Training Camp Notes: Aug. 8

We are just a couple days away from the first full slate of preseason action. While we wait, there is plenty of training camp news to analyze.
Injury Notes
- Currently recovering from offseason shoulder and hand surgeries, Isiah Pacheco is expected to be ready for Week 1. Based on this news, fantasy managers should have confidence drafting him as a top-30 RB.
- Staying with the Chiefs, the team also expects Kadarius Toney (knee) to be ready for the season opener. When he's on the field, Toney can be a dynamic playmaker. Unfortunately, he missed seven games as a rookie and another eight last year. If drafting for upside, the injury risk has been very real and should be strongly considered.
- Saints WR Rashid Shaheed is dealing with a groin injury that's expected to last through the preseason. Fortunately, there are no concerns expected in terms of his Week 1 availability. Shaheed is going well outside the top-130 picks in most drafts. It appears he's in line to start the year as the Saints' No. 3 WR. And with Michael Thomas having played just 10 games over the last three years, it may not take much for Shaheed to move into the No. 2 role if he recovers well from this injury.
- Browns No. 2 RB Jerome Ford left Monday's practice early with a hamstring injury. No word has been provided as to the severity. Unless later updates indicate a serious injury, Ford should still be considered as Nick Chubb's top backup.
Job Battles
- In the Buffalo backfield, James Cook has been seeing most of the first-team reps. Meanwhile, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray appear to be battling for the No. 2 role. As a 190-pound RB, it seems unlikely that Cook would see more than 12-15 carries per week. However, his potential as a receiving back along with some early-down work could make him a great value. Cook is typically going outside the top-70 picks.
- A few years ago, the Vikings started the season with then rookie Justin Jefferson playing behind Bisi Johnson on the depth chart. That lasted for a week or two into the regular season before the team came to their senses. Although the Vikings have a completely different coaching staff than they did in 2020, their unofficial depth chart has K.J. Osborn ahead of first-round pick Jordan Addison. It is expected that Osborn will be a staple in three-receiver sets. Fantasy managers are drafting Addison with the expectation of him being the clear No. 2. For now, this depth chart may just be veteran deference. There is no concrete reason for fantasy players to alter their draft boards in terms of Addison and Osborn.
- Khalil Herbert is currently ahead of D'Onta Foreman on the Bears' initial depth chart. Last year when both Herbert and David Montgomery were healthy, the team gave Montgomery the majority of the work despite Herbert looking like the superior player. If the team sees Herbert as a player who can't handle a lot of work, Foreman could see a role similar to Montgomery's 2022 role. That said, it's possible the team is ready to give Herbert more work. Of course, Roschon Johnson could be a factor on passing downs due to his ability in pass protection. This is one of the muddiest backfields to handicap for fantasy.
- Many fantasy players have been anxiously awaiting news on a Kareem Hunt signing. Early on Tuesday, Hunt was reportedly closing in on a deal with the Saints. However, news later in the day says that although Hunt had a great visit, he is now set to visit the Colts. The good news is that he could sign somewhere soon. Until then, we're in wait-and-see mode.
- At Jaguars camp, Tank Bigsby is showing excellent speed and athleticism while quickly mastering the playbook. The third-round pick didn't have great college production. However, he had terrible offensive line play at Auburn. As a change of pace to Travis Etienne, Bigsby could be a value pick outside the top-100 picks in drafts.
- Kyle Trask has shown improvement during training camp and he's potentially closing the gap with Baker Mayfield for the Buccaneers' starting QB job. During OTAs, Mayfield appeared to have a sizable edge in the competition. This battle could come down to how these QBs perform in preseason games. Although the Bucs offensive line is below average, the starting QB will have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw the ball to. That alone should provide some fantasy viable weeks.