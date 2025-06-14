This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

The Chilango 150

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Course: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Format: 2.42-mile road course

Laps: 65

The Chilango 150 Preview

The Xfinity Series returns after a one-week hiatus and will do so with significant intrigue. Both the Xfinity and Cup Series will head to Mexico for a road course race in the same venue that F1 and a number of other disciplines of racing take place. Justin Allgaier is coming off of his third win in the series, tying him for the lead with Austin Hill.

The entrant list may not be as a star-studded for a marquee event, but we will get Daniel Suarez competing in his home race as well as other Cup drivers Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell. Other guest drivers include Andres Perez De Lara and Ruben Rovelo. Perez de Lara should be known to fans of the Truck Series, as he competes full-time for Spire Motorsports. Rovelo is NASCAR Mexico Champion and has 28 wins in the series and is likely to be a fan favorite.

Last 10 Road Course Winners

2025 Circuit of Americas – Connor Zilisch (1)

2024 Roval – Sam Mayer (2)

2024 Watkins Glen – Connor Zilisch (1)

2024 Chicago Street Course - Shane van Gisbergen (1)

2024 Sonoma Raceway -Shane van Gisbergen (1)

2024 Portland International Raceway – Shane van Gisbergen (1)

2024 Circuit of the Americas – Kyle Larson (1)

2023 Roval – Sam Mayer (1)

2023 Watkins Glen – Sam Mayer (5)

2023 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – Ty Gibbs (2)

Unlike the Cup Series, Xfinity has been to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez before, but not since 2008. The trends aren't all that useful to look at as a result, and the most recent winners certainly won't have any reflection on the current field. The recent road course history makes clear that qualifying is of extreme importance. For those interested in looking at the history of the track, the winners qualified third, second, third and sixth.

Anyone who has followed any coverage of the race week is well aware that the high altitude is expected to wreak havoc on the field. There's really no way of predicting who will be most affected in the field, but it is worth being aware of.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Chilango 150

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Connor Zilisch - $11,000

Daniel Suarez - $10,500

Christopher Bell - $10,200

Ty Gibbs - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Austin Hill -$9,000

Jesse Love - $8,600

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Christian Eckes - $8,000

William Sawalich -$7,800

Andres Perez De Lara- $7,300

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Alex Labbe - $6,800

Parker Retzlaff - $6,400

Ruben Rovelo - $5,800

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Chilango 150

Connor Zilisch - $11,000

Daniel Suarez- $10,500

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Alex Labbe - $6,800

Parker Retzlaff - $6,400

Ruben Rovelo - $5,800

Typically, we try to present different strategies to build lineups, but this weekend seemingly offers the perfect set of circumstances to execute a stars and scrubs build. This depends somewhat on an old-school view of road courses, which were highly specialized just a few years ago. However, Xfinity teams have fewer resources than Cup, and most drivers will have a total lack of familiarity with this course. That suggests that we should rely on proven road course aces and those who are familiar with Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

This is Zilisch's first full season in the Xfinity Series, but we have enough of a sample to know he's very likely to excel this weekend. Between Trucks, Xfinity and Cup, he has made four starts on a road course, winning twice and finishing inside the top five on three occasions. Suarez isn't quite as easy of a pick, but he's performed relatively well at road courses during his Cup Series career, with all of Chicago Street, Sonoma, COTA and Watkins Glen all in the top eight of his driver rating.

That leads to our punt plays. Each of Labbe's five best driver ratings comes at road courses. Combined between Portland, the Charlotte Roval, Indy Road Course, COTA and Road America, Labbe has made 13 starts in the Xfinity Series. He has two top-10 finishes, but 10 finishes inside the top 20. That's not thrilling on the surface, but it would get the job done at his price. Zilisch has a far more extensive history, logging 14 starts at road courses and one top-10 finish as well as nine top-20 finishes –a solid history for his price point. Rovelo is a bet based on his knowledge of the track. He's made starts at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez most years since 2008. Keep expectations in check, but he's worth speculating on.

Mayer fits somewhere in between the two groups, but his history on road courses is illustrated well in the section above.

NASCAR Best Bets for The Chilango 150

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:30 AM ET Saturday

Race Winner: Christopher Bell (+750), Sam Mayer (+1200)

Top-five finisher: Sam Mayer (+130), Taylor Gray (+550)

Head-to-Head Matchup: Sam Mayer (-135) vs. Justin Allgaier

Head -to-Head Matchup: Taylor Gray (-130) vs. Sammy Smith

As usual, most of the logic for our favorite drivers this weekend has been covered in the DFS section. Mayer stands out as a driver with some value, as he's priced among the favorites, but a significant amount behind the likes of Zilisch, Suarez, Gibbs and Bell. Mayer isn't known as a road course specialist because he has a solid all-around resume, but he has finished inside the top five in nine of his 21 road course races in the Xfinity series.

We didn't mention Bell much in the DFS section of the article, but he shouldn't be forgotten as a potential race winner. He has Cup wins at the Roval and COTA and is more accomplished than pretty much the entire field.

There are some head-to-head options to consider for those interested in shorter odds. Taylor Gray is worth mentioning in that regard. He has very limited history in Xfinity, but he finished eighth at COTA earlier this season and had one top-five finish in three races at COTA in the Truck Series.

