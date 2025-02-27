NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 12 games scheduled, including eight starting in the 7-7:30 p.m. ET window, one getting underway at 8 p.m. ET, one beginning at 9 p.m. ET and two 10 p.m. ET puck drops. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas (vs. Chicago), Carolina (vs. Buffalo), Tampa Bay (vs. Calgary), Montreal (vs. San Jose) and Washington (vs. St. Louis) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Blue Jackets-Red Wings, Sabres-Hurricanes and Blackhawks-Golden Knights matchups is 6.5 goals. The Sharks-Canadiens, Flames-Lightning, Oilers-Panthers, Flyers-Penguins and Canucks-Ducks anticipate 6.0 goals, while the other contests expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. CGY ($8,100)): Vasilevskiy has stopped 177 of 189 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has been excellent at home this season, posting a 20-5-2 record with three shutouts, a 1.93 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

Eric Comrie, WPG at NSH ($7,900): Comrie will probably get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck played in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 29-year-old Comrie has allowed only five goals on 75 shots over his three-game winning spree. Nashville ranks 30th in the league with 2.56 goals per game in 2024-25.

Samuel Ersson, PHI at PIT ($7,600): Ersson has turned aside 69 of 72 shots in three straight victories. He has defeated the Penguins twice over that stretch, allowing only three goals on 57 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. CHI ($8,000): Eichel has gone two straight games without a point but hasn't had a three-game pointless skid this season. He has eight goals and 15 points in his past 14 appearances. Eichel has one goal and four assists in a five-game point streak versus Chicago.

Alex DeBrincat, DET vs. CBJ ($6,900): DeBrincat has notched five goals and six helpers across his seven-game point streak. He has 21 shots on target and four power-play points (one goal, three assists) during that span. DeBrincat has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 appearances versus Columbus, earning six goals, six assists and 22 shots.

Brandon Hagel, TBL vs. CGY ($6,700): Hagel has compiled eight goals on 26 shots and 14 points in eight games going into Thursday night's action. He has six goals and five helpers in his six-game point streak.

Kirill Marchenko, CBJ at DET ($6,100): Since returning to the lineup from a broken jaw, Marchenko has two goals on four shots and two assists in two games. He has generated five goals and 10 points in his past nine contests.

Matvei Michkov, PHI at PIT ($5,300): Michkov has three multi-point efforts in his last four outings, earning three goals, 20 shots and four assists. He has one goal and four helpers in the previous two matches.

Patrik Laine, MTL vs. SJS ($5,100): Laine has two even-strength goals, two power-play assists and five shots in the past two games. He has two goals and seven points in his last five outings versus San Jose.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Islanders

David Pastrnak (W - $9,000), Pavel Zacha (C - $5,300), Morgan Geekie (W - $5,500)

Pastrnak has amassed 13 goals and 17 assists during his 15-game point spree. He has eight multipoint efforts, 60 shots and nine power-play points (two goals, seven assists) over that period. Zacha has one goal and four helpers in his last seven outings and 13 points across his past 14. Geekie has four goals on 17 shots and one assist in six appearances heading into Thursday's slate

Boston's top line has been all over the scoresheet, especially Pastrnak. He is worth building around on Thursday, and his linemates are worth taking a chance on for the value they can provide.

Capitals vs. Blues

Alex Ovechkin (W - $7,800), Dylan Strome (C - 5,500), Aliaksei Protas (W - $5,000)

Ovechkin has eight goals on 36 shots and 13 points across his last eight appearances. He has picked up three goals and two helpers with the man advantage over that time. Strome has compiled six goals and seven helpers during his nine-game point spree. He has 22 shots and six power-play points (three goals, three assists) over that span. Protas has two goals, five assists and 14 shots in six outings entering Thursday's slate.

Washington's top line has been firing on all cylinders. The trio had two goals and four assists in an 8-1 win over St. Louis on Nov. 9.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ at DET ($7,300): Werenski has three goals, eight assists, 29 shots and 17 blocks in his past 10 outings. The Michigan native will probably have plenty of friends and family in attendance for Thursday's contest. Werenski has accumulated three goals and eight assists during a five-game point spree versus the Red Wings.

John Carlson, WSH vs. STL ($5,400): Carlson has 10 assists, three on the power play, and 19 shots over his nine-game point streak. He has blocked 13 shots during that stretch, giving him plenty of bang for the buck upside.

Mason Lohrei, BOS vs. NYI ($4,000): Lohrei has four blocks, four assists, two on the power play and 10 shots in the last two games. Due to the absence of Charlie McAvoy, Lohrei has been a great value play.

