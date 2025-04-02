Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Predictions, Odds, & Lineups

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Chelsea and Tottenham clash Thursday in a London derby at Stamford Bridge for their 179th all-time encounter.

Entering Gameweek 30, Chelsea sat fourth in the Premier League on 49 points, just one point clear of fifth place Manchester City as they vie for automatic Champions League qualification. Tottenham are languishing further down the table in 14th place on 34 points, well clear of a relegation battle but 15 points off the pace of a top-four finish.

HEAD TO HEAD

Chelsea and Tottenham have met on 178 occasions, dating back to 1909 when Chelsea defeated Spurs 2-1 in a League Division One matchup at Stamford Bridge.

In the reverse fixture earlier this campaign, Cole Palmer's two spot kicks lifted Chelsea in a frenetic 4-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea lead the all-time series, winning 80 times and drawing on 42 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: CHE -155 Draw +350, TOT +360 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: CHE -155 Draw +360, TOT +350 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: CHE -160 Draw +350, TOT +360 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: CHE -154 Draw +350, TOT +350 (BONUS CODE)

RECENT FORM

Chelsea (LWWWW) look to rebound from a narrow 1-0 defeat at Arsenal when they take the pitch Thursday. Over their last five Premier League fixtures, the Blues have secured just six of a possible 15 points.

Tottenham (LWDLL) have not emerged victorious from a Premier League fixture since a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town in February. Their lone victory over their last five matches was a 3-1 win versus AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League's Round of 16.

FORMATIONS

Chelsea have developed a concrete identity under Enzo Maresca, regardless of the personnel available from match to match. The Blues set up in a dynamic shape that appears as a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 out of possession with the holding midfielder playing a critical role in protecting the backline. When in possession, look for inverted full-backs into the midfield to create a 3-2-5 attacking shape. At times this season, Maresca has said he prefers Reece James as more of a midfielder rather than a full-back.

Ange Postecoglou opened the season playing a 4-3-3, though injuries forced him to change lineups and strategies throughout the campaign. However, the medical room at Tottenham is less crowded these days, allowing Postecoglou the freedom to ask his squad to engage in the high-press, down-hill football with which the Australian has become synonymous.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Chelsea

Chelsea will welcome back three of their top goal-scoring options Thursday, as nearly the entire squad is available for selection.

After briefly being dropped from the Blues' starting XI, Robert Sanchez is likely to remain the man between the sticks for the third successive league fixture.

Levi Colwill is the leader for Maresca's men in central defense. Colwill has been partnered with either Tosin Adarabioyo or Benoit Badiashile in the heart of the back line in their last two league fixtures. If James is again deployed in the midfield, expect Wesley Fofana, who has recently returned to full fitness, to operate on the right side of the Chelsea backline. If James is part of the Chelsea backline, Fofana is likely to pair with Colwill centrally, pushing Adarabioyo and Badiashile to the bench. Marc Cucurella is a safe bet to assume his familiar place in the starting XI, causing commotion and disarray from his left full-back position.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the most likely and most effective midfield duo for the Blues. Caicedo plays the role of destroyer in front of the backline, while Fernandez has the freedom to push forward into a more attacking role. Maresca has recently shown a willingness to pair James with Caicedo in a midfield double-pivot, though that's often been due to injuries in the attacking group.

Chelsea's attacking ranks will be bolstered by the returns of Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke. If each is immediately restored to their place in the starting XI, expect Madueke to operate on the right flank, opposite of Pedro Neto on the left flank, while Palmer plays his free-roaming No. 10 role behind the striker Jackson. If Maresca opts for a more gradual reintegration of his recovering trio, Neto remains an option at striker, providing the opportunity for Jadon Sancho or Christopher Nkunku to feature on the wings.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have suffered an injury-plagued campaign but enter the fixture with a near full-contingent of players available for selection,

Guglielmo Vicario has not conceded more than two goals in any of his seven appearances (seven starts) since returning from a long-term absence due to an ankle injury.

Cristian Romero has resumed his role in the heart of the back line after a three-month absence due to a quadriceps injury. Romero has been paired with a different central defender in each of those three appearances. Ben Davies is the most recent Spurs' defender to feature alongside Romero, though that was due to a quick set of fixtures following Micky van de Ven's return from injury. Pedro Porro is likely to pick his moments to take advanced positions on the right flank while either Djed Spence or Destiny Udogie to slot in at left full-back.

In search of a winning hand, Postecoglou has shuffled the deck with his selection of his midfield three over Spurs' last five fixtures. Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison have been the most selected trio over the five-match stretch. However, in the reverse fixture, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma featured as two of the midfield three.

Tottenham's selection at the striker position is straightforward when Dominic Solanke is fit. Expect to see the talented No. 9 spearhead the attack with support from Brennan Johnson on the right wing. On the left wing, Postecoglou has experimented with the rotation of club captain Son Heung-Min by giving both Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert opportunities over their last five fixtures. However, look for Son to feature in this match as his breadth of experience can lift the squad.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pedro Neto has played the role of spark plug for the Chelsea attack as they've weathered injuries across their front line. He's started in each of the Blues' last five Premier League fixtures, scoring once and assisting twice while creating 10 chances. Neto's positional versatility will allow him to attack the Tottenham defense from a multitude of angles, regardless of how Maresca initially chooses to deploy his starting XI.

Brennan Johnson doesn't have a goal contribution across Tottenham's most recent five fixtures (four starts), however, he should find Thursday's match rife with opportunity. Chelsea are likely to commit Cucurella forward in possession, leaving their right flank exposed to counter attacks by Johnson and Porro. Expect Johnson to make the most of the space provided to run onto balls played in behind and cause havoc behind the Chelsea defense.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Palmer was on a run of seven successive Premier League fixtures without scoring prior to missing out on Chelsea's most recent match versus Arsenal with a hamstring injury. During the goal drought, Palmer was carrying the load of the Chelsea attack, as Madueke and Jackson were each sidelined.

With the reinstatement of their full complement of attackers, expect the Blues' star playmaker to return with aplomb and notch a goal contribution from open play or convert an opportunity from the penalty spot. In three career Premier League matchups versus Tottenham, Palmer has scored three goals and supplied one assist.

Result: Chelsea 3-1 Tottenham

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Chelsea: April 6 at Brentford

Tottenham: April 6 vs. Southampton