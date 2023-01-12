Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 67 Strickland vs. Imavov

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 67 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Priscila Cachoeira (12-4-0) v. Sijara Eubanks (7-7-0)

Priscila Cachoeira - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

Sijara Eubanks - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 3 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: I think the odds are wrong for this fight. There is nothing impressive to Eubanks' game, and if she cannot make this a wrestling match, she will get pieced up on the feet. I expect Cachoeira to record another early knockout.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Cachoeira

Jimmy Flick (16-5-0) v. Charles Johnson (12-3-0)

Charles Johnson - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 12 wins

Jimmy Flick - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a classic striker vs. grappler match where Johnson has the edge on the feet and Flick the edge on the mat. If Johnson had better takedown defense, I would lean toward him more, but I like Flick as the dog and think he gets an upset by submission.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Flick

DanArgueta (8-1-0) v. Nick Aguirre (7-0-0)

Dan Argueta - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

Nick Aguirre - Height: 5'9" - Reach: N/A – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Aguirre is taking this fight on short notice for his UFC debut and is rightfully one of the biggest dogs on the card. Argueta has had a full camp, is ready, and I expect him to make quick work of the debutant.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Argueta

Allan Nascimento (19-6-0) v. Carlos Hernandez (8-1-0)

Allan Nascimento - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 19 wins

Carlos Hernandez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Another fight where the odds should be closer. While they share similar skill sets, Nascimento is slightly better on the feet and significantly better on the mat as an elite grappler. I expect him to either control the fight or find an early submission.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Nascimento

Mateus Mendonca (10-0-0) v. Javid Basharat (13-0-0)

Javid Basharat - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 13 wins

Mateus Mendonca - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: A battle between two up-and-comers with their undefeated records on the line. Mendonca is making his UFC debut against Basharat in what should be a highly entertaining fight. I expect both fighters to come out fast and for the majority of the fight to stay on the feet. Either guy could land something big, but Basharat should control where the fight goes.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Basharat

Mateusz Rebecki (16-1-0) v. Nick Fiore (6-0-0)

Mateusz Rebecki - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

Nick Fiore - Height: 5'11" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Both fighters are making their UFC debuts, so hard to say what to expect. Fiore has six finishes, all within the first round, and Rebecki has nine in his 14 finishes that have ended in the first, so I would expect this to be a crazy, high-tempo fight that ends early. However, Rebecki looks to be more well-rounded and the clear favorite.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Rebecki

Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5-0) v. Claudio Ribeiro (10-2-0)

Claudio Ribeiro - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10- wins

Abdul Razak Alhassan - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 11 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this fight to stay on the feet for as long as it lasts. They have 21 knockouts combined, so someone is likely getting flatlined. Ribeiro is the favorite, but Alhassan has fought far better competition, and I think that guides him in this fight.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Alhassan

Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0-0) v. Raoni Barcelos (17-3-0)

Umar Nurmagomedov - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 15 wins

Raoni Barcelos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Barcelos is a great fighter and well-rounded but is running into a buzzsaw in Nurmagomedov. We likely see the same thing we have seen in all of Umar's fights, him rag-dolling his opponent into submission. Barcelos' best bet would be to keep the fight on the feet, but I do not see it happening.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Nurmagomedov

Ketlen Vieira (13-2-0) v. Raquel Pennington (14-8-0)

Ketlen Vieira - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 6 finishes in 13 wins

Raquel Pennington - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: This is one of the tightest matchups on the card. Vieira is on the rise, and Pennington has seemingly reinvigorated her career, having rattled off four straight wins. This fight could come down to who lands more and who controls better. The new-look Pennington tips the scale anywhere the fight goes and will be my lean.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Pennington

Punahele Soriano (9-2-0) v. Roman Kopylov (9-2-0)

Punahele Soriano - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

Roman Kopylov - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: This is another fight that I expect to stay on the feet and end early. Both guys have a penchant for knockouts, and this comes down to who lands clean first. Soriano will have a slight edge in volume and power and will be my pick to win. Either one could smash value with an early knockout.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Soriano

Dan Ige - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

Damon Jackson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: Although Jackson has improved his striking a bit, this match still plays out to be a striker vs. grappler. Ige will have the edge on the feet, and Jackson will have the edge in grappling. Ige does have solid wrestling and would likely just need to avoid getting his neck taken. He also has fought the better competition, which leads me to believe he will right the ship and get back on track in this fight.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Ige

Sean Strickland - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 25 wins

Nassourdine Imavov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Strickland is taking this fight on super short notice and fought only a month ago, but I believe he is better everywhere other than grappling. If this goes five rounds, and I think it does, Strickland could double the output that Imavov puts out. Imavov's best chance will be from takedowns and control time on the mat. I expect Strickland to be ready and to put on a striking clinic.

UFC Vegas 67 Pick: Strickland

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.