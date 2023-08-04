WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 4

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Sun -7.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Sun vs. Fever

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee GTD 8/4/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Victoria Vivians G Illness GTD 8/4/2023 NaLyssa Smith F Foot OUT 8/6/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Opening up the slate of games in the WNBA on Friday night is a game between two teams in opposite standpoints in the league standings with just over a dozen games left in the regular season.

The Sun have been one of the top teams in the WNBA this season, going toe-for-toe with the New York Liberty for the second spot in the standings behind Las Vegas. Even without star center Brionna Jones, who is out for the year with an Achilles injury, Connecticut is already looking for its 20th win of the year while entering the contest winners in seven of the last 10 games. The Sun have shown the ability to lock down teams defensively this season, which they should do again Friday against a young Indiana roster. Look for Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner to continue their strong performances while leading this team, especially with Aliyah Boston struggling a bit recently and NaLyssa Smith (foot) out in Friday's game.

After showing flashes of bright spots earlier in the season, the Fever have struggled in the latter half of the year while quickly falling into a bottom-four spot in the WNBA standings during a stretch in which they've lost eight of their last 10 contests. The absence of Smith has been felt on the young Indiana team, and Boston has had some inconsistent play which has fed into the struggles. Without Smith in the lineup, who is one of Indiana's top offensive producers, look for Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler to carry that offensive workload. Mitchell has averaged a team-best 15.8 points over her last five outings, while Wheeler has pitched in with 13.8 points per game over the last five outings.

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

Line: Mystics -2.5

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Mystics

Los Angeles

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Ankle OUT 8/6/2023 Ariel Atkins G Ankle OUT 8/11/2023 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 8/11/2023 Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 8/11/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In Friday's matchup between Los Angeles and Washington, we will finally see one team get back into the win column with both squads experiencing a slide since the All-Star break concluded.

The Sparks' struggles have continued over the second half of the regular season, entering Friday as the ninth seed in the WNBA standings while riding a two-game losing streak with a 2-8 record over their last 10 contests. One player to watch for Los Angeles on Friday is Nneka Ogwumike, who has done a little bit of everything while carrying the team this season. With Washington's lack of depth in the paint, Ogwumike could be due for a breakout performance after averaging 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last five games. Jordin Canada has provided a nice offensive lift for the Sparks recently, but her matchup against Brittney Sykes and Natasha Cloud could impact her performance.

The Mystics have not been able to stay healthy, which has resulted in the team falling in three straight games and in seven of their last 10 outings. Washington sorely misses Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and Ariel Atkins, struggling to find consistency on offense with the lack of threats on that end of the floor. Without that big three in the lineup, the duo of Sykes and Cloud have been the only real threats to opposing teams, and they will have to step up again Friday. Keep an eye on Sykes, who is averaging 21.2 points over the last five games while attempting to carry the load for the Mystics temporarily.

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -9.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Wings

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OUT 8/11/2023 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Crystal Dangerfield G Ribs GTD 8/4/2023 Awak Kuier C Ankle OUT 8/6/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/18/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Chicago and Dallas are trying to build on their recent winning ways in Friday's game, both coming off of victories in the previous outing while attempting to remain in the win column during the showdown in Texas.

The Sky have been playing better recently but are still just 4-6 over their last 10 games while managing to hold onto the eighth and final playoff spot heading into the matchup against Dallas. Chicago's offense has taken a step back a bit this season, but Kahleah Copper has done all she can of late to correct those offensive issues to lift the Sky. Copper will be key to watch again in Friday's game while going up against Arike Ogunbowale, averaging 24.8 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field over the last five games. It will be key to see how the Sky perform defensively, entering the game with the ninth-ranked defense, especially while going up against a talented Wings offensive squad.

The Wings have stormed onto the scene over the second half of the regular season, emerging as a top-four team in the WNBA and a team that could make some noise in the postseason. Dallas' success relies heavily upon its third-ranked offense, resulting in the team being to outlast opponents regardless of how the defense is performing. At the heart of that success offensively has been Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who have each hovered around 20 points per game over the last five outings. Another player to keep an eye on Friday night is Teaira McCowan, who has been a near double-double machine over the last five games, averaging 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over that stretch.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Liberty -10.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Lynx

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 8/11/2023 Han Xu C Foot SUSP-INJ 8/11/2023

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Ankle GTD 8/4/2023 Dorka Juhasz F Hamstring GTD 8/4/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 8/8/2023 Rachel Banham G Thumb OUT 8/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final matchup of the four-game night will feature a battle between two teams who just faced off in Brooklyn a week ago and two squads who are playing well recently. In the last meeting on July 28, Minnesota entered New York to come away with an impressive 88-83 victory on the road.

The Liberty have been arguably the best team in the WNBA behind Las Vegas this season, riding a two-game win streak and an 8-2 record over the last 10 games while remaining as a team that many view as one that could put up a serious fight against the Aces in the WNBA playoffs. In an offense that can hurt opposing defenses from nearly anywhere, look for Sabrina Ionescu to have another nice performance against a Lynx team that lacks depth at the point guard spot. In the meeting last Friday, Ionescu dropped 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while doing just about anything she wanted to against Minnesota. Expect that high level of play to continue Friday.

The Lynx have been a surprise of late, not only jumping into the heart of the WNBA standings at 13-14 overall after once sitting at 0-6 and at the bottom of the WNBA, but due to their play without Napheesa Collier (ankle) on the court. Minnesota is 3-1 over its last four games, securing wins against Washington, New York and Connecticut over that span. Without Collier, Kayla McBride has carried the load and led the Lynx both offensively and defensively, avering a team-leading 18.8 points while shooting an impressive 60.5 percent from the field since Collier has been out. Another player to watch Friday is Jessica Shepard, who has come off the bench the last few games after returning from a lengthy absence due to a non-COVID illness. With Dorka Juhasz (hamstring) questionable and not at full strength, Shepard could play a larger role than usual if Juhasz isn't able to play much or at all Friday night.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Thomas is coming off two straight triple-double performances, and a matchup against Indiana on Friday could see that streak extended to three in a row. Look for Thomas to continue her impressive all-around play in a favorable matchup against Indiana which is down NaLyssa Smith. Sykes has led Washington while other key players remain out with injuries, and she will step up once again Friday as we've seen over her last five-plus games in the starting lineup. Copper has been playing at an All-Star level over the second half of the year, meaning that play should continue against Dallas while trying to match the offensive production the Wings are able to produce.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Ionescu has been on a tear lately and her last outing against Minnesota where she dropped a near triple-double with 30 points is a good measurement for what we could see Friday night in the second game against the Lynx in a week. Look for Ionescu to continue her strong offensive play as of late in Minneapolis. Teaira McCowan has tallied a near double-double on a nightly basis over the last handful of games, and her matchup against Chicago could be a favorable one against a team that doesn't have a lot of post depth to go up against her. McBride has been the best player on the Lynx without Napheesa Collier in the lineup, and with Collier listed as doubtful Friday night, Minnesota will lean on McBride again to provide scoring early and often. Look for McBride to continue her strong two-way play we've seen lately against the Liberty.

Value Plays

