WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Opening Night

Line: Liberty -12

O/U: 163.5

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 5/14/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The first matchup of the night is expected to be one of the most lopsided, with last year's runners-up in the Liberty facing a Mystics squad in full rebuild mode after losing Natasha Cloud and Elena Delle Donne during the offseason.

The Liberty retained their entire starting five during the offseason, notably agreeing to terms with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. Stewart was named the league's MVP during her first year with New York in 2023, averaging 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34.1 minutes per game. Sabrina Ionescu was a force from beyond the arc, shooting a remarkable 44.8 percent from three-point range on 7.9 attempts per game, although her rebound and assist marks decreased from the previous two seasons. Stewart, Jones and Ionescu have top-tier DFS salaries, while Courtney Vandersloot is available at a slight discount despite averaging a league-high 8.1 assists per game last year.

Washington's rotation will look different in 2024, but the team will retain some of its contributors from last season. Brittney Sykes had a career-best season during her debut year with the Mystics, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. She figures to remain a key player in 2024, while Ariel Atkins will have to bounce back after she had her worst season since 2019 while appearing in just 27 games last year. Shakira Austin also struggled with a hip injury for most of last season and underwent surgery to address the issue. She'll likely be available for Tuesday's matchup but is slated to face a minutes restriction, so she isn't a priority for DFS lineups in the regular-season opener.

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Line: Sun -5.5

O/U: 169.0

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kelsey Mitchell G Ankle GTD 5/14/2024 Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/7/2024

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle GTD 5/14/2024 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related GTD 5/14/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Caitlin Clark's professional debut has arrived. The Fever have a lineup filled with talented young players, while Connecticut has plenty of veterans and is expected to be a championship contender this year.

Clark is sure to be rostered in plenty of DFS lineups, and she had an impressive preseason performance, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. Especially with Kelsey Mitchell (ankle) doubtful, plenty of work should be available for Clark in the backcourt during her debut. Despite the hype around Clark, Aliyah Boston shouldn't be overlooked following a strong rookie year. After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Boston averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game, and she figures to maintain a prominent role in 2024, even with Clark in the fold. NaLyssa Smith was also solid over her first two seasons in the league and is a reliable source of points and rebounds.

The Sun lean on frontcourt play, including Alyssa Thomas, who was an MVP candidate last year after racking up a record-breaking seven triple-doubles. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 36.2 minutes per game in 2023 and should remain one of the most dominant players in the league this season. Brionna Jones was also excellent last season before rupturing her Achilles in June. She'll be available to begin the 2024 campaign but saw limited playing time during the preseason, so it's possible she faces a minutes restriction Tuesday. Jones has a lofty DFS salary for Opening Night, and she's a risky play following her lengthy absence in 2023. DeWanna Bonner had a bounce-back season in 2023, and she could see an uptick in usage if Jones' playing time is limited.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

Line: Storm -9.5

O/U: 164.5

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OUT 5/17/2024 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OUT 5/23/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

The Lynx and Storm both made several notable acquisitions during the offseason, with Seattle joining the ranks of the league's superteams, while Minnesota acquired several players who should serve as productive starters.

Despite their acquisitions, there's little doubt that Napheesa Collier will continue to serve as the cornerstone for Minnesota. She missed most of the 2022 campaign after giving birth but returned with one of the best years of her career last season, averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.5 minutes per game. She'll have her hands full against Seattle's strong frontcourt on Opening Night but still figures to be a solid contributor. Diamond Miller showed promise as a rookie last year by averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes per game, and she could see an increased role early this season since Dorka Juhasz and Jessica Shepard will be unavailable. Kayla McBride remains with the team and has been a solid backcourt piece for the team, while the Lynx also acquired Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman during the offseason.

Jewell Loyd was the league's top scorer last year by averaging 24.7 points to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 35.4 minutes per game, but she figures to see her role at least slightly decline now that Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith are in the fold. Ogwumike joins Seattle following a dominant 12-year tenure in Los Angeles, and she averaged 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.1 minutes per game last season. Diggins-Smith didn't play in 2023 after giving birth followed by a rocky end to her time in Phoenix, but she's been a well-rounded contriubtor in recent seasons and figures to have a prominent role upon making her Storm debut. Ezi Magbegor also stepped up last season with 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.6 minutes per game, all the best marks of her career. Even if all four players see their roles slightly decline, they could maintain DFS value. I'm not prioritizing Loyd, Ogwumike or Magbegor on Opening Night since it's unclear how the workload will be distributed, but Diggins-Smith has a $4,700 salary on DraftKings that makes her one of the best values on the slate.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -13.5

O/U: 170.5

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Morgan Bertsch F Rest GTD 5/14/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 5/31/2024

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg OUT 5/18/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

The Mercury acquired several prominent players during the offseason, but they'll face off against the back-to-back champions in Las Vegