeDee Lamb - Cooper Rush looked horrible
DJ Moore - 23% TS since W7 bye / four straight games with <8 PPR points
Jordan Addison - 5 tgts, 74 AY (2-25-0) / SZN: 17% TPRR
Kendrick Bourne - zero snaps
Diontae Johnson - 9% snaps, 9% routes
Parker Washington - zero tgts on 15 routes (60% share) / SZN: 11% TPRR
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in 60 percent or less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Cedric Tillman - 58%
- Romeo Doubs - 54%
- Jerry Jeudy - 45%
- Ricky Pearsall - 37%
- Rashod Bateman - 29%
- Adonai Mitchell - 6%
- Alec Pierce - 15%
- Kayshon Boutte - 1%
- Christian Watson - 42%
- DeMario Douglas - 26%
- Quentin Johnston - 41%
- Demarcus Robinson - 38%
- Noah Brown - 13%
- Gabe Davis - 18%
- Elijah Moore - 8%
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 6%
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 1%
- Devaughn Vele - 1%
Bench Stashes
- Keon Coleman - 52% (wrist)
- Adonai Mitchell - 6%
- Xavier Legette - 36%
- Dontayvion Wicks - 22%
- Mike Williams - 18%
- Jalen Coker - 8%
- John Metchie - 1%
- Jermaine Burton - 1%
- Adam Thielen - 23% (hamstring)
- Jalen McMillan - 21%
- Darius Slayton - 13% (concussion
Potential Drops
- Diontae Johnson - 78% (shallow leagues)
- Keenan Allen - 70% (shallow leagues)
- Jalen Tolbert - 21%
- Ray-Ray McCloud - 19%
- Tutu Atwell - 5%
- Parker Washington - 4%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Mike Gesicki - 45%
- Taysom Hill - 54%
- Jonnu Smith - 25%
- Will Dissly - 2%
- Zach Ertz - 33%
- Hunter Henry - 46%
- Ja'Tavion Sanders - 3%
- Theo Johnson - 2%
- AJ Barner - 0%
Potential Drops
- Cole Kmet - 59%
- Pat Freiermuth - 58% (shallow leagues)
- Isaiah Likely - 29% (hamstring)
- Colby Parkinson - 10%