Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 67 Strickland vs. Imavov

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 67 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.
Priscila Cachoeira (12-4-0) v. Sijara Eubanks (7-7-0)
Priscila Cachoeira - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 7 finishes in 12 wins
Sijara Eubanks - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 3 finishes in 7 wins
DFS Perspective: I think the odds are wrong for this fight. There is nothing impressive to Eubanks' game, and if she cannot make this a wrestling match, she will get pieced up on the feet. I expect Cachoeira to record another early knockout.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Cachoeira
Jimmy Flick (16-5-0) v. Charles Johnson (12-3-0)
Charles Johnson - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Switch
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 12 wins
Jimmy Flick - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 14 finishes in 16 wins
DFS Perspective: This should be a classic striker vs. grappler match where Johnson has the edge on the feet and Flick the edge on the mat. If Johnson had better takedown defense, I would lean toward him more, but I like Flick as the dog and think he gets an upset by submission.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Flick
DanArgueta (8-1-0) v. Nick Aguirre (7-0-0)
Dan Argueta - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" - Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 6 finishes in 8 wins
Nick Aguirre - Height: 5'9" - Reach: N/A – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 7 finishes in 7 wins
DFS Perspective: Aguirre is taking this fight on short notice for his UFC debut and is rightfully one of the biggest dogs on the card. Argueta has had a full camp, is ready, and I expect him to make quick work of the debutant.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Argueta
Allan Nascimento (19-6-0) v. Carlos Hernandez (8-1-0)
Allan Nascimento - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 15 finishes in 19 wins
Carlos Hernandez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 4 finishes in 9 wins
DFS Perspective: Another fight where the odds should be closer. While they share similar skill sets, Nascimento is slightly better on the feet and significantly better on the mat as an elite grappler. I expect him to either control the fight or find an early submission.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Nascimento
Mateus Mendonca (10-0-0) v. Javid Basharat (13-0-0)
Javid Basharat - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 11 finishes in 13 wins
Mateus Mendonca - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 7 finishes in 10 wins
DFS Perspective: A battle between two up-and-comers with their undefeated records on the line. Mendonca is making his UFC debut against Basharat in what should be a highly entertaining fight. I expect both fighters to come out fast and for the majority of the fight to stay on the feet. Either guy could land something big, but Basharat should control where the fight goes.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Basharat
Mateusz Rebecki (16-1-0) v. Nick Fiore (6-0-0)
Mateusz Rebecki - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" - Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 14 finishes in 16 wins
Nick Fiore - Height: 5'11" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 6 finishes in 6 wins
DFS Perspective: Both fighters are making their UFC debuts, so hard to say what to expect. Fiore has six finishes, all within the first round, and Rebecki has nine in his 14 finishes that have ended in the first, so I would expect this to be a crazy, high-tempo fight that ends early. However, Rebecki looks to be more well-rounded and the clear favorite.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Rebecki
Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5-0) v. Claudio Ribeiro (10-2-0)
Claudio Ribeiro - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 10 finishes in 10- wins
Abdul Razak Alhassan - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 11 finishes in 11 wins
DFS Perspective: I expect this fight to stay on the feet for as long as it lasts. They have 21 knockouts combined, so someone is likely getting flatlined. Ribeiro is the favorite, but Alhassan has fought far better competition, and I think that guides him in this fight.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Alhassan
Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0-0) v. Raoni Barcelos (17-3-0)
Umar Nurmagomedov - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 15 wins
Raoni Barcelos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 17 wins
DFS Perspective: Barcelos is a great fighter and well-rounded but is running into a buzzsaw in Nurmagomedov. We likely see the same thing we have seen in all of Umar's fights, him rag-dolling his opponent into submission. Barcelos' best bet would be to keep the fight on the feet, but I do not see it happening.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Nurmagomedov
Ketlen Vieira (13-2-0) v. Raquel Pennington (14-8-0)
Ketlen Vieira - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 6 finishes in 13 wins
Raquel Pennington - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 5 finishes in 14 wins
DFS Perspective: This is one of the tightest matchups on the card. Vieira is on the rise, and Pennington has seemingly reinvigorated her career, having rattled off four straight wins. This fight could come down to who lands more and who controls better. The new-look Pennington tips the scale anywhere the fight goes and will be my lean.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Pennington
Punahele Soriano (9-2-0) v. Roman Kopylov (9-2-0)
Punahele Soriano - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 8 finishes in 9 wins
Roman Kopylov - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling
~ 8 finishes in 9 wins
DFS Perspective: This is another fight that I expect to stay on the feet and end early. Both guys have a penchant for knockouts, and this comes down to who lands clean first. Soriano will have a slight edge in volume and power and will be my pick to win. Either one could smash value with an early knockout.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Soriano
Dan Ige (15-6-0) v. Damon Jackson (22-4-1)
Dan Ige - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 9 finishes in 15 wins
Damon Jackson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Switch
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 19 finishes in 22 wins
DFS Perspective: Although Jackson has improved his striking a bit, this match still plays out to be a striker vs. grappler. Ige will have the edge on the feet, and Jackson will have the edge in grappling. Ige does have solid wrestling and would likely just need to avoid getting his neck taken. He also has fought the better competition, which leads me to believe he will right the ship and get back on track in this fight.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Ige
Sean Strickland (25-5-0) v. Nassourdine Imavov (12-3-0)
Sean Strickland - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 14 finishes in 25 wins
Nassourdine Imavov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 9 finishes in 12 wins
DFS Perspective: Strickland is taking this fight on super short notice and fought only a month ago, but I believe he is better everywhere other than grappling. If this goes five rounds, and I think it does, Strickland could double the output that Imavov puts out. Imavov's best chance will be from takedowns and control time on the mat. I expect Strickland to be ready and to put on a striking clinic.
UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Strickland
FANDUEL MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts
Takedown = 6 pts
Takedown Defense = 3 pts
Knockdown = 12 pts
Submission Attempt = 5 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win = 100 pts
2nd Round Win = 75 pts
3rd Round Win = 50 pts
4th Round Win = 35 pts
5th Round Win = 25 pts
Decision Win = 20 pts
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.
DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Strikes: +0.2 pts
Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts
Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second
Takedown (TD): +5 pts
Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts
Knockdown (KD): +10 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts
2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts
3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts
4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts
5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts
Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts
Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts
(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.
- Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.
- A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.
- A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.