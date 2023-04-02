Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Sunday is a hammock day between the men's Final Four and the title game, so why not spend it with the NHL? There are nine games starting at 1 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. ANA ($25): Markstrom hasn't been good, but his team has only allowed 27.3 shots on net per game. That's enough for me in this matchup as the Ducks rank 31st in goals and are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. They're also last in GAA, increasing Markstrom's chances of getting a win.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Joonas Korpisalo, LOS at VAN ($32): Korpisalo has been quite impressive since joining the Kings with a 1.86 ERA and .934 save percentage, but it's worth noting that's only seven appearances. Over his career, he lists a .906 save percentage. LA's also on the road for a second straight day, and the Canucks have actually averaged 3.39 goals.

CENTER

Nazem Kadri, CGY vs. ANA ($17): Kadri was struggling for a bit and even got dropped to the third line. Things seem to be turning around with three points and 16 shots on net over his last four games. The Ducks sit last in GAA as noted, but also last in shots allowed, so this is a great chance for Kadri to keep things moving in the right direction.

CENTER TO AVOID

Jack Hughes, NJD at WPG ($34): Hughes has continued to show why he was a first-overall pick, but he's on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday. Connor Hellebuyck has posted a 2.59 GAA and .917 save percentage, but he's been even better at home with a 2.31/.923 line.

WING

David Perron, DET at TOR ($21): Perron has registered at least one point in six of his last seven games, including one where he picked up a hat-trick against the Penguins. The Leafs just played Saturday, and Matt Murray is getting the call on Sunday. Since returning from injury, he's struggled to a 3.68 GAA and .886 save percentage through six starts.

Owen Tippett, PHI at PIT ($19): There could be a lot of goals in the Battle of Pennsylvania, especially with both teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. Tippett has had something of a breakthrough season with 23 goals on 200 shots. Casey DeSmith will likely be in net for the Penguins, and he comes in with a 3.20 GAA and .904 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Timo Meier, NJD at WPG ($24): It's the same story with Meier as with Hughes, in terms of the matchup. Hellebuyck's been great at home, and the Jets boast a sixth-ranked penalty kill. Meier hasn't been as effective on the power play with the Devils as with the Sharks, but he's still produced two goals with the extra man.

Anders Lee, NYI at CAR ($17): Both teams will be a bit tired, but the Hurricanes get to be at home. And they're first in shots allowed and second in penalty-kill percentage. I'd still avoid using Lee against Carolina as a result, particularly with Frederik Andersen and his 2.47 GAA scheduled to start.

DEFENSE

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. ANA ($23): For most of his first season as a Flame, Weegar has been defensively minded and chipping in a bit on offense. He's impressed on the latter of late with nine points and 20 shots from his last eight games. Also, randomly, he logged 4:45 on the power play last time out. That's intriguing, and so is a matchup with the Ducks and their awful defense.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at CLM ($13): With Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun both injured, the home stretch could be huge for Sanderson. The rookie defender should receive a lot of ice time, especially on the power play. And Sanderson already has 16 points with the extra man. The Blue Jackets may have to turn to Jon Gillies in net, a 29-year-old with limited NHL experience and a career .893 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at WPG ($26): It's obvious I'm avoiding the Devils on Sunday. They boast some impressive players, but they're on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back against a rested team with an above-average goalie. Hamilton has also managed over one-third of his points on the power play, and the Jets list the sixth-ranked penalty kill.

Cam Fowler, ANA at CGY ($14): Fowler has surprisingly posted a career-high 43 points this season. However, he'll be away for a second straight day. The Flames have only allowed 27.3 shots, so that may not leave much for Fowler.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.