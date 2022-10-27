Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 63 Kattar vs. Allen

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.
Cody Durden (13-4-1) v. Carlos Mota (8-1-0)
Cody Durden - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" - Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 11 finishes in 13 wins
Carlos Mota - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" – N/A
~ High volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 4 finishes in 8 wins
DFS Perspective: Mota is making his debut and is a dangerous striker. He will be most lethal in the first round and could find the knockout early. Durden will have a significant edge on the mat and could turn this into takedown city if he avoids the big shot. I like the newcomer but would not be surprised if Durden took this. Both guys make for solid GPP plays.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Mota
Chase Hooper (11-2-1) v. Steve Garcia (12-5-0)
Chase Hooper - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" - Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 9 finishes in 11 wins
Steve Garcia - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 9 finishes in 12 wins
DFS Perspective: Garcia will have the edge on the feet with volume and power. Hooper will constantly look for ways to take this to the mat, where he could find a submission or deadly ground-and-pound. I expect Hooper to eventually do just that, making him a solid play for cash and GPP contests.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Hooper
Joseph Holmes (8-2-0) v. Junyong Park (13-5-0)
Joseph Holmes - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 8 wins
Jun Yong Park - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 8 finishes in 14 wins
DFS Perspective: The odds are too far off for this fight. They are treating Holmes like he is some low-level fighter making his debut. Park will have the edge on the feet with volume and might be the better wrestler. Holmes showed in his last fight that he has some power, but he will also be the better grappler in this one. Holmes makes an excellent play for GPP contests, while Park is safer for cash.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Holmes
Andrei Arlovski (34-20-0, 2NC) v. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-9-1)
Andrei Arlovski - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling/wrestling
~ 20 finishes in 34 wins
Marcos Rogerio de Lima - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 16 finishes in 19 wins
DFS Perspective: Not a big fan of this fight for DFS purposes. Arlovski's fighting style slows fights down and creates a lack of action. If this goes to a decision, I expect Arlovski to get his hand raised. Lima will be the aggressor and constantly on the hunt and would be the one more likely to record a finish.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Arlovski
Phil Hawes (12-3-0) v. Roman Dolidze (10-1-0)
Phil Hawes - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 10 finishes in 12 wins
Roman Dolidze - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 10 wins
DFS Perspective: On paper, Hawes is better everywhere. I would expect him to come out hot, looking for a big shot, and then take it to the mat if he cannot land. Dolidze is tough and also has considerable power. He will likely need to land something big to win this one. Hawes is a good play in all contests, while Dolidze makes an intriguing GPP punt with his power.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Hawes
Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) v. Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5-0, 1NC)
Dustin Jacoby - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Minimal wrestling/wrestling
~ 12 finishes in 18 wins
Khalil Rountree Jr. - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 7 finishes in 10 wins
DFS Perspective: Rountree is a scary striker, and his best version could cause problems for many fighters. Jacoby is the better striker and a more well-rounded fighter. He will have more volume; if he avoids getting knocked out, he should win this fight. If the fight goes to a decision, I would not expect a high score, but a finish would hit value for either fighter.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Jacoby
Josh Fremd (9-4-0) v. Tresean Gore (4-2-0)
Josh Fremd - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/wrestling
~ 7 finishes in 9 wins
Tresean Gore - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Switch
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 2 finishes in 3 wins
DFS Perspective: Gore has lost both of his UFC fights, and Fremd most recently lost his debut. With both guys searching for their first win, I expect both to come out at their best. They are well-rounded fighters, but Fremd is slightly better everywhere and will come out on top. Gore's chin was tested last fight, and I think Fremd will go right to the well and record a knockout. Fremd is an excellent play for cash and GPP contests.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Fremd
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0-0) v. Jared Vanderaa (12-9-0)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta - Height: 6'4" - Reach: N/A - Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Minimal wrestling/wrestling
~ 5 finishes in 7 wins
Jared Vanderaa - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 10 finishes in 12 wins
DFS Perspective: Vanderaa has no chin, and Cortes-Acosta will test it in a big way. He will get knocked out again if he does not find something clean. Cortes-Acosta is making his debut, but this is an excellent first fight, and I expect him to cruise to an early knockout finish. He is safe for cash and GPP contests.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Cortes-Acosta
Tim Means (32-13-1, 1NC) v. Max Griffin (18-9-0)
Tim Means - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/wrestling
~ 24 finishes in 32 wins
Max Griffin - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 11 finishes in 18 wins
DFS Perspective: This fight is much closer than what the odds are reading. Griffin has a solid all-around game with significant power and has a legitimate chance to put Means to sleep. Means is still as tough as they come and should have an edge with takedowns and control. I expect this to be fought at a high pace, with the winner returning an excellent value. I like the dog here, but his chin is suspect.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Means
Calvin Kattar (23-6-0) v. Arnold Allen (18-1-0)
Calvin Kattar - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/wrestling
~ 11 finishes in 23 wins
Arnold Allen - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 10 finishes in 18 wins
DFS Perspective: Kattar should be the favorite here. Arnold has had a nice run and is an excellent all-around fighter with considerable power. Kattar is also well-rounded and has faced better competition. He has never been knocked out and could possibly double up on volume compared to Arnold. I expect this to make it to the scorecards, so you could potentially use both guys in a cash contest. Roll out whichever one you side with for GPP contests.
UFC Vegas 63 Pick: Kattar
For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our DraftKings MMA preview, or play around with your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.
FANDUEL MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts
Takedown = 6 pts
Takedown Defense = 3 pts
Knockdown = 12 pts
Submission Attempt = 5 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win = 100 pts
2nd Round Win = 75 pts
3rd Round Win = 50 pts
4th Round Win = 35 pts
5th Round Win = 25 pts
Decision Win = 20 pts
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.
DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Strikes: +0.2 pts
Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts
Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second
Takedown (TD): +5 pts
Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts
Knockdown (KD): +10 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts
2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts
3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts
4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts
5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts
Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts
Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts
(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.
- Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.
- A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.
- A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.