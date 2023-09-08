WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, September 8

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

at Connecticut Sun Indiana Fever

Line: Sun -10

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristy Wallace G Knee GTD 9/8/2023 Lexie Hull G Shoulder GTD 9/8/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee GTD 9/8/2023 DiJonai Carrington G Foot GTD 9/8/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first matchup of the busy night features a pair of teams on opposite ends of the WNBA standings who both don't have much to play for when it comes to positioning.

The Fever come into the game as one of three teams officially eliminated from playoff contention, sitting in 10th place in the standings and one game ahead of Seattle. Indiana has played a bit better as of late but has still struggled in the grand scheme of things this year while dealing with a learning curve with the youth on the roster. Over the last five games, no player has performed better for Indiana than Kelsey Mitchell, so expect her to build off her 23.0 points and 3.4 assists over the last five outings against Connecticut. NaLyssa Smith is another player to keep an eye on Friday, as she's averaged 17.6 points and 9.4 boards over her last five games, but she'll be faced with a tough task against the Sun.

The Sun have been a top-three team all season long, having locked up not only a playoff berth weeks ago but also securing the third seed for the postseason ahead. It will be interesting to see if Connecticut limits its starters beginning with Friday's game in hopes of saving those players for the playoffs, so keep that in mind when adding Sun players to your rosters. If the starters do play as they normally do, expect Alyssa Thomas and her near-triple-double nightly performances to continue against a struggling Fever squad. As far as an under-the-radar player to keep an eye on, Olivia Nelson-Ododa could see extended time off the bench, entering Friday averaging 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over her last five games.

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Line: Mystics -4.5

O/U: 163.0

Injury Report - Dream vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Hand OFS 4/1/2024

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Ariel Atkins G Nose GTD 9/8/2023 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 9/10/2023 Kristi Toliver G Knee OFS 4/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

With two games remaining in the regular season, Friday's battle between Atlanta and Washington could be the most important game of the year for both teams. The two squads are tied for sixth place in the WNBA standings, with the winner of Friday's game likely grabbing a final hold on the sixth spot.

The Dream enter Friday struggling a bit as of late, although they are coming off a win. Atlanta is 3-7 over its last 10 games, which has resulted in a slide out of the top five in the standings in the home stretch of the year. With Washington still dealing with a few injuries or players getting back to full strength, look for Cheyenne Parker to have a strong night for Atlanta. Parker has averaged 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over her last five games and has tallied 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in three games against Washington. Allisha Gray has had the Mystics' number this year as well, averaging 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three outings this year.

The Mystics have started to get back healthy after dealing with injuries most of the second half of the season, still trying to get back to 100 percent but seeing improvement with players returning at the right time. Now that she is nearly back to full strength, expect Elena Delle Donne to do whatever she can to help lead Washington, coming into Friday averaging 16.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in limited time over her last five games. Against Atlanta this year, Delle Donne has averaged an impressive 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block over two games. Also take a chance on adding Brittney Sykes, who has not only been Washington's leading scorer over the last five games but has impacted the defensive end of the floor perhaps better than any other Mystics player.

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -4.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 9/10/2023 Jessica Shepard C Ankle OUT 9/10/2023 Lindsay Allen G Thumb OUT 9/10/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Both Minnesota and Chicago have a lot riding on Friday's game, making this contest one of the best of the night with perhaps the most on the line in terms of playoff positioning.

The Lynx enter the night fifth in the WNBA standings, sitting one game behind Dallas in fourth place and one game ahead of both Atlanta and Washington in the sixth and seventh spots in the standings. Minnesota could inch closer to the fourth seed with a win but could also slide down in the standings if a loss occurs. You can't avoid adding Napheesa Collier to the list of must-watch players Friday, with the forward on a tear for Minnesota lately. Collier has averaged an impressive 22.0 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 blocks and 2.0 steals over her last three games, while averaging 23 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in two games against Chicago. With Jessica Shepard (ankle) out again for the Lynx, Dorka Juhasz could be in line for another strong outing in the starting lineup.

The Sky are in must-win territory with two games left in the regular season, still trying to fight for the eighth and final playoff spot with the Sparks. If Chicago wins out, it will claim the final seed in the postseason. With the Sparks' loss on Thursday, the Sky currently have a hold on the eighth seed, but that could change with a loss to Minnesota. Kahleah Copper has averaged north of 20 points over her last five games, serving as one of the biggest reasons for the Sky's surge late in the year. In two games against Minnesota this season, Copper has averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Elizabeth Williams could have a breakout performance against a thin Lynx unit in the paint, so keep an eye on the veteran center on Friday.

