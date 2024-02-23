NASCAR DFS Trucks: Fr8 208

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Fr8 208

Location: Hampton, Ga.

Course: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 135

NASCAR Trucks Fr8 208 Race Preview

Another superspeedway race awaits the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The quad-oval circuit was reprofiled a few seasons ago to produce pack-style racing like we saw at Daytona a week ago, but the track's 1.5-mile lap and narrower surface bring their own unique challenges. A week ago, Nick Sanchez got off the mark with his first series win after surviving 12 caution periods. Last year's trip to Atlanta was won by Christian Eckes with Sanchez in second, though. Eckes heads into this race weekend third in the standings with Sanchez and Tyler Ankrum sitting just ahead. This weekend's Fr8 208 will be the second of three straight races to kick off the 2024 season, and everyone will be working hard to join Sanchez with one foot in the playoff field by taking the checkered flag and a trip to Victory Lane Saturday at Atlanta.

Key Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Number of races: 22

Winners from pole: 5

Winners from top-5 starters: 12

Winners from top-10 starters: 14

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 142.424 mph

Previous 10 Atlanta Winners

2023 - Christian Eckes

2022 - Corey Heim

2021 - Kyle Busch

2020 - Grant Enfinger

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Brett Moffitt

2017 - Christopher Bell

2016 - John Hunter Nemechek

2015 - Matt Crafton

2012 - Ty Dillon

Atlanta Motor Speedway became a smaller version of Daytona and Talladega since its reprofiling two seasons ago. The style of racing, coupled with the tighter track confines, means drivers face the same risks they do at the other superspeedways and the action can happen even faster. This type of draft-style racing tends to set up late restarts that ratchet up the pressure as drivers begin to get a sniff of stage points or the race win. As those goals get within reach, aggression increases and cautions tend to follow. Fantasy players should not be surprised by a late caution that disrupts the established running order. One successful strategy is for teams to play it relatively safe early, but move into position to race for the win with about 20 laps to go. Evidence to support that theory comes from the fact that passes for the win came within the last five laps the last two seasons. While track position is more important here than at Daytona, this week's practice speeds may still not be the best indicator of success. Rather, avoiding damage and moving through the pack to be within striking distance of the lead in the final miles will likely be bigger determinants of success.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Fr8 208 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $12,000

Corey Heim - $10,000

Christian Eckes - $9,800

Ben Rhodes - $9,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Nick Sanchez - $8,800

Ty Dillon - $8,700

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Matt Crafton - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,900

Taylor Gray - $7,700

Rajah Caruth - $7,500

Matt Mills - $7,400

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Colby Howard - $6,900

Daniel Dye - $6,800

Dean Thompson - $6,400

Bret Holmes - $5,900

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Fr8 208

Kyle Busch - $12,000

Ty Dillon - $8,700

Stewart Friesen - $7,900

Rajah Caruth - $7,500

Jake Garcia - $7,000

Daniel Dye - $6,800

Whenever Kyle Busch makes an appearance in the series, he naturally attracts favorite status. The veteran driver has 64 series wins in his career, including two from five starts last season. In fact, all five of his starts in 2023 resulted in top-10 finishes while four of those were either first or second. Another series veteran, Ty Dillon, should make a confident selection this week, too. He had an early exit from Daytona but did show the pace necessary to move to the front. Dillon is returning to the series full time for 2024. His last full season was 2013. Another veteran to consider is Stewart Friesen. Last week's race wasn't the triumph he had hoped to start the season with, but Friesen at least scored a top-15 finish, which is a decent start to the season. Friesen also has four top-10 finishes from seven Atlanta starts. His best race at the track came in 2022 when he finished sixth after leading 49 laps.

Drivers further down the price list to consider certainly include Rajah Caruth. He ran the full 2023 season calendar and is progressing up NASCAR's ladder system. His runner-up finish last week at Daytona shows he has the prowess to keep climbing, too. This will be Caruth's second Atlanta visit and he finished 25th there last season. Fantasy players should expect more from him this week. Jake Garcia is another worthy consideration. Garcia was one of the drivers to exit last week's race with an early crash, which means he needs a much better finish this week. He has one prior start at Atlanta, which resulted in an 18th-place finish. He should have upside potential this week for a top-15. Another low-price option with upside at Atlanta could be Daniel Dye. The teenager joined McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for his first full season in the series this year. Sunday's race will be his first series start at Atlanta and 25th total in the series. He is another young driver with potential to climb NASCAR's ladder in the coming years.

