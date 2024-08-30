WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 30

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Line: Fever -6.0

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

None

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chennedy Carter G Covid-19 OUT 9/1/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025 Elizabeth Williams C Knee OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever (15-16) have won four of their last five games and look to stay hot as they open a two-game road trip with the hopes of adding to their 6-11 road record. The Sky (11-19) are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have a chance to improve on their 4-11 home record as they face the third and final game of a home stand.

Kelsey Mitchell is in a groove, scoring more than 20 points in each of the last five games, averaging 25.6 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in that span. Caitlin Clark is also contributing at a high level, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks through five games in August. Aliyah Boston continues to take care of business in the frontcourt, averaging 11.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals in August. Lexie Hull has scored in double digits in three of the last four games and is expected to pick up her second consecutive and third start of the season.

Michaela Onyenwere was the only player to finish with more than 10 points for the Sky in their home loss against the Mystics on Wednesday, while the squad could be up for a second straight game without their leading scorer Chennedy Carter. Additionally, Angel Reese continues to do a great job on the glass but is shooting only 32.3 percent from the field over the last 10 games. Kamilla Cardoso has also been playing well lately, averaging 12.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 blocks over the last five outings.

Minnesota Lynx at

Line: Lynx -7.5

O/U: 170.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stephanie Soares C Knee GTD 8/30/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx (23-8) are on a seven-game win streak and look to keep rolling to build on their 9-5 road record while they are set to close out a two-game trip. The Wings (8-22) have won two in a row and hope to keep the momentum going as they face the third game of a five-game home stand with the chance to improve on their 6-8 home record.

Napheesa Collier continues to pave the way for the Lynx, averaging 23.3 points on 62.2 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals through six games in August. Kayla McBride turned in 19 points in each of the last two outings, while Courtney Williams stuffs the stat sheet with an average of 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.9 steals on the season. Myisha Hines-Allen and Natisha Hiedeman are also playing well off the bench.

The Wings are coming off a home win over the Aces, where Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard each reached the 20-point mark to lead the way. Ogunbowale is averaging 22.2 points per game on the season, which ranks third best in the league. Teaira McCowan is also playing well, averaging 13.0 points and 12.0 rebounds over the last three outings, while Maddy Siegrist and Sevgi Uzun have been the team's most reliable contributors off the bench.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Aces -9.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (10-20) have dropped three in a row and hope to turn things around on the second game of a four-game road trip with a chance to improve on their 4-10 road record. The Aces (18-12) have dropped five of their last seven games and look to get back on track as they return home with an opportunity to improve on their 9-7 home record.

The Dream have four players averaging double digits in scoring but will be one down, without Tina Charles in the lineup. Rhyne Howard leads the team with 16.1 points per game but is shooting just 27.5 percent from the field over the last five outings. On the other hand, Allisha Gray is on a roll with more than 20 points in three of the last four games, shooting 44.0 percent from deep over that span. Nia Coffey is averaging 3.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks in 14.9 minutes per game and is expected to get the start in place of Charles.

A'ja Wilson is coming off a massive performance despite a loss in Dallas, as she delivered a season-high 42 points on blistering 16-for-22 shooting, in 37 minutes of action. Wilson is averaging a league-best 27.1 points per game. Kelsey Plum is the squad's next leading scorer and is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists through six games in August. Jackie Young is the only other player averaging double digits in scoring with 17.1 points per game, while Alysha Clark remains a solid contributor off the bench.

New York Liberty at

Line: Liberty -2.5

O/U: 163.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jonquel Jones C Illness GTD 8/30/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty (26-6) have dropped two of their last three games but hope to get back on track and build on their 12-4 road record as they face the third and final game of a trip. The Storm (19-11) look to stay on track and continue adding to their 12-4 home record as they face the third and final game of a homestand.

Breanna Stewart is on a roll, averaging 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks through seven games in August, including a 32-point performance in the Liberty's loss in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Sabrina Ionescu continues to fill the stat sheet but has struggled with efficiency lately, shooting just 35.5 percent from the field through five appearances in August. The Liberty could be without Jonquel Jones for a second straight game, but Nyara Sabally did a great job stepping up with 14 rebounds in the last outing and would be in line for another increased role.

The Storm have four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Jewell Loyd with 20.4 points per game, including a 28-point effort in Wednesday's home win over the Dream. Nneka Ogwumike is the squad's second-leading scorer with 17.2 points per game but also does a great job on the glass with 7.7 rebounds. Ezi Magbegor stuffs the stat sheet with an average of 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. Sami Whitcomb and Mercedes Russell have each delivered good performances off the bench in recent outings

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Gray averages 1.8 made three-pointers per game and should get her shot going against the Aces, who give up the league's second-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing guards. Mitchell has a good chance to pad her stats against the Sky, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game. Williams should prosper against the Wings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards.

FanDuel

Wilson has a favorable matchup against the Dream's shorthanded frontcourt. Collier should shine against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards. Stewart finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in her last meeting with the Storm and should thrive on the glass again, as they give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing forwards.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.