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -10

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Foot OUT 4/1/2024

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Crystal Dangerfield G Head GTD 9/8/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 9/10/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Although Seattle doesn't have much to play for the rest of the season, Dallas still does with two games left before the playoffs, making Friday's game an interesting one.

The Storm have struggled all season long in a rebuilding campaign, falling near the bottom of the WNBA standings as a result, and will be one of the four teams entering the WNBA Draft Lottery this offseason. Seattle could still move up as high as the 10th seed in the standings but will finish either the 10th or 11th seed this year. It's hard to go with any player other than Jewell Loyd on Seattle's roster, given her success all season long as the WNBA's leading scorer, but also her success against the Wings in 2023. Loyd has averaged 33.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in three games against Dallas. Her and Ezi Magbegor in the paint have been the two brightest stars for the Storm in a disappointing year.

The Wings will finish as a top-five team in the WNBA by year's end, but whether they are the fourth or fifth seed is still to be decided. Dallas enters Friday as the fourth seed at 20-18, but it has dropped two straight games and are just one game ahead of Minnesota in fifth place. The Wings need to win Friday night to create more of a cushion for that fourth spot. In an attempt to counter the offensive production from Loyd on the other end of the court, Arike Ogunbowale could see an increased shot volume on offense for Dallas. Though Loyd's numbers are impressive against the Wings, Ogunbowale has impressed against the Storm as well, averaging 31.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in three outings. Satou Sabally has also played well against a thin Seattle squad, averaging 20.0 points to be a nice second option to Ogunbowale on offense.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Aces -18

O/U: 165.0

Injury Report - Ace vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 9/10/2023 Riquna Williams G Suspension SUSP 9/10/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Toe OUT 9/10/2023 Shey Peddy G Concussion OUT 9/10/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

With one team entering as the best team in the league and the other as the worst team, Friday's battle between Las Vegas and Phoenix could be out of reach early, especially given the fact the Aces are still trying to secure the top spot in the standings.

The Aces enter Friday at 32-6 overall and winners of seven of their last 10 games, having sat atop the league all year long while attempting to continue that streak heading into the postseason. Las Vegas still has something to play for Friday night, sitting just one game ahead of New York for the top seed in the league. With Phoenix's talent in the paint, A'ja Wilson might have a harder time than we've seen lately for Las Vegas, meaning the guard play of the Aces could have a big night. The trio of Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young will be active early and often for Las Vegas, all of whom are averaging 15 or more points in two games against the Mercury this season. If you're picking one of those three players, look for Young to be the biggest producer offensively on the road Friday.

The Mercury quickly dropped to the bottom of the WNBA standings in the middle of the year and haven't done much since, owning a league-worst nine-game losing streak with an overall record of 9-29 with two games to go. Phoenix has nothing to play for Friday, securing the 12th and final spot in the standings, so it could be in coast mode against Las Vegas. Brittney Griner could be immersed in trying to contain Wilson on the other end of the floor, so look elsewhere for a leader offensively. Moriah Jefferson is a player who has stepped up big over the last five games, leading the team with 17.4 points. 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds over that span. Sug Sutton could continue to see increased minutes with injuries to others on the team, so expect her to build upon her 10.6 points over the last five outings.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Ogunbowale has been the leader offensively for Dallas most of the season, and she's averaging just over 31 points against a thin Seattle squad. Expect the sharpshooter to once again lead her team at home. Williams could have a favorable matchup against a Lynx post group that is dealing with injuries and a lack of depth, so expect her to take advantage of that opportunity with a strong outing for Chicago. Delle Donne is still working her way back to full strength, but in a must-win game in order to improve playoff seeing with other Mystics players dealing with injuries, she could be asked to step up more than she has as of late against Atlanta on Friday.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Loyd has been a go-to option all season long, putting up impressive offensive numbers as the leading scorer in the WNBA. Look for the Storm offense to run through the veteran guard, who should put up a good amount of shots against a talented Dallas squad. Copper has stepped up for Chicago this season, and she will be asked to do so again with the eighth and final playoff spot on the line against Minnesota, a team Copper has averaged north of 20 points against this year. Juhasz will be getting the starting nod once again Friday, a role she has recorded a double-double in nearly every game. The Lynx need her to step up on the boards and with her offensive game on the road against the Sky.

Value Plays

