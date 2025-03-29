NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: US Marine Corps 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

US Marine Corps 250

Location: Martinsville, Vrignia

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Format: Oval

Length: 0.5 miles

Laps: 250

NASCAR Xfinity US Marine Corps 250 Preview

Justin Allgaier became the first multi-race winner in the Xfinity series at Homestead and took home victories at both of the intermediate tracks so far this year. This weekend, we scratch another category of track off of our last with the first short track race coming at Martinsville. Unlike last week, no Cup drivers will dip into the Xfinity series, though Aric Almirola is back in the field and other part-time drivers such as Corey Day will also take part.

Key Stats at Martinsville

Number of Races: 43

43 Winners from Pole: 6

6 Winners from top-five starters: 20

20 Winners from top-10 starters: 33

Previous 10 Martinsville Winners

Fall 2024 – Aric Almirola

Spring 2024 – Aric Almirola

Fall 2023- Justin Allgaier

Spring 2023- John Hunter Nemechek

Fall 2022- Ty Gibbs

Spring 2022- Brandon Jones

Fall 2021- Noah Gragson

2020 – Harrison Burton

As was noted, Martinsville is the first short track race of the season and is appropriately the shortest track on the calendar at just .526 miles. Other characteristics of the course include that it is very flat and its unique paper clip shape. As a result of the right quarters, we'll see a different style of racing than at other points this season. We're likely to see a "physical" race, with the best chance to move through the field being moving opponents out of the way. That should create chaos and potentially some drama on and off the track.

DraftKings Value Picks for the US Marine Corps 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Aric Almirola - $12,000

Justin Allgaier - $11,700

Sheldon Creed - $10,300

Sammy Smith - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Carson Kvapil - $9,600

Jesse Love- $9,200

Brandon Jones- $8,800

Christian Eckes - $8,600

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Nick Sanchez - $8,300

Harrison Burton- $8,000

Jeb Burton - $7,700

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Josh Williams - $7,100

William Sawalich - $6,800

Matt DiBenedetto- $6,500

NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks for the US Marine Corps 250

Aric Almirola - $12,000

Nick Sanchez - $8,300

Harrison Burton - $8,000

Jeb Burton - $7,700

Josh Williams - $7,100

William Sawalich - $6,800

There are several options in the top tier, but two stand above the rest. Aric Almirola won both races at Martinsville in 2024 and has finished first, second and third this season in his part-time Xfinity role. That makes him a pretty clear target this weekend. The other option I'd be willing to build around is Sammy Smith. He has five career races at Martinsville and finished inside the top three on three occasions. He's had a weak start to the season, but this should serve as a chance to turn things around.

We've unfortunately started to see prices reflect results we've seen so far this season. That takes some of the shine away from Nick Sanchez, but he has a very strong track record at Martinsville both in the Xfinity and Trucks series. He's been boom or bust in his finishes this season, so this price is pushing the limit of a reasonable price for him.

Both Burton's are good values. Harrison has started to turn around his results as the calendar has shifted toward more traditional tracks. His price is also on the rise, but he's proven to be worthy of that with his recent drives. Jeb isn't typically a driver I'd have much interest in, but his particular record at Martinsville is very valuable for DFS. He's shown the ability to move up through the field for good finishes, which will score points not only for the finish but also for positions gained.

There are a number of good value options to choose from, but Sawalich would be my choice. He's cooled off considerably since a hot start to the season, but he's got the upside to deliver a big result and is coming at over a $1,000 discount.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets for the US Marine Corps 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Saturday

Outright Winner – Aric Almirola (+380), Sammy Smith (+750), Carson Kvapil (+750)

There are a few things to consider before placing a wager for this race more than just picking a driver that is quick and has a good track record at Martinsville. The first is that Aric Almirola isn't available at all books. His odds are very short and rightfully so, but not having him available does take away value from the rest of the selections.

Sammy Smith and Carson Kvapil are the more reasonably priced options. Smith's track record has already been discussed, but Kvapil was excellent at Martinsville last season and is now set to start on the front row. His price varies widely at different books, so be sure to shop around. Finding the best on your driver of choice will be even more of a key than is typically the case this weekend.

