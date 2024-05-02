DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Singapore Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Singapore

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Sentosa Island, Singapore

Course: Sentosa Golf Club

Yardage: 7,406

Par: 71

Tournament Preview

Following the first ever team playoff in Adelaide last weekend, the LIV Golf league makes a quick turnaround as it takes its second trip to Asia this season. Sentosa Golf Club in Sentosa Island, Singapore is the seventh destination on the circuit this year, and The Serapong course returns following its debut in 2023. It also marks the end of the first half of the 14-tournament schedule, and both the individual and season standings are starting to take shape.

Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann continues to live at the top of the individual standings, and his T3 finish in Adelaide brought the Chilean to 122.40 points. LIV Golf and Legion XIII debutant Jon Rahm sits in second place with 90.42 points, and the Spaniard yet to finish outside of the top 10. Thanks to top-10 finishes in each of the last three LIV Golf tournaments -- including his victory in Miami -- South African Dean Burmester of Stinger GC rounds out the top three with 88.84 points, and his teammate and captain Louis Oosthuizen lurks behind in fourth with 82.50 points. Adelaide showed why individual victories matter, as HyFlyers GC's Brendan Steele catapulted up to 13th place in the season standings thanks to his victory at The Grange Golf Club. Here's a snapshot of the top-10 heading into LIV Golf Singapore:

Individual Standings

Other notables: Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith (12th - 43.66 points); HyFlyers GC's Brendan Steele (jumped to 13th place with 43.60 points following his victory in Adelaide), Legion XIII Tyrrell Hatton (15th - 38.99 points)

The top of the team standings have stayed the same since Miami, but it's closer now than it was then. Crushers GC, led by captain Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey, sit at the top with 105.5 points thanks to back-to-back victories in Jeddah and Hong Kong, though they have finished sixth and T7 over the last two LIV Golf tournaments. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton continue to power Legion XIII this season, with the debutant team sitting in second following a fifth-place finish in Adelaide. Torque GC have finished in the top five in all six events this season and round out the top three with 80 points. Stinger GC have catapulted to fourth place thanks to top three finishes in three of the last four tournaments, while Ripper GC climbed to fifth thanks to their victory in front of a home crowd in Adelaide.

Team Standings

Crushers GC - 105.5 points Legion XIII - 86 points Torque GC - 80 points Stinger GC - 74 points Ripper GC - 58 points Smash GC - 53.50 points

LIV Golf Singapore serves not only as the halfway point of the league season, but also as an important tune up for the 2024 PGA Championship, which takes place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky starting May 16. Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka enterd Valhalla as the defending champion after riding a three-under 67 final round to outlast Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. Bryson DeChambeau and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith rounded out the LIV representation at the 2023 PGA Championship with finishes of T4 and T9 respectively. That trio will be joined by Rahm, Hatton, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer. Niemann, Adrian Meronk, Lucas Herbert and Patrick Reed would also qualify for the 2024 PGA Championship as the foursome sit in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Turning back to the event ahead, Sentosa Golf Club makes its second appearance in LIV Golf history after a successful debut in 2023. It saw Talor Gooch capture his second-straight individual trophy in dramatic fashion, outlasting Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia in a playoff. Gooch also powered his then-team RangeGoats GC to the team trophy, beating Fireballs GC by three strokes. It was the second of three wins for Gooch, which propelled him to his victory in the 2023 LIV Golf League's individual season ahead of Smith and Koepka. Holes 3-7 represent the stretch known as the "Dragon's Tail," and the par-four fifth hole was the toughest hole last year with an average stroke score of 4.17. Precision will be key this weekend, with fairways littered with water and greens protected fiercely by bunkers. Those who can scramble their way out of trouble, or avoid it all together with pinpoint shots on the green, should stand to benefit most at Sentosa.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Jon Rahm - $11,700 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +700)

Rahm makes his fourth-straight appearance in this LIV Golf DFS Draftkings series, and for good reason. Although the Spaniard has yet to capture his first LIV Golf individual trophy, he is the only golfer in the league to finish in the top 10 in every event this season, including four top-5 placements. Rahm actually carries a lower salary now than he did at LIV Golf Hong Kong ($12,200), and he is the runner behind Joaquin Niemann to win in Singapore. Rahm leads the field in birdies (95, 5.28 per round), ranks second behind Cleek GC's Richard Bland in GIR (75.00 percent) and 10th in scrambling (66.67 percent).

Joaquin Niemann - $10,800 (+650)

The odds-on favorite to win in Singapore, Niemann has had a dominant 2024 season. He has finished in the top 10 in every event outside of Las Vegas (T30), and is the only multi-time champion this year with victories in Mayakoba and Jeddah. Niemann finished Adelaide in a five-way tie for third place after a six-under 66 final round, and he ranked third in the field in scrambling (86.67 percent) for the tournament. The Torque GC captain ranks second with Louis Oosthuizen in average birdies per round (4.94) and top 10 in driving distance, scrambling, GIR and putting average.

