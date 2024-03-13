Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 88 Tuivasa vs. Tybura

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 88 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Chad Anheliger (12-7-0) v. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3-0)

Chad Anheliger - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

Charalampos Grigoriou - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Anheliger is a low-level fighter who likely should not be in the UFC and will get his walking papers soon. Grigorio is making his UFC debut, and though he may struggle against upper-tier fighters, he should not have issues with Anheliger.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Grigorio

Cory McKenna (8-2-0) v. Jaqueline Amorim (7-1-0)

Cory McKenna - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 58" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 8 wins

Jaqueline Amorim - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight likely comes down to who can successfully record takedowns. Amorim has a 10-inch reach advantage and is likelier to record a finish. However, her takedown defense is weak. McKenna has the better training partners and should find success with her takedowns in this one. If she cannot, she will get pieced up on the feet. I would not expect a high score to come out of this fight.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: McKenna

Josh Culibao (11-2-1) v. Danny Silva (8-1-0)

Josh Culibao - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 11 wins

Danny Silva - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: These two should be locked into a tight striking match. Silva is making his debut but has the volume and footwork to cause all sorts of issues for Culibao. Culibao is tough and will have a slight reach advantage. I expect this to see the scorecards and could potentially score well enough to see the optimal lineup if there is an early finish or a lot of volume.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Silva

Thiago Moises (17-7-0) v. Mitch Ramirez (8-1-0)

Thiago Moises - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

Mitch Ramirez - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a get-right spot for Moises. Ramirez is making his debut and has not fought someone of Moises's caliber. Assuming Moises avoids getting knocked out, he should find this to the mat early and potentially submit Ramirez early.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Moises

Ode Osbourne (12-6-0) v. Jafel Filho (15-3-0)

Ode Osbourne - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Jafel Filho - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Osbourne is being dealt an absolute killer, and unless he gets an early knockout, he will likely get finished early. Filho will have a massive edge on the mat, and I expect him to have no issues getting it there and ending this fight early. He is one of my favorite plays on the slate and will be excellent for all contests.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Filho

Josiane Nunes (10-1-0) v. Chelsea Chandler (5-2-0)

Josiane Nunes - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 67" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

Chelsea Chandler - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 5 wins

DFS Perspective: If we get the version of Chandler that runs away for 15 minutes again, you can expect another boring fight. If she shows up to fight, she can earn a small upset given her size advantage. She will hold the edge on the mat if she takes Nunes down. Nunes does not offer much aside from high-volume striking. This is likely another lower-scoring fight and should only be targeted in GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Chandler

Mike Davis (10-2-0) v. Natan Levy (8-1-0)

Mike Davis - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Natan Levy - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Davis is a better version of Levy everywhere. Levy is tough, so I do not see him getting finished, but Davis should dominate this fight. Given the potential for volume, takedowns and control, Davis makes a solid play for DFS contests.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Davis

Gerald Meerschaert (35-17-0) v. Bryan Barberena (18-11-0)

Gerald Meerschaert - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 33 finishes in 35 wins

Bryan Barberena - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: If Meerschaert chooses to stand and strike with Barberena, this fight becomes much closer than it should be. If he goes to the mat right away, he can submit Barberena. Barberena is a solid striker but offers little else.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Meerschaert

Pannie Kianzad (16-7-0) v. Macy Chiasson (8-3-0)

Pannie Kianzad - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 16 wins

Macy Chiasson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Kianzad was dominated on the mat in her last fight and unless she fixed that problem during her camp, she will have the same issue in this one. Chiasson would be wise to immediately take this to the mat and exploit Kianzad's apparent weakness from her last fight. Chiasson makes an interesting and likely low-rostered option for DFS contests.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Chiasson

Christian Rodriguez (10-1-0) v. Isaac Dulgarian (6-0-0)

Christian Rodriguez - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

Isaac Dulgarian - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Dulgarian flashed with a first-round knockout in his debut, while Rodriguez won his third straight after a unanimous decision. Dulgarian is dangerous, and Rodriguez must tread carefully to avoid making mistakes. I expect this fight to be close and it really could go either way.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Rodriguez

Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4-0) v. Ovince Saint Preux (26-17-0)

Kennedy Nzechukwu - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 83" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Ovince Saint Preux - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 26 wins

DFS Perspective: Nzechukwu has the most straightforward fight on the slate. St. Preux is nothing more than a punching dummy now and will likely be knocked out for the fourth time in five fights.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Nzechukwu

Bryan Battle (10-2-0) v. Ange Loosa (10-3-0)

Bryan Battle - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Ange Loosa - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a potential Fight of the Night contender. Both guys are fighting on a two-fight win streak and have similar skill sets. Loosa will have the edge in volume, while Battle will have an edge on the mat. The winner of this fight likely scores well for DFS. It would be good to have shares of both of them.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Battle

Tai Tuivasa (15-6-0) v. Marcin Tybura (24-8-0)

Tai Tuivasa - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 14 wins

Marcin Tybura - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: If this fight does not end early by knockout, it will likely be a boring decision. If Tybura is able to get Tuivasa down, he will have the edge on the mat. However, Tuivasa is tough to take down and will have plenty of time to get himself back in the win column with an early knockout. I expect Tuivasa to get it done, making him an excellent play for DFS contests.

UFC Vegas 88 Pick: Tuivasa

North Carolina sports betting launched March 11 with a wide variety of quality online sportsbooks. Some of our favorite North Carolina sportsbook promos include the Caesars North Carolina promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.

For bettors who prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.