Training Camp Notes: Aug. 8

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We are just a couple days away from the first full slate of preseason action. While we wait, there is plenty of training camp news to analyze.

Injury Notes

Currently recovering from offseason shoulder and hand surgeries, Isiah Pacheco is expected to be ready for Week 1. Based on this news, fantasy managers should have confidence drafting him as a top-30 RB.

Staying with the Chiefs, the team also expects Kadarius Toney (knee) to be ready for the season opener. When he's on the field, Toney can be a dynamic playmaker. Unfortunately, he missed seven games as a rookie and another eight last year. If drafting for upside, the injury risk has been very real and should be strongly considered.

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed is dealing with a groin injury that's expected to last through the preseason. Fortunately, there are no concerns expected in terms of his Week 1 availability. Shaheed is going well outside the top-130 picks in most drafts. It appears he's in line to start the year as the Saints' No. 3 WR. And with Michael Thomas having played just 10 games over the last three years, it may not take much for Shaheed to move into the No. 2 role if he recovers well from this injury.

Browns No. 2 RB Jerome Ford left Monday's practice early with a hamstring injury. No word has been provided as to the severity. Unless later updates indicate a serious injury, Ford should still be considered as Nick Chubb's top backup.

Job Battles