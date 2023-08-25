Training Camp Notes: Aug. 25

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

This is our last weekend to learn about potential roles for players in job battles prior to the regular season, as training camp has come to a close, and preseason action will also be over Sunday night. We have a massive day of games Saturday, but in the meantime, we've gained some extra knowledge with Thursday's pair of matchups and early news of who is in and out on Friday.

Injury Notes/Transactions

The biggest news of the day – at least from a name-value standpoint – was Trey Lance being traded from the 49ers to the Cowboys for a mid-round pick. This won't have fantasy implications this season, but it does give a high-pedigree prospect a fresh start. Perhaps he can reignite his career in the same way Mitch Trubisky was able to after spending a year as Josh Allen's backup. Lance is likely a bust, but now there's at least some hope.

Joshua Dobbs has been a backup for the majority of his career, but he suddenly may have the chance to start while Kyler Murray (knee) remains sidelined after he was traded from the Browns to the Cardinals on Thursday. Colt McCoy is likely to be under center come Week 1, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him yanked for Dobbs at some point.

Neither Tyquan Thornton (undisclosed) nor Mike Gesicki (shoulder) suited up to play Friday. Thornton has been out since Aug. 17, but the Patriots have been quiet about any timeline for his return. Even if he's back for Week 1, the injury has likely cost Thornton a role to begin the new campaign, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker looking like the starters in three-receiver sets.

It's not much of a surprise that Gesicki was sidelined given the original diagnosis of his injury as a mild shoulder dislocation. He returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, so he's seemingly trending in the right direction to return in Week 1 against the Eagles. He too will return to an uncertain role after Hunter Henry has reportedly impressed in training camp.

Shifting to Carolina's wide receiver room, DJ Chark was sidelined by a hamstring issue for Friday's preseason finale. With Terrace Marshall (back) and Laviska Shenault (concussion) also out, Adam Thielen was the top receiver targeted by Bryce Young against the Lions. The return of Chark in particular could change this outlook, but Thielen has the chance to start the season with a lot of volume. Even if he's lost a step or three, he may be a useful depth option in a lot of redraft formats.

Jake Moody has gone 3-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-2 on extra points this preseason, a shaky start to his professional career. Now, he's dealing with a quad strain that has left him day-to-day. Considering he was a third-round pick, his job shouldn't be in danger if he's healthy, but that's now in question.

Job Battles