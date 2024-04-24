UFC Vegas 91 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC Vegas 91 Best Bets: MMA Picks for Saturday, April 27

After a week off, the UFC is back at the Apex on Saturday, April 27 for UFC Vegas 91. In the main event, ranked flyweights throw down as Matheus Nicolau takes on Alex Perez.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Women's Flyweight

Karine Silva (17-4) vs. Ariane Lipski (17-8)

Karine Silva is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and looks like the real deal, and she now faces Ariane Lipski at UFC Vegas 91, which is a good matchup for her.

Silva is a solid striker, but she will have a massive grappling advantage over Lipski. Silva averages 2.45 significant strikes per minute. Silva will get Lipski down, and when she is on the ground, she will be able to control Lipski and possibly get a submission.

Although Lipski is on a three-fight winning streak, she did struggle early on against Casey O'Neill, and she did lose to Priscila Cachoeira, Montana De La Rosa and Antonina Shevchenko, and Silva is better than all three.

Look for Silva to control Lipski on the ground and possibly get a submission to get the win.

UFC Vegas 91 Best Bet: Karine Silva (-148)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Austin Hubbard (15-7) vs. Michal Figlak (8-1)

Austin Hubbard is in his second stint in the UFC, and this is a good spot to take him as the underdog here.

Hubbard lost in the TUF 31 finals back in August, but the Elevation Fight Team fighter is very well-rounded, while Figlak hasn't impressed me. On the regional scene in Europe, Figlak looked alright, but in his lone UFC fight back in September of 2022, he lost a decision to Fares Ziam.

Figlak didn't throw much volume and was there to be hit, and I expect Hubbard -- who is the better wrestler as well -- to be active on the feet. To me, this is a pick'em fight, if not Hubbard -120, so to get +150 makes it a play here.

UFC Vegas 91 Best Bet: Austin Hubbard (+150)

Weight Class: Welterweight

Uros Medic (9-2) vs. Tim Means (33-15-1)

For my prop, I'm taking Uros Medic to finish Tim Means at UFC Vegas 91.

Medic is set for his second fight at welterweight, and although he was submitted in his last fight, he still has been solid in the UFC. Medic has plenty of powe,r as he knocked out Matthew Semelsberger in his 170lbs debut.

Means, meanwhile, has been rocked in several of his fights now, as his chin is starting to deteriorate. Means has been finished in four of his last five losses, and Medic has power.

Although Medic by knockout is more likely how he wins, Means does get rocked and then choked out in too many fights for the risk, so take Medic inside the distance.

UFC Vegas 91 Best Bet: Uros Medic inside the distance (-150)

Weight Classes: Strawweight & Heavyweight

Ketlen Souza (13-4) vs. Marnic Mann (6-2)

Jhonata Diniz (6-0) vs. Austen Lane (12-4)

For my parlay, I'm taking Ketlen Souza and Jhonata Diniz to get their hands raised Saturday night at UFC Vegas 91.

Souza lost her UFC debut to Karine Silva but now faces Mann, which is a very good style matchup for her. Mann didn't look good in the UFC or on the Contender Series, and she is there to be hit. Souza should be able to land heavy shots and edge out a decision here.

For the other leg, I'm backing Jhonata Diniz to defeat Austen Lane. Lane is 0-1 with one NC in the UFC, as he was knocked out by Justin Tafa. Lane was also KO'd by Greg Hardy on the Contender Series, showing his chin is a concern heading into a matchup against a heavy-handed kickboxer. Diniz has won all six fights by knockout and should get an early KO win here.

UFC Vegas 91 Best Bet: Ketlen Souza & Jhonata Diniz (-127)

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Vegas 91 bets:

