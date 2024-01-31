UFC Vegas 85 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is back after a weekend off, as the promotion returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3 for UFC Vegas 85. In the main event, top-15 middleweights collide, as Roman Dolidze takes on Nassourdine Imavov.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov (12-4) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-2)

In the main event of UFC Vegas 85, I'm backing Nassourdine Imavov to get his hand raised Saturday night.

Dolidze will likely want to wrestle Imavov, but the Frenchman has a 72 percent takedown defense, so he should be able to keep the fight standing. On the feet, Imavov is more active and the more technical striker.

A big difference in this fight is Imavov's cardio, as we saw him go five rounds against Sean Strickland, while Dolidze tends to fade the later the fight goes.

I expect Imavov to keep the fight standing and win the later rounds to get a decision, if not a late stoppage.

UFC Vegas 85 Best Bet: Nassourdine Imavov (-166)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Landon Quinones (7-2-1) vs. Marquel Mederos (8-1)

For my underdog at UFC Vegas 85, I'm backing Landon Quinones to get his hand raised against UFC newcomer Marquel Mederos.

Quinones competed on TUF and lost, but he then got a short-notice opportunity against Nasrat Haqparast. Although he lost the fight, Quinones was impressive and showed off his durability and striking.

Mederos, meanwhile, is a solid striker with knockout ability, but if the fight gets dragged out to the later rounds, his cardio is questionable, while grappling defense is a big hole in his game. Quinones should be able to control Mederos on the mat to win a decision or get a submission win.

UFC Vegas 85 Best Bet: Landon Quinones (+114)

Weight Class: Welterweight

Randy Brown (17-5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (19-4)

Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov were supposed to fight back in December, but a fight-week illness from Brown postponed it.

This fight should play out on the feet, as Brown does have good takedown defense that he should stuff the odd attempt from Salikhov. When standing, Brown is more active and will have a massive eight-inch reach advantage.

With his reach advantage, Brown should be able to use his jab and out-volume Salikhov to win a decision. In his last four wins, all have come via stoppage. Salikhov is pretty durable and can take some good shots, however, which is why I like Brown to win a decision here.

UFC Vegas 85 Best Bet: Randy Brown wins by decision (+120)

Weight Classes: Flyweight & Women's flyweight

Azat Maksum (17-0) vs. Charles Johnson (13-6)

Natalia Silva (16-5-1) vs. Viviane Araujo (12-5)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 85, I'm backing Azat Maksum and Natalia Silva to get their hands raised.

Maksum is coming off a split-decision win over Tyson Nam in a very close fight, as his striking defense does have some holes. But, Maksum is a solid grappler and should be able to control Johnson on the feet, who has just a 42 percent takedown defense. Maksum will be able to grind out the decision win here to cash the parlay.

In the other leg, I like Natalia Silva to get her hand raised against Viviane Araujo. Silva is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and is very well-rounded, though Araujo did have a good performance against Jennifer Maia last time out.

Silva should be able to keep this fight standing, and on the feet, she is much more active and is harder to hit. Araujo, meanwhile, absorbs 5.19 significant strikes per minute, which is a problem against Silva.

UFC Vegas 85 Best Bet: Azat Maksum & Natalia Silva parlay (-114)

UFC Vegas 85 Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Vegas 85 best bets.