Tyrrell Hatton - $9,900 (+1200)

Hatton has scored individual season points in every single event this season. He has five placements in the top 15, including a T14 finish in Adelaide. The English golfer has had his fair share of chances at the individual trophy multiple times this season, but like his Legion XIII captain Rahm, Hatton has yet to put it all together over an entire tournament. Hatton finished sixth in scrambling at The Grange last weekend, and he ranks fifth in that category for the season (68.32 percent).

Tier 2 Values

Louis Oosthuizen - $9,300 (+1600)

Oosthuizen scored 13-under over the final two rounds in Adelaide to finish in second place, one stroke behind Steele. Not only did Oosthuizen have a chance at the individual trophy, but he was agonizingly close to leading Stinger GC to a team victory after forcing a playoff against Ripper GC. However, Oosthuizen and Burmester missed their window of opportunity on the first playoff hole, and the South Africans found the same bunker in the on the second playoff hole to fall short to the home-crowd heroes. Oosthuizen enters Singapore as the best scrambler in the field (73.15 percent), and ranks in the top three in putting average, birdies per round and driving accuracy.

Abraham Ancer - $9,200 (+2000)

Ancer has strung together back-to-back T9 finishes since capturing the individual trophy in Hong Kong. He finished Adelaide strong with an eight-under 64 in the final round, joining Rahm and Charl Schwartzel as the only three to card that score on Championship Sunday. Ancer leads the league in driving accuracy (65.48 percent), ranks fifth in birdies per round (4.78) and is top-15 in GIR and putting average.

Sergio Garcia - $8,800 (+3000)

Garcia has struggled since falling to Burmester on the second playoff hole at LIV Golf Miami, with the Fireballs GC captain missing the cut at The Masters, followed up by a season-worst T40 in Adelaide. That said, The Serapong might just be what the doctor ordered for the Spaniard, who won the Singapore Open in 2018 and finished second to Gooch in last year's LIV Golf Singapore tournament. Garcia ranks fourth in the field in scrambling (68.67 percent), sixth in GIR (74.38 percent) and eighth in driving accuracy (61.51 percent).

Tier 3 Values

Mito Pereira - $8,500 (+4000)

Pereira grabbed his first points of the season with an eighth-place finish in Adelaide and entered Championship Sunday two shots behind Steele for the clubhouse lead. Pereira has had previous success at Sentosa Golf Club, finishing 2023 LIV Golf Singapore in fifth place. He finished T7 in the field in Adelaide in scrambling (76.92 percent) and is T16 in GIR (70.68 percent) for the season.

Marc Leishman - $8,100 (+4000)

After failing to crack the top 20 over the first four LIV Golf tournaments, Leishman has finished T4-T14 over the last two events. His seven-under 65 on Championship Sunday helped Ripper GC soar up the team leaderboard, and he and captain Cameron Smith outlasted Stinger GC to capture the trophy in front of a raucous home crowd. Leishman ranks seventh in the league in scrambling this season (67.71 percent), and he finished T16 in Singapore last year at eight-under for the tournament.

Brendan Steele - $7,900 (+6000)

There has yet to be a back-to-back individual tournament winner this season, but perhaps Steele can be the first to do so in mirroring fashion to Gooch in 2023. The American led the field at The Grange with 23 birdies while finishing second in both GIR (87.04 percent) and driving accuracy (73.81 percent). Steele's performance in Adelaide also boosted HyFlyers GC to third place in the team event for their first podium finish in team history.

Tier 4 Values

Matt Jones - $6,900 (+10000)

Jones notched his second top-15 finish of the season in Adelaide after carding a 14-under score for a share of ninth place. The Australian ranks third in the league in average putts per round (1.52) and ranks in the top-20 in scrambling and birdies.

Andy Ogletree - $6,800 (+15000)

Thanks to seven-under 65 scores in the first and final round in Adelaide, Ogletree was one of five players who finished tied for third place at The Grange, which was the American's best performance of the season. Ogletree finished LIV Golf Adelaide in the top 12 in average driving distance, putting average and birdies.

Ian Poulter - 6,300 (+15000)

Poulter has scored points in just two events this season and is coming off a T52 finish in Adelaide, his worst performance of the year. However, the Englishman has had previous success at Sentosa Golf Club, having won the Singapore Open in 2009 and followed that up with a T6 finish in 2010. Poulter had his best finish in Hong Kong at T8 at a course with similar challenges to Serapong, and he ranks ninth in the field in driving accuracy (60.71 percent) and T15 in scrambling (64.15 percent).

