WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Predictions

WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight

The WNBA features two games on the Fourth of July, including a matchup between two of the top two teams in the league with Connecticut and Minnesota squaring off.

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA News Roundup

Rebecca Allen Returns to Action

Allen missed Monday's game against Connecticut due to a lower back injury, but she was available Wednesday against Dallas and logged 14 points, three rebounds and a block in 20 minutes. While she saw slightly fewer minutes than usual, it seems likely that she'll be able to handle more work in upcoming games, assuming she remains available.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Myisha Hines-Allen , F, Washington Mystics

Hines-Allen's production has ebbed and flowed over the first half of the season, but she's in the midst of a hot streak while Shakira Austin (hip) remains sidelined. Hines-Allen has posted at least 23 ESPN Fantasy points in each of her last three appearances and has averaged 15.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game over her last four outings. Especially if Stefanie Dolson (illness) is unavailable Thursday, Hines-Allen should see a sizable role.

Fallers

Sevgi Uzun , G, Dallas Wings

Uzun began the regular season as a surprising fantasy asset for the Wings, handling a starting role and posting at least 12 ESPN Fantasy points in 16 of her first 17 appearances of the season. However, her role has declined in recent matchups, and she's come off the bench in her last two appearances. Across her last three outings, she's averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. While she could bounce back at some point, Odyssey Sims is the more prominent player in the Wings' backcourt at this point.

Matchup Previews

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA Injury Report

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle OUT 7/16/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Connecticut Sun Projected Starters

Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Veronica Burton , G, Connecticut Sun

Burton joined the Sun in early June and has maintained a bench role for the team, but her playing time has increased over her last three appearances. During that time, she's averaged 8.0 points and 4.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game. If she can continue to see elevated playing time against Minnesota, she's an intriguing fantasy option.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA Injury Report

Washington

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Personal GTD 7/4/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Washington Mystics Projected Starters

*NOTE: Aaliyah Edwards has come off the bench over her two appearances since returning to action due to a minutes restriction. If she doesn't start Thursday, DiDi Richards will likely take her place in the starting five.

**NOTE: If Stefanie Dolson is sidelined, Richards and Emily Engstler are candidates to handle starting roles.

Las Vegas Aces Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough , G, Washington Mystics

Walker-Kimbrough has had somewhat inconsistent production over the first half of the season, but she's had encouraging results over the past week. She's topped 15 points in two of her last three appearances, averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game. Even if she maintains a bench role Thursday, she has the potential to make an impact.