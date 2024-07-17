UFC Vegas 94 Best Bets: Picks, Odds and & Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 20 for UFC Vegas 94. In the main event, ranked strawweights throw down, as Amanda Lemos takes on Virna Jandiroba.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Steve Garcia (15-5) vs. Seungwoo Choi (11-6)

Since dropping down to featherweight, Steve Garcia has looked phenomenal, and this is a great spot to take him at a relatively cheap price here.

Garcia is on a three-fight winning streak and has won all three by knockout. Choi, meanwhile, is 1-3 in his last four and hasn't looked that good. Garcia is active on the feet, as he averages 4.85 significant strikes per minute while absorbing just 2.40 (compared to Choi who lands just 3.48 and absorbs 3.02).

Garcia is also the more powerful striker, leading me to believe he will land something big and get another knockout win here.

UFC Vegas 94 Best Bet: Steve Garcia (-142)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Kurt Holobaugh (20-8) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2)

I was surprised Kurt Holobaugh was the underdog in this fight, and money is still coming in on him. He is now down to +110, but I still like him in this spot, as I line him as a favorite of around -140.

Holobaugh is coming off a loss to Trey Ogden, who is a tough matchup for anyone. Kruschewsky, meanwhile, is coming off a rough debut in which he got knocked out in the first round.

Holobaugh is a veteran who should be able to control the fight on the feet, and I think he has the power to KO Kruschewsky, who has been knocked out a couple of times (including a fight prior to the UFC).

UFC Vegas 94 Best Bet: Kurt Holobaugh (+110)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Jun Yong Park (17-6) vs. Brad Tavares (20-9)

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 94 is an intriguing middleweight bout between Jun Yong Park and Brad Tavares, and I like Park to win a decision.

Park is coming off a controversial decision loss to Andre Muniz in a fight that many thought he won. The South Korean is active on the feet, as he lands 4.53 significant strikes, while Tavares has proven he has a good chin.

However, Park's activity on the feet should be an advantage, and he also has the ability to control the fight on the ground, which is why I like him to grind out a decision win here.

UFC Vegas 94 Best Bet: Jun Yong Park by decision (+150)

Weight Classes: Women's flyweight & featherweight

Miranda Maverick (13-5) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-2)

Jeong Yeong Lee (11-1) vs. Hyder Amil (9-0)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 94, I'm taking Miranda Maverick and Jeong Yeong Lee to get their hands raised Saturday.

Miranda Maverick is taking on Dione Barbosa, which is a step down in competition for Maverick. Maverick should be able to control the fight on the ground, as she is stronger and bigger and will use her size to control the fight to edge out a decision.

In the other leg, I'm backing Jeong Yeong Lee to defeat Hyder Amil. Although Amil is 9-0, he is 34 years old already. Although he beat Fernie Garcia last time out, it wasn't a fight he looked good in, as he almost got finished himself. Lee is the much better striker and should be able to piece up Amil on the feet to edge out a clear-cut decision.

UFC Vegas 94 Best Bet: Miranda Maverick & Jeong Yeong Lee parlay (+129)

