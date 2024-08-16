WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, Aug. 16

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -3

O/U: 173.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Rebecca Allen - OUT

Charisma Osborne - OUT

Indiana

Temi Fagbenle - OUT

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury rolled up an 85-65 win over the Chicago Sky Thursday in the first game back from the Olympic break. Now, Phoenix must turn around and play a back-to-back in a raucous Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, as Caitlin Clark and company play their first game back.

Phoenix was still without Gs Rebecca Allen (hamstring) and Charisma Osborne (leg), but it didn't skip a beat. The Merc shot 55.9% (33-of-59) from the field in Thursday's rout in Chitown, including 52.2% (12-of-23) from behind the 3-point line.

Phoenix racked up 10 blocked shots Thursday, too, with C Brittney Griner accounting for half of them. She also finished an efficient 10-of-12 from the floor, ending up with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals to go along with the five swats.

G Kahleah Copper was the big scorer, though, ending up with a game-best 29 points, including three triples, while adding three assists and two boards. G Diana Taurasi also posted three triples, finishing with 11 points.

These teams just met July 12 in Indy, with the Fever coming away with a 95-86 win. Griner managed just four points, while Taurasi and Natasha Cloud did not play prior to the break.

In Indiana's win, Clark went for 20 points with 13 assists, two triples, two blocked shots and six turnovers, while Aliyah Boston ended up with 21 points and 13 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith made it three double-doubles, as she finished with 14 points and 10 boards. Each of the players had two blocked shots, too.

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle, who is battling a thumb injury.

at Atlanta Dream Seattle Stormat Atlanta Dream

Line: Storm -7

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

None

Atlanta

Lorela Cubaj - Questionable

Jordin Canada - Doubtful

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm and Dream meet for the second time in three games, albeit with a month-long break in between due to the Olympics.

Seattle picked up an 81-70 victory in the first meeting in the Pacific Northwest, as it was a balanced scoring attack. The Storm had five players with 10 or more points, including Ezi Magbegor, who had a team-high 18 points on a solid 8-of-11 shooting. She also added five boards and three blocked shots. Jordan Horston and Nneka Ogwumike each had two blocks apiece, with Horston equaling Magbegor with an 8-for-11 shooting night. She ended up with 16 points, five boards, three assists and three steals, too.

The only player that wasn't feeling it for Seattle was Skylar Diggins-Smith, who ended up with a mere three points in 14 minutes. The 34-year-old looked tired in the two games prior to the break, averaging just 5.5 PPG, while hitting only 3-of-17 from the field. Hopefully the month-long break did her some good.

The Dream also had balanced scoring, boasting four players with 12 or more points. Maya Caldwell finished with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, making two triples, while adding five boards, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes. Aerial Powers had 14 points off the bench, while grabbing eight boards with three steals and two assists in just 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, for Seattle, G Jordin Canada is nursing a finger injury, and she is a game-time decision. And for Atlanta, F Lorela Cubaj is a game-time decision due to a personal matter.

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

Line: Sun -5.5

O/U: 161

Injury Report - Sun vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Olivia Nelson-Ododa - Questionable

DiJonai Carrington - OUT

Abbey Hsu - OUT

Tiffany Mitchell - OUT

Dallas

Jaelyn Brown - Probable

Satou Sabally - Probable

Maddy Siegrist - Doubtful

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In the final game of the evening, the Sun and Wings hook up in the Metroplex. These teams have already met twice this season, with Connecticut winning 74-72 in Uncasville back on May 31, and the Sun coming away with an 85-67 rout in Big D on June 15.

In that most recent matchup, Connecticut had five different players go for 10 or more points, with Rachel Banham ending up with a team-high 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting off the bench. DiJonai Carrington also went for 14 points, while Brionna Jones had 12 points, with half of her damage coming on a perfect 6-of-6 night at the charity stripe.

Unfortunately for the Sun, Carrington will be sidelined Friday due to a personal matter, while Tiffany Mitchell is sidelined with an illness. Olivia Nelson-Ododa is also questionable due to a right foot injury.

For the Wings, Jaelyn Brown is a game-time decision, as she makes her way back from an illness. Meanwhile, Maddy Siegrist is considered doubtful, as she continues to recover from left finger surgery.

Alyssa Thomas had the most complete state line, going for 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while posting nine assists and nine rebounds in the rout.

For Dallas, Teaira McCowan managed a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, which made up for Arike Ogunbowale misfired on 13 of her 15 shots. She still had 11 points, thanks to a 6-of-7 night at the free-throw line.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Magbegor tore up the Dream in the first meeting, so she is certainly worth building a DFS lineup around in the rematch. She sputtered with six points in a pre-break win in Los Angeles, but prior to that, she had managed at least 10 points in 12 consecutive games, while she has five or more boards in eight in a row. And even though she didn't score in L.A., she had three blocked shots, and she averaged a gaudy 3.0 blocks per game (BPG) in seven July outings. Thomas flirted with a triple-double in the first meeting with the Wings on June 15 in Big D, going for 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in just 29 minutes. Meanwhile, with Carrington sidelined, newcomer Marina Mabrey, a star in her own right, is likely to see a little more run, as she continues to acclimate to life in Connecticut, after a pre-break trade from the Chicago Sky. Look for her to shine.

Whitcomb was good for 14 points for Team Australia in the Bronze Medal Game at the 2024 Paris Olympics against Belgium, and she also added five assists, four rebounds and two steals, while knocking down three triples. While that's meaningless for WNBA DFS purposes, it did build her already improving confidence. Prior to the break, Whitcomb had 13 or more points in two of final three games, averaging 10.0 PPG, 2.0 APG and 2.7 3PT made. Her confidence is growing, and the Storm might create more opportunities for her. McCowan finished up the first half with 11.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 SPG in the final three games before the break, so she is a value play, too.

Value Plays

DraftKings

It's always nice to be able to roster CC22, and while she'll cost a pretty penny, she is worth it against a Phoenix team playing in the second end of a back-to-back. Clark piled up 13 assists in the first meeting. For Mabrey, again, she and Tyasha Harris should see some added run with Carrington on the sidelined. Mitchell has rolled up 13 or more points in each of her past 13 games, and she went for 16 points in just 21 minutes, while knocking down three 3-pointers, in the 88-82 win in Phoenix on June 30. She followed that up with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting, and three more triples, in the 95-86 win over the Merc on July 12.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.