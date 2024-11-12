Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 11 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

LaPorta left his team's game in the third quarter and didn't return, with coach Dan Campbell suggesting afterward that the tight end may be able to play Week 11 against the Jaguars. Prior to the injury, LaPorta was having his most encouraging game of the season, catching three of a team-high six targets for a season-high 66 yards and a touchdown.

We got a break from the brutal run of WR injuries this past weekend, but a trio of fantasy-relevant TEs were banged up. Kittle handled his normal workload, with no sign of any issue until coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned the hamstring injury Monday. Kincaid, on the other hand, exited Sunday's game at Indianapolis in the second quarter, returned for two snaps in the third quarter and then missed the rest of the game.

It sounds like Texans WR Nico Collins will return for Monday's game at Dallas. Bills WR Amari Cooper and Bengals WR Tee Higgins also seemingly have decent odds to make it back, as does Seahawks WR Mike Evans.

DeMeco Ryans says WR Nico Collins will practice this week — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 12, 2024

I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 10. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.

AYS = Air-Yard Share (percent of team's air yards in games a player participated in)

TS = Target Share (percent of team's targets in games a player participated in)

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

Calvin Ridley - three straight games with 73+ yards, 8+ tgts, 113+ AY

Courtland Sutton - three straight games with 18+ PPR points and 9+ tgts

Jauan Jennings - 90% snaps, team-high 92% routes, team-high 11 gts, 90 AY (7-93-0)

Kayshon Boutte - 100% routes, 6 tgts, 114 AY (4-47-0) / 3 straight games w/ 6 tgts

Adonai Mitchell - 95% snaps, 95% routes, 6 tgts, 53 AY (6-71-0) / SZN: 30% TPRR

Jalen Coker - 90% snaps, 92% routes (both season highs), 8 tgts, 88 AY (3-41-0)

Noah Brown - 90% snaps, 97% routes (both season highs), 7 tgts, 75 AY (3-33-0)

Devaughn Vele - 65% snaps, season-high 81% routes, 4 tgts, 20 AY (4-39-1)

Ricky Pearsall - 62% snaps, 69% routes, 6 tgts, 60 AY (4-73-1)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 54% snaps, 64% routes, 3 tgts, 90 AY (3-109-2)

Jermaine Burton - 47% snaps, 53% routes, 5 tgts, 90 AY (1-11-0)

Mark Andrews - 88% snaps, 94% routes (both season highs), 7 tgts, 65 AY (6-68-1)

Travis Kelce - three straight games with 20+ PPR points and 10+ tgts

Mike Gesicki - 69% snaps, 75% routes (both season highs), 9 tgts, 85 AY (4-30-0)

T.J. Hockenson - 46% snaps, 72% routes, 9 tgts, 65 AY (8-72-0)

Davis Allen - 80% snaps, 6 tgts (5-34-0)

Theo Johnson - Back-to-back games with six tgts

CeeDee Lamb - Cooper Rush looked horrible

DJ Moore - 23% TS since W7 bye / four straight games with <8 PPR points

Jordan Addison - 5 tgts, 74 AY (2-25-0) / SZN: 17% TPRR

Kendrick Bourne - zero snaps

Diontae Johnson - 9% snaps, 9% routes

Parker Washington - zero tgts on 15 routes (60% share) / SZN: 11% TPRR

