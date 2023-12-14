Drake's Takes: UFC 296 Edwards vs. Covington

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 296 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Randy Brown (17-5-0) v. Muslim Salikhov (19-4-0)

Randy Brown - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 17 wins

Muslim Salikhov - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: Salikhov is likely the better overall martial artist, but he faces a massive reach disadvantage, and as a primary striker, that will cause issues against Brown. Brown can win a rather boring decision by keeping this fight at range and throwing combos down the middle to keep Salikhov off of him. He is also more likely to shoot for takedowns. I expect this fight to be close, but for Brown to edge it out.

UFC 296 Pick: Brown

Shamil Gaziev (11-0-0) v. Martin Buday (13-1-0)

Shamil Gaziev - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

Martin Buday - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Gaziev is making his UFC debut after a first-round finish on the Contender Series. Buday rattled off his fourth consecutive UFC win last time out, securing a Kimura submission late in the first round. Both fighters are dangerous and can finish the fight anywhere. I expect Buday's experience and tight technical striking to hand the debutant his first loss.

UFC 296 Pick: Buday

Andre Fili (22-10-0) v. Lucas Almeida (14-2-0)

Andre Fili - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 22 wins

Lucas Almeida - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Almeida will have his chances on the feet and could threaten a submission on the mat, but Fili should be better everywhere. Fili will have a significant wrestling advantage and only needs to avoid putting himself in a compromising position to win this fight.

UFC 296 Pick: Fili

Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2-0) v. Cody Durden (16-4-1)

Tagir Ulanbekov - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Cody Durden - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a highly entertaining fight between two experienced wrestlers/grapplers. Ulanbekov is more dangerous when it comes to submissions, while Durden is more dangerous when keeping control on the mat and striking. I expect this to be a close back-and-forth affair. If Durden avoids getting submitted, I see him dominating control time with chained takedowns for another explosive DFS win.

UFC 296 Pick: Durden

Alonzo Menifield (14-3-1) v. Dustin Jacoby (19-7-1)

Alonzo Menifield - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 14 wins

Dustin Jacoby - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This is another close fight that could go either way. Menifield will have the power advantage, while Jacoby will have the edge in volume. I do not expect much work to be done on the mat, though Menifield would be more likely to attempt takedowns. Without a finish, this fight will be lower-scoring and better off for GPP contests.

UFC 296 Pick: Jacoby

Casey O'Neill (9-1-0) v. Ariane Lipski (16-8-0)

Casey O'Neill - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

Ariane Lipski - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: O'Neill returned from her injury and took a tough-luck loss in a close decision. Lipski is on a two-fight win streak, though her most recent is debatable. That said, O'Neill should be better everywhere this fight goes. I expect her to dominate volume on the feet and would not be surprised to see her eventually finish Lipski. This is a solid spot for her to bounce back and an excellent play for DFS.

UFC 296 Pick: O'Neil

Cody Garbrandt (13-5-0) v. Brian Kelleher (24-14-0)

Cody Garbrandt - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

Brian Kelleher - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: Garbrandt got himself back in the win column with a slow-played decision last time out. There were times he looked good in that win, but he still looks like a shell of himself. Kelleher is riding a two-fight losing streak, getting submitted in the first round in each. Given that Garbrandt still does not look like himself, I expect Kelleher to have the edge everywhere. Kelleher makes a sneaky lower-owned play for DFS.

UFC 296 Pick: Kelleher

Irene Aldana (14-7-0) v. Karol Rosa (17-5-0)

Irene Aldana - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

Karol Rosa - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: I think the odds should be closer than they are for this fight. Aldana has the edge in power, while Rosa has the edge in volume. The wrestling likely cancels out a bit since Aldana has solid takedown defense, so it should come down to who lands the more powerful and cleaner shots. That should be Aldana, and I would not be surprised if she recorded another knockout. Without the finish, I do not expect a high score, making this fight better for GPP contests.

UFC 296 Pick: Aldana

Josh Emmett (18-4-0) v. Bryce Mitchell (16-1-0)

Josh Emmett - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 18 wins

Bryce Mitchell - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Emmett is a dangerous striker and will have his opportunities on the feet in this matchup. Mitchell is a decent striker but incredibly dangerous on the mat and will continually look to get it there. Although he is taking this fight on short notice, I do not see it being an issue. He should dominate Emmett to a massive DFS score if he avoids getting knocked out. Mitchell is one of my favorite plays for DFS.

UFC 296 Pick: Mitchell

Tony Ferguson (25-9-0) v. Paddy Pimblett (20-3-0)

Tony Ferguson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 25 wins

Paddy Pimblett - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: Ferguson has lost six straight and has not looked great in some time. It is difficult to see that changing here. Pimblett arguably lost his most recent fight but was awarded a unanimous decision after 15 minutes, moving to a perfect 4-0 in the UFC. This fight likely comes down to grappling exchanges, which Pimblett should win. I do not expect a high score to come out of this fight without a finish.

UFC 296 Pick: Pimblett

Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0-0) v. Stephen Thompson (17-6-1)

Shavkat Rakhmonov - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 17 wins

Stephen Thompson - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Aside from a pure striking match, I do not put much stock into a 40-year-old Wonderboy. He showed in his last fight that he can still strike with the best of them, but he is lost in any wrestling or grappling. Rakhmonov is a complete fighter and dominant everywhere. I expect him to have his way anywhere this fight goes and record his 18th finish in a row.

UFC 296 Pick: Rakhmonov

Alexandre Pantoja (26-5-0) v. Brandon Royval (15-6-0)

Alexandre Pantoja - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 26 wins

Brandon Royval - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a rematch from August of 2021, and I do not expect it to go much differently. Pantoja is better in every facet of the game. However, Royval does have solid power and a phenomenal choke, so he could make it interesting in several spots throughout the fight. Pantoja will be a popular play for every contest and sits high on my favorites.

UFC 296 Pick: Pantoja

Leon Edwards (21-3-0) v. Colby Covington (17-3-0)

Leon Edwards - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 74" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Missing wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 21 wins

Colby Covington - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Edwards won the belt and successfully defended it in the following fight. Now, he draws Colby Covington, who has not fought since March 2022. Edwards will have a considerable edge in striking. Assuming Covington is ready and in fight shape, he will have a significant edge in wrestling. Given how long he has been off, it is difficult to expect Covington not to experience ring rust, but I still like him as a dog in this fight. Both fighters will be popular for all contests, but a win for Colby will smash value.

UFC 296 Pick: Covington

For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our UFC 296 DraftKings preview, or test your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.

