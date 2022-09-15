Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 60 Sandhagen vs. Yadong

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Nikolas Motta (12-4-0) v. Cameron VanCamp (15-6-1)

Nikolas Motta - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 12 wins

Cameron VanCamp - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 74" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Motta is the better striker but will likely run into issues with the size of VanCamp and his grappling. His best chance will come via knockout, but if he does not get it, I see VanCamp winning by early finish. Motta is also more likely to win a decision, but I am not sure it makes it there. VanCamp makes a solid play as a salary saver for GPP and cash contests.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: VanCamp

Tony Gravely (23-7-0) v. Javid Basharat (12-0-0)

Tony Gravely - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 23 wins

Javid Basharat - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Basharat has the edge in cardio and grappling. Gravely holds an advantage in wrestling and power. If Gravely avoids being submitted, he wins either by knockout or control on the mat. Both guys are solid fighters, and this is a tough matchup for each, but Gravely's experience should carry him here. I like Gravely for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Gravely

Mariya Agapova (10-3-0) v. Gillian Robertson (10-7-0)

Mariya Agapova - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Gillian Robertson - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Robertson is a one-trick pony and needs an early submission to win. Agapova has shown tremendous improvements in all aspects of her game, and I expect her to dominate on the feet. She should also have the wrestling/grappling to avoid being controlled or putting herself in a bad position. She makes a solid play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Agapova

Trey Ogden (15-5-0) v. Daniel Zellhuber (12-0-0)

Trey Ogden - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 11 finishes in 15 wins

Daniel Zellhuber - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Zellhuber is a hot prospect and looks like the real deal. He will be lightyears ahead on the feet and only needs to avoid Ogden's submission attempts to take this fight. Ogden slows down as the fight continues and will struggle to keep up with Zellhuber. Zellhuber's price is a little high for me to trust in cash for his debut, but he makes an excellent pick for GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Zellhuber

Denise Gomes (6-1-0) v. Loma Lookboonmee (6-3-0)

Denise Gomes - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 63" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

Loma Lookboonmee - Height: 5'1" - Reach: 61" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 1 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Gomes is making her debut and should have a slight advantage in power, but that should be it. Loma will have an edge with technical striking, volume and wrestling. I expect Loma to win on the feet and mix in takedowns/control to win a decision. Loma is far too expensive to trust in cash but could be sprinkled in GPP.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Lookboonmee

Aspen Ladd (9-3-0) v. Sara McMann (13-6-0)

Aspen Ladd - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Sara McMann - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: I want to go Ladd, but she has not been the same since returning from injury. Until she shows that she is "back," I will pick against her. McCann will have a solid edge on the mat and should look for takedowns often. Ladd should have an advantage on the feet if she can keep it there. McCann is another fighter who makes a solid GPP punt.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: McMann

Trevin Giles (14-4-0) v. Louis Cosce (7-1-0)

Trevin Giles - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

Louis Cosce - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Cosce is a fast starter and is live for a first-round finish. If he cannot record an early finish, he will fade and likely get finished himself. Giles has a massive advantage in cardio and will put the pressure on with his power. I would not trust either guy in cash contests, but either could be used for GPP.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Giles

Damon Jackson (21-4-1) v. Pat Sabatini (17-3-0)

Damon Jackson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" - Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 21 wins

Pat Sabatini - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: These guys have similar fighting styles in that both continually look for takedowns, control and submission attempts. Sabatini is slightly better than Jackson in every department and should only need to avoid getting submitted himself to win this fight. Sabatini is a solid play for cash and GPP. Jackson can be used as a dart throw for mass-entry tournaments.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Sabatini

Anthony Hernandez (9-2-0) v. Marc-Andre Barriault (14-5-0, 1NC)

Anthony Hernandez - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Marc-Andre Barriault - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. Hernandez holds an advantage on the mat and will continually look for ways to take this to the mat and find submission attempts. However, Barriault will have the edge on the feet with power and volume. This fight could go either way, but I expect Hernandez to come in hot and get this fight to the mat early. Both make solid GPP plays, as either could record an early finish.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Hernandez

Tanner Boser (20-8-1) v. Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1-0)

Tanner Boser - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling

~ 13 finishes in 20 wins

Rodrigo Nascimento - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Another striker vs. grappler match. Boser will need to keep this fight on the feet, where he holds the edge in striking. Nascimento is a submission specialist, and if this fight hits the mat, it will likely be over shortly after. He should also have at least a 20-pound advantage, as Boser tends to weigh in around 235. I expect Nascimento to take this down early and submit Boser, making him a solid play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Nascimento

Joe Pyfer (8-2-0) v. Alen Amedovski (8-3-0)

Joe Pyfer - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

Alen Amedovski - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Amedovski is 0-3 in the UFC with nine significant strikes. Pyfer is a legit talent with a well-rounded game and should dominate anywhere this fight goes. Amedovski has finished all his wins by knockout, so if he finds a way to connect, he could shock everyone. Pyfer is an excellent play for cash and GPP.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Pyfer

Andre Fili (21-9-0) v. Bill Algeo (16-6-0)

Andre Fili - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 12 finishes in 21 wins

Bill Algeo - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Fili needs to find success with takedowns and control to come out on top in this matchup. Algeo showed last fight he has no issue getting back up and is difficult to control. He will also have the edge on the feet with volume and power. Both fighters match up well, and I would not trust either for cash contests.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Algeo

Chidi Njokuani (22-7-0) v. Gregory Rodrigues (12-4-0)

Chidi Njokuani - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 22 wins

Gregory Rodrigues - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Both guys are coming off first-round knockouts and have impressive power. Chidi has a reach advantage, but I think that is where his advantages stop. Rodrigues has more power, throws more volume and will have a massive edge on the mat. I expect him to look for takedowns early and often and find a finish on the mat. Rodrigues makes an excellent play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Rodrigues

Cory Sandhagen (14-4-0) v. Yadong Song (19-6-1)

Cory Sandhagen - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 70" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 14 wins

Yadong Song - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a competitive striking bout for as long as it lasts. Both guys are excellent strikers loaded with power. However, Sandhagen will have the edge, having already fought five rounds before, and has fought slightly better competition. This fight should easily get a Fight of the Night bonus and is not one to miss. Both fighters could be stacked in cash contests if this fight goes five rounds. Sandhagen is my preferred play in GPP, but Yadong is not far behind.

UFC Vegas 60 Pick: Sandhagen

For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our DraftKings MMA preview, or play around with your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

