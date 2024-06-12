UFC Vegas 93 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 15 for UFC Vegas 93. In the main event, ranked flyweights throw down, as Alex Perez takes on Tatsuro Taira.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Miles Johns (14-2,1 NC) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5, 1 NC)

Miles Johns has been looking good in the UFC as of late, and this is a good spot to take him to defeat Douglas Silva de Andrade at a solid price.

Johns picked up a decision win over Cody Gibson last time out. Johns has the ability to wrestle if needed in this fight, but is a solid striker as well. Although de Andrade does throw more volume, the Brazilian's striking defense is lackluster, as he has a negative striking differential (more significant strikes absorbed than landed).

I like Johns to be able to win the rounds with his wrestling and control while also being able to land the better shots. De Andrade has slowed down and is there to be a hit.

UFC Vegas 93 Best Bet: Miles Johns (-130)

Weight Class: Welterweight

Adam Fugitt (9-4) vs. Josh Quinlan (6-2)

Adam Fugitt and Josh Quinlan have both struggled in the UFC, but I really like Fugitt as the dog here, as I personally lined him as the favorite.

Fugitt's two losses are against Mike Malott and Michael Morales, who are both solid welterweights. He also pulled off a big upset over Yusaku Kinoshita. Quinlan, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout loss to Danny Barlow back in February in a fight he took a lot of damage in.

Quinlan's lone UFC win is against Jason Witt, who didn't have the best chin. If Fugitt can survive the first round, he should be able to piece up Quinlan once he slows down in the later rounds.

I trust Fugitt can survive the first round and win the second and third rounds to win a decision, or even possibly get a late finish like Barlow did.

UFC Vegas 93 Best Bet: Adam Fugitt (+105)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Ikram Aliskerov (15-1) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-3)

Ikram Aliskerov is the biggest favorite on the card at -1200, but there is a way to get him to -130.

Aliskerov is taking on the short-notice replacement in Antonio Trocoli who hasn't fought in any capacity since November of 2021, with multiple cancelled bouts over that stretch. Aliskerov is a very dangerous striker, and this is a great spot to take him to win by knockout.

Trocoli has a poor striking defense, as he has been knocked out before, while Aliskerov has six wins by knockout. Aliskerov should end this fight early.

UFC Vegas 93 Best Bet: Ikram Aliskerov via KO/TKO/DQ (-130)

Weight Classes: Featherweight & Bantamweight

Jeka Saragih (14-3) vs. Westin Wilson (16-9)

Garrett Armfield (10-3) vs. Brady Hiestand (7-2)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 93, I'm taking Jeka Saragih and Garrett Armfield to get their hands raised Saturday.

Saragih faces Westin Wilson, who is not UFC-caliber, as he's 0-2 with both losses coming by first-round knockout. Wilson can't take a shot that well, while Saragih is a solid prospect with knockout power. I like Saragih to land something big early in the first round and KO Wilson like he did to Lucas Alexander last time out.

For the other leg, I'm taking Garrett Armfield to beat Brady Hiestand. Armfield is coming off a big upset win over Brad Katona in January. Armfield is a solid striker who showed good takedown defense against Katona, as he stuffed 5 of 9 takedown attempts, but the bigger thing was his ability to get back to his feet.

Hiestand, meanwhile, has struggled on the feet at times, and I like Armfield to be able to keep this fight standing and use his striking to win a decision.

UFC Vegas 93 Best Bet: Jeka Saragih & Garrett Armfield parlay (-103)

UFC Vegas 93 Bets Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Vegas 93 best bets:

