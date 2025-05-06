Weekly PGA Preview: Truist Championship

This article is part of our Weekly PGA Preview series.

The Truist Championship

The Philadelphia Cricket Club Wissahickon Course

Flourtown, PA

The PGA Tour heads to Pennsylvania for another edition of The Truist Championship.

It was only a matter of time. We all knew it, but I have to admit, the manner in which Scottie Scheffler picked up his first win of 2025 was quite surprising.

Scheffler started the week at 3-1 odds and while taking a golfer at anything less than 10-1 is generally a bad idea, this one felt different. For once, it almost felt like 3-1 was plenty of value considering the way Scheffler was trending, where they were playing, and the competition.

After one round, it was clear that 3-1 was more than enough value as this thing was essentially over heading into Friday. Scheffler had held early leads in 2025 prior to this past week, but something felt different about this one, and it proved to be true as three rounds later Scheffler was not only running away, but he was setting a historical pace.

The question now is, what does this mean for the PGA Championship? Scheffler is unfortunately absent from the field this week at the Truist Championship, so we won't get a Rory/Scheffler showdown in advance of the season's second major, but we can only assume that the week off will not kill Scheffler's momentum, and those two will be factors next week.

As for this week, we have another edition of the Truist Championship, which is normally held at Quail Hollow, but since the PGA Championship is at Quail Hollow this year, the Truist has been moved a course that many, including myself, have never heard of. Yep, we're going in blind in a signature event. Well, not entirely blind, but all we have to work with is recent form as there is no course history in play this week. To my recollection, this is the first time this season we've been in this situation.

Scheffler is not here, but just about everyone is, so we should have a solid week ahead of us as the top guys not only compete this week, but prepare for next week as well.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, tournament participation and overall golfer performance, head to RotoWire's latest golf news or follow @RotoWireGolf on X.

LAST YEAR

Rory McIlroy shot a final round 65 on his way to a five-stroke victory of Xander Schauffele.

FAVORITES

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 5:00 PM ET Tuesday.

Rory McIlroy (9-2)

I thought Scheffler had some value at 3-1 this past week, but the same can't be said for McIlroy at a similar number this week. Yes, he's been the best golfer on the planet this year, but he's playing a new course, and the field is exponentially better this week than it was this past week. Not to mention that McIlroy is still probably riding high from his win at the Masters. Oh, and he might be looking ahead to the PGA Championship as well! A lot of concerns here this week.

Collin Morikawa (14-1)

The odds makers and the public for that matter, just refuse to give up on Morikawa. Morikawa has played well this year, but the fact remains that he hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2023. Obviously he can still win, but the longer this streak goes, the harder it will become to get back into the winner's circle. My guess is that he wins at some point this season, but at this price, there's no value here.

Justin Thomas (16-1)

Speaking of a long winless drought. Thomas just broke his drought a couple weeks ago and it wouldn't surprise me to see him go on a little run here. Sometimes when a golfer wins after a long drought, you'd expect a bit of a hangover, but I don't see that happening with Thomas. I'm expecting to see some elevated play now that he longer has to worry about getting back into the winner's circle.

Visit our golf betting section for the latest PGA odds and finishing props from multiple sportsbooks.

THE NEXT TIER

Ludvig Aberg (16-1)

Aberg already has one signature event to his name this season and I wouldn't be surprised to see him get another one. One advantage Aberg has this week that he doesn't normally have is that everyone in the field is on a level playing field. Most weeks Aberg is at a disadvantage because a lot of guys in the field have plenty of course history, but that won't be the case this week, everyone is learning on the fly and since Aberg has been doing that for the better part of the past couple years, he might actually have an edge this week.

Jordan Spieth (25-1)

What's not to like about Spieth right now? He's been trending in the right direction for most of 2025 and he played his best golf of the season this past week at the CJ Cup. My only concern would be that he played well this past week in Texas, on a course where he's played well before and this week it's an entirely new environment, but if he's truly found his game, then the new venue shouldn't matter.

Russell Henley (35-1)

Any chance that Henley would go under the radar this season went out the door when he won the Palmer in March, but his odds are still pretty high, so there is some value here. Henley has played well all season and although he still has to get over the hump at the majors, he remains a contender every time he tees it up at a signature event. That's what happens when you win a signature event, you know you can beat the best, so you're a factor going forward.

Looking to place a bet for this week's PGA Tour event? Check out the best golf betting sites, featuring comprehensive sportsbook reviews and a summary of new customer bonus offers.

LONG SHOTS

Justin Rose (70-1)

Rose had the heartbreaker at the Masters and predictably didn't play well the week after at the RBC Heritage, not now that he's had a few weeks to put the Masters disappointment behind him, I'm expecting some solid play. Rose's runner-up at the Masters wasn't his only strong showing this season, he also posted a 3rd-place finish at the Pebble Beach, which was also a signature event.

Akshay Bhatia (75-1)

Bhatia checks a lot of boxes this week, especially for a longshot. He has yet to win this season, but he has won in each of the two previous seasons. He's also played well against strong field this season, posting a 3rd-place finish at The PLAYERS and a T9 at the Genesis. He's not trending in the right direction now however, having placed no better than T43 in his past for events, but that's why we're getting 70-1 on him this week.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-Chosen Pick: Justin Thomas – Usage will be interesting to see this week as I'm expecting a wide variety of plays. Most OAD players will probably save McIlroy for next week and I dare say that people might be giving up on Morikawa, so Thomas should be pretty popular given that he won recently and should have no problem facing down a loaded field.

Moderately-Chosen Pick: Russell Henley – Henley is a perfect play for a signature event because he's good enough to beat the best players in the world, but not quite trustworthy at a major. Henley has fared well at the signature events this season and unlike some of the top players in the field, I doubt he'll be looking past this week to the PGA Championship.

Lightly-Chosen Pick: Daniel Berger – Berger is having a solid season, but I don't think most OAD players trust him in a spot like this quite yet. That could be a mistake this week as he's trending the right way and when he was at his best a few years ago, he had no problem taking down fields like this. It's a bit of a risk, but then again, risk is somewhat mitigated for anyone this week as there is not cut.

Buyer Beware: Rory McIlroy – This is not to say that I think McIlroy plays poorly this week, it's more of a reminder that he has bigger fish to fry and his track record at this event means nothing because of the new venue. We're all left to wonder what getting the career grand slam will do for McIlroy, and my guess is that he puts more of an emphasis on the majors than he did before. I felt like he was trying to prove something at non-majors over the past decade, prove something to himself that he could still win, but that's not there anymore. He knows he can win majors again, so I think that's where his focus moves to going forward. That also means that his production outside the majors might fall off a bit.

My Pick: Ludvig Aberg – Aberg is at the level now where OAD players would consider using him at a major, which means his ownership this week might not be as high as expected. He's also coming off a disappointing showing at the RBC, which should keep his numbers down, but I think a lot of that had to do with the Masters hangover and how he crumbled down the stretch. He'll be refreshed and ready to go this week and the fact that everyone is playing this course for the first time should help as well as nobody in the field will have an advantage of course history over him, like they do during most weeks on the PGA Tour.

Previous Results

View the PGA earnings report to find total winnings and winnings per entry via our fantasy golf stats pages.

SURVIVOR LEAGUES

My Pick: No cut this week