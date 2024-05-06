2024 WNBA Fantasy Sleepers

WNBA Fantasy Sleepers for the 2024 Season

With so much talent among the stars of the WNBA, it's hard to go wrong with early-round picks in this year's fantasy drafts when considering players like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas and Caitlin Clark. However, after the first few players in starting lineups are set, fantasy leagues can be won and lost based on who teams select in the mid-to-late rounds. If fantasy managers hit a home run, they'll be on their way toward a successful season. If they miss the mark, they'll have to keep a close eye on the waiver wire during the year to help remain in contention.

Jason Shebilske, Kirien Sprecher, Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen used RotoWire WNBA Fantasy Rankings and WNBA Fantasy Projections to identify where fantasy managers can find value later in their drafts to set themselves up for success this year.

Jason Shebilske

Tina Charles, F, Atlanta Dream

ADP: 43.1

Charles is one of the most high-risk, high-reward players in this year's draft. She was the 2012 WNBA MVP and was among the top-ranked fantasy options heading into the 2022 campaign after she averaged 23.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game during her lone season with the Mystics. While she was productive to begin the 2022 season, she agreed to a contract divorce with the Mercury midway through the year before joining the Storm to close out the season. She didn't play in 2023, and it was unclear whether her WNBA career would continue. However, the 35-year-old signed with the Dream during the offseason and could take on a starting role under coach Tanisha Wright, her former teammate. Charles will likely have some inconsistent performances this year, but if she can carve out a prominent role, she has plenty of fantasy upside.

Jaelyn Brown, F, Dallas Wings

Brown wasn't on my radar before the first weekend of preseason action, but she made a strong impression during the Wings' preseason opener, drawing the start and tallying 21 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's win over the Fever. It's not yet clear whether she'll have a starting role -- or a spot on the roster -- when the regular season begins, but the Wings are looking for a contributor over the first half of the year since Satou Sabally will be sidelined through the Olympic break. Even if Brown's role declines once the regular season begins, her production Friday makes her a player I'm targeting in the late rounds of most of my fantasy drafts.

Kirien Sprecher

Angel Reese, F, Chicago Sky

ADP: 47.2

Despite being the later draft pick, Reese was in the starting lineup for the Sky's preseason opener, while Kamilla Cardoso operated off the bench. It's a new era in Chicago after the departure of Kahleah Copper -- the last remaining star of the 2021 championship, so I'm expecting the rookie first-round picks to get plenty of run early and often. Reese's offensive game needs work, but if she gets consistent playing time, the LSU product should grab plenty of rebounds and provide ample defensive production. As a rookie last season, Dorka Juhasz averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 24.2 minutes per game and finished as a top-50 fantasy option. I think that's a safe floor for Reese, especially if she's an everyday starter to begin the campaign.

Karlie Samuelson, G, Washington Mystics

ADP: 59.1

Samuelson struggled to carve out consistent playing time early in her career, but she found a home in Los Angeles last year and averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game. She parlayed her strong campaign into a two-year deal with Washington this offseason and should operate as a knockdown shooter for a Mystics team that lacked a perimeter threat in 2023. Samuelson's 46.3 percent from deep was sixth in the WNBA last year, and with a starting role on a rebuilding team, she should have free rein to fire at will in 2024.

Alex Barutha

Kalani Brown, C, Dallas Wings

ADP: 54.1

Brown joined Dallas as part of a hardship deal last year after struggling to find the court for Atlanta the prior two seasons. She immediately made an impact. In her first start, she posted 17 points and 15 rebounds with an assist and a steal in 30 minutes. Overall, she averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks across 16.4 minutes in her 32 appearances, shooting an efficient 62.9 FG% and 80.2 FT%. This season, Brown's minutes are impeded, as she's set to be Dallas' reserve center behind Teaira McCowan. But Brown is helped by Satou Sabally expected to be sidelined until around the Olympic break, while Awak Kuier is sitting out 2024 for rest purposes. Brown's efficient shooting, combined with her excellent rebound and block numbers (10.9 REB and 1.7 BLK per 40 mins), gives her intriguing upside, even in limited minutes. She would also presumably be first in line for the starting center gig if McCowan suffers an injury.

Dana Evans, G, Chicago Sky

ADP: 53.7

Evans' upside is higher than her ADP, as reports are suggesting she'll be handling a starting role this year -- her fifth in the WNBA. She started only one game last year but averaged 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds when playing more than 24 minutes. With the Sky rebuilding, it makes sense for the 25-year-old guard to play more and see more touches. Her efficiency last year (36/29/85) left something to be desired, but she launched 6.8 threes and took 4.3 free throws per 40 minutes. She also posted a strong 5.6 dimes per 40. If Evans' increased role can come with improved efficiency, there could be a massive reward for fantasy managers.

Nick Whalen

Diamond DeShields, F, Chicago Sky

ADP: 52.9

After missing the entire 2023 season, DeShields is back healthy and was in the starting lineup for the Sky's preseason opener on May 3. While she may face some early minutes restrictions (DeShields played only eight minutes in the opener), DeShields should have a clear path to minutes for a rebuilding Sky team that shed several key veterans this offseason. Two seasons ago as a member of the Mercury, DeShields posted 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Chennedy Carter, Chicago Sky

The Sky are in rebuild mode around two intriguing rookies in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, and it remains to be seen exactly how the backcourt rotation will shake out. Marina Mabrey's role should be secure, but Carter -- assuming she moves past the issues that plagued her early in her career and makes the roster -- could have a chance to battle Dana Evans and Lindsay Allen, among others, for meaningful minutes on a nightly basis. Carter is a proven scorer who's comfortable starting or coming off the bench, as she did for the Sky's preseason opener, with 12 points, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

