NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for March 1: Expert Picks and Props for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

The Carolina Hurricanes (39-11-8) travel to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (35-19-6) at T-Mobile Arena to kick off a quick 2-game Western Conference road trip.

The Hurricanes added Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade on Tuesday, but he isn't expected to be ready to play on Wednesday. The former first-round pick of the Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has five goals and 14 points with a minus-11 rating in 58 games.

General manager Don Waddell and the Canes management hope a change of scenery will jump-start Puljujarvi's career, and perhaps playing with buddy Sebastian Aho and a handful of other Finns in Raleigh will make Puljujarvi more comfortable.

Carolina hasn't been keen to add any rental players, and it is willing to spend, but it really depends on term. Fans in Raleigh are getting a bit impatient, especially with the New Jersey Devils securing Timo Meier, the New York Rangers getting Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, and the Toronto Maple Leafs making a bevy of moves, etc. But the Hurricanes are 14-2-1 across the past 17 games with the staff they have, so sometimes when it ain't broke, don't fix it, too.

The Hurricanes are also 5-0 in the past five games on the road, while going 20-8 in the past 28 against teams with a winning overall mark. And in the past 51 games overall, Carolina has won 35 of those outings.

The Golden Knights added Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues, and he debuted in Monday's 3-0 loss at Colorado, posting a minus-1 with a shot on goal.

Vegas needed an injection of offense, and Barbashev should be a good add. The Golden Knights might want to add some goaltending depth, too. Logan Thompson was an All-Star, but he is on the injured reserve, leaving just Laurent Brossoit and Adin Hill to hold things down in the VGK crease.

As such, Carolina is a strong play on the road as a slight favorite. The Canes have won four of the previous five in the series, with the favorite cashing in five of the past seven meetings overall.

NHL Money Line Bets for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

Hurricanes ML (-130 at BetMGM)

As far as the total is concerned, Carolina heads to Vegas with at least two goals scored in 30 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 15, and there is no reason to believe either Hill or Brossoit will be able to hold them down.

Hill (14-6-1, 2.52 GAA, .912 SV%) is projected to get the starting nod, and he'll be opposed by Frederik Andersen (14-5-0, 2.47 GAA, .905 SV%).

The Golden Knights were dropped 3-0 in Denver against the scorching-hot Avalanche last time out. The Under is 9-0 in the past nine for Vegas following a loss of three or more goals. The Under is also 5-2 in the past seven for VGK against Eastern Conference foes.

The Under has dominated for the Canes lately, too, going 4-0 in the past four outings, while hitting at a 5-2 clip in the previous seven against teams with a winning overall record.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

Under 5.5 (+102 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

As far as the player props are concerned, we'll target one ice-cold player, and one guy looking to etch his name onto the scoresheet yet again.

For the home side, William Karlsson has been a bit of a disappointment lately. After a season-high 10 points in December, he had a respectable eight points in January. Not great, but acceptable. However, he managed no goals with just four assists in nine February games, and he was blanked in the final games in the month.

Karlsson hasn't lit the lamp since Jan. 24 in New Jersey, going without a goal in 11 straight outings. He hasn't scored in front of the home fans since Jan. 19. Go Under on his points until he starts to get untracked.

William Karlsson Under 0.5 Points (-142 at FanDuel)

Sebastian Aho has been white-hot for the Hurricanes lately, although he was blanked in his most recent game against the Ducks Saturday. Prior to that he had managed two goals and six points with a plus-10 rating in his previous three indoor games.

And since Jan. 17, he has rolled up 13 goals and 22 points in the past 19 games. There isn't a lot of value playing Over 0.5 Points (-182 at FanDuel), as it is too expensive. But as an anytime goal scorer, Aho is a tremendous value still.