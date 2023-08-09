Training Camp Notes: Aug. 9

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We are just a day away from the first full slate of preseason action. While we wait, there is plenty of training camp news to analyze.

Injury Notes

The Ravens activated Rashod Bateman (foot) off the PUP list. The third-year WR had a cortisone shot in the foot that caused him to miss 11 games last year. Since news of the cortisone shot broke, Bateman's ADP has been in freefall. As a result, he's often available outside the top-100 picks in drafts. If he puts in full practices anytime soon, his draft stock could be on the rise. Despite limited targets in six games last year, the receiver was beginning to look like a star. Of course, after missing 17 games over two years, durability is a concern.

Staying with the Ravens, coach John Harbaugh expects J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) to be back at practice 'very soon.' For the second time in two weeks, Harbaugh said "The ball is in his court." That would seem to indicate that Dobbins is skipping practice due to unhappiness over his contract. Without much leverage after missing significant time the last two years, it would seem a fair bet that Dobbins suits up for Week 1. But there are no guarantees. Currently, he's being drafted outside the top-20 RBs. Dobbins could be a great value if he's a full go to start the season.

After missing time in OTAs, Chase Claypool picked up a hamstring injury on Wednesday. After struggling to fit in after a midseason trade to the Bears last year, continued missed time for the veteran receiver could impact his role in the offense. In most drafts, Claypool's not being selected. This news certainly won't change that trend.

Knee soreness normally wouldn't qualify as something to talk about during training camp. But in this case, it's Damien Harris we're talking about. The soreness caused him to miss Wednesday's practice. With his history of knee issues, this is worth noting. James Cook had already been running with the starters, but the Bills will certainly need a between-the-tackles grinder back. If Harris struggles with injury, 33-year-old Latavius Murray could compete for the No. 2 role.

Browns' RB Jerome Ford is week-to-week with a foot injury. That injury is in addition to a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the week. Currently, Ford is considered a near lock to be Nick Chubb's primary backup. However, if this injury is serious, Demetric Felton, John Kelly and Hassan Hall could compete for Ford's role.

Job Battles