WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 23

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

Line: Mercury -3

O/U: 163

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Dream

Phoenix

Rebecca Allen - OUT

Charisma Osborne - Questionable

Atlanta

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus - OUT

Aerial Powers - OUT

The Mercury were on the short end of a 72-63 loss in the front end of the back-to-back set at the Gateway Center in College Park on Wednesday.

Phoenix shot just 39.3% (24-of-61) from the field and 31.6% (6-of-19) from behind the 3-point line while turning it over 11 times.

Mercury G Kahleah Copper was the bright spot, as usual, posting a game-high 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, while hitting 2-of-5 from behind the arc. She also ended up with six rebounds and two assists. C Brittney Griner chipped in with 14 points, eight boards and a blocked shot, but G Diana Taurasi was just 1-of-6 from the field for three points, and G Natasha Cloud ended up misfiring on six of her eight attempts from the floor, posting six points.

The Dream saw C Tina Charles go off, ripping down 17 rebounds while adding 12 points, while G Allisha Gray ended up with a team-best 21 points, including three triples, and G Rhyne Howard had 19 points with four 3-pointers in her 34 minutes.

Atlanta hit only 34.2% (25-of-73) from the field, but it was able to create a ton of second chances by outrebounding Phoenix by a 47-to-33 margin. The Dream turned the ball over just eight times.

Based on Atlanta's success in the front end of the back-to-back, Charles and Gray should be targets for any DFS player, but also expect Cloud and Taurasi to be much better.

Line: Sun -10

O/U: 155.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Sun

Chicago

Nikolina Milic - OUT

Elizabeth Williams - OUT

Connecticut

Abbey Hsu - OUT

Tiffany Mitchell - Game-Time Decision

The Sky have been up and down lately, alternating losses and wins in the past five outings, going 1-2 in the past three games since the Olympic break.

For the Sun, they managed a low-scoring 69-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. The point total matched a season low for a score in a victory for Connecticut, showing that it can get the job done even when it doesn't have its 'A' game.

The last time these teams met, Connecticut posted an 83-75 win on June 12 at Wintrust Arena. The Sun also won 86-82 in Chitown back on May 25. The Over cashed in each of those meetings, so we should get plenty of scoring, which is good for potential DFS players.

In the mid-June meeting, Connecticut hit at a 45.0% (28-of-62) clip despite going just 21.0% (3-of-14) from long distance. The Sun also turned it over 14 times.

Offensively, the Sun had four players with 13 or more points, including Alyssa Thomas with 20 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Tyasha Harris ended up with 13 points and seven assists, and she had two of the team's three triples.

The Sky saw Angel Reese go for 20 points and 10 rebounds in the most recent meeting. And, a lot of fans knock her for her field-goal percentage, but she was a very efficient 8-of-10, totally locked in against the Sun that day. Chicago was a plus-1 in the rebounding department, too, and Reese is a huge reason for that.

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

Line: Mystics -5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Mystics

Los Angeles

Lexie Brown - OUT

Layshia Clarendon - Game-Time Decision

Aari McDonald - Game-Time Decision

Washington

Shakira Austin - Game-Time Decision

Karlie Samuelson - OUT

The Sparks were on the short end of the 69-61 loss in Connecticut on Tuesday night. Los Angeles was shorthanded, as Lexie Brown is sidelined due to Crohn's Disease, while Clarendon was sidelined due to a mental health reason, and McDonald was out with a right foot issue. The latter two players are game-time decisions for D.C.

For the players who did play for L.A., they managed just 39.4% (26-of-66) from the field, and a dismal 10.5% (2-of-19) from behind the 3-point line while turning it over a whopping 21 times. Not good.

Rookie Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens each topped the team charts with 14 points and six boards each, while Dearica Hamby had 10 boards to go along with nine points.

The Mystics suffered an 83-77 loss to the visiting Storm on Tuesday. Karlie Samuelson missed the game with a right knee issue. Washington saw Ariel Atkins explode for 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while Shakira Austin was good for 24 points with nine boards and three steals. Austin is a game-time decision due to a hip injury, but if given the green light, she is a solid addition for any DFS manager.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Aces -1

O/U: 167

Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx

Las Vegas

None

Minnesota

None

The Aces and Lynx meet in the Twin Cities for the second end of a back-to-back set.

On Wednesday, Minnesota racked up a 98-87 win at Mandalay Bay against Las Vegas. All five starters for the Lynx were in double figures, including Napheesa Collier with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. All five starters had at least one 3-pointer, too, with only Kayla McBride as the player to not amass two triples in the win.

The Lynx burned up the nets with a 59.4% (38-of-64) field-goal percentage while going 57.9% (11-of-19) from behind the 3-point line. Minnesota turned it over just 10 times, posting a plus-3 rebounding margin.

The Aces weren't terrible, going 46.5% (33-of-71) from the field and 43.3% (13-of-30) from downtown, but it left a few points on the floor by going 8-for-12 from the charity stripe. Jackie Young was good for 26 points, including six 3-pointers, while Kelsey Plum had 20 points with a pair of 3-pointers. A'ja Wilson had 15 points, nine boards and six dimes, but it wasn't good enough.

The road team has won and covered five straight meetings in this series, so perhaps using a Las Vegas stack is a strategy you might want to look into.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Reese is a double-double machine, and she wasn't fazed by facing Connecticut in the first meeting. The rookie had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting, going an efficient 8-of-10 from the field. Charles rolled up some huge numbers in the past two outings, going for 17.0 points per game (PPG) and 16.0 rebounds per game (RPG) with 2.0 assists per game (APG). She has also turned it over only once in the two-game span while hitting three triples as an added bonus. Lastly, Copper is a strong value, going for 22 or more points in three of the past four outings while posting two or more 3-pointers in three of those four contests. She'll also give DFS players a solid amount of rebounds, chipping in with multiple assists and an occasional steal.

As far as value players, the rookie Jackson is a solid option. She has been surprisingly consistent, going for 13 or more points in six straight contests, and she has five or more rebounds in five of the past six games. Jackson has blocked a shot in three straight games. Lastly, Hayes has scored 11 or more points in four of the past five outings, and she is averaging 10.8 PPG, 2.6 APG and 1.0 SPG in the span. She also has at least one 3-pointer in five straight outings.

DraftKings

Cloud should be able to rebound after an ugly showing against the Dream in the first end of the back-to-back set. As far as Mabrey, she gets a crack at her old team, and you know she'll be playing at an extra gear. Her teammate DiJonai Carrington is a strong value, as she had 19 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal with a 3-pointer in 31 minutes against L.A. She'll be looking for redemption after going for just nine points on 2-of-7 shooting in the most recent meeting June 12 in Chicago.

