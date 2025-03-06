NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has nine games scheduled, including five starting at 7 p.m. ET, two beginning at 8 p.m. ET and two getting underway in the 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET window. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. San Jose), Edmonton (vs. Montreal), Florida (vs. Columbus), Carolina (vs. Boston), Dallas (vs. Calgary) and Tampa Bay (vs. Buffalo) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Sabres-Lightning, Canadiens-Oilers and Sharks-Avalanche matchups is 6.5 goals, while Hockey Club-Red Wings, Blue Jackets-Panthers and Flames-Stars anticipate 6.0 goals. The rest of the contests expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CGY ($8,400): Oettinger has won his last two starts, stopping 68 of 73 shots. He has posted a 19-6-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 26 home appearances this season. On Dec. 9, Oettinger made 29 saves in a 6-2 win over Calgary.

Joey Daccord, SEA at NSH ($7,500): Daccord has gone 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .947 save percentage in two games versus Nashville this season. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if that dominance continues, and Nashville's scoring struggles have been well-documented.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. MTL ($8,400): Draisaitl has amassed 10 goals on 49 shots and eight assists over his 12-game point streak. He has collected eight power-play points (five goals, three assists) during that span. Draisaitl has earned seven goals and 16 points in his last 10 appearances against Montreal.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. SJS ($6,600): Lehkonen is coming off a two-goal performance against Pittsburgh on Tuesday and has five tallies and seven points in his last seven outings. He has one goal, 13 shots and one assist in his past three appearances versus the Sharks.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. BOS ($6,500): Svechnikov had one goal and five helpers over a five-game span before his recent three-game pointless skid. He has three goals, eight shots and five points in his last two contests against the Bruins.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. CGY ($6,400): Johnston has seven goals and five helpers across his seven-game point spree. He has added 20 shots, a shorthanded goal and eight power-play points (four goals, four assists) over that time. Johnston has netted three goals in his past four outings versus Calgary.

Nick Suzuki, MTL at EDM ($6,300): Suzuki has four goals and nine assists over his five-game point streak. During that span, he has collected 12 shots, a shorthanded goal and six power-play points (one goal, five assists). Suzuki has compiled five goals and 14 points in his last 16 appearances versus Edmonton.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, TBL vs. BUF ($3,900): After being acquired from Seattle on Wednesday, Bjorkstrand could occupy a spot in Tampa Bay's top six and see time on the power play versus the Sabres. He has one goal on four shots and a helper in two games against Buffalo this campaign.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Sam Reinhart (W - $7,500), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $7,300), Aleksander Barkov (C - $6,900)

Reinhart has four goals and 12 assists in his six-game point streak against Columbus. Verhaeghe has six tallies and one helper over a four-game point run versus the Blue Jackets. Barkov had two goals on four shots in Monday's win over Tampa Bay. He has produced three tallies and seven helpers during a five-game point spree against Columbus.

Florida's top line isn't too costly for Thursday's slate, and all three players have been outstanding versus the Blue Jackets.

Lightning vs. Sabres

Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,800), Brayden Point (C - $6,700), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,000)

Kucherov had one goal and two assists on Tuesday versus Columbus after his 10-game point streak ended in Monday's loss to Florida. He has five goals and 17 points in his last 12 outings. Point has four goals and seven helpers in the past nine contests. Guentzel has two assists, eight points and 18 shots in seven games entering Thursday night's action.

Tampa Bay's top line has plenty of offensive potential against the struggling Sabres. Buffalo has allowed 19 goals in the team's four-game losing skid.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. CGY ($6,000): Harley has compiled four goals and 14 points in 11 games going into Thursday's slate. He has one goal and six helpers during his four-game point spree, including four power-play assists and three straight multipoint performances. Harley scored two goals on three shots and blocked two in a 6-2 win over the Flames on Dec. 8.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA vs. CBJ ($5,000): Ekblad has five assists during his four-game point streak. He has added nine shots and two blocks over that period. He has one goal and eight assists in his last 12 outings against Columbus.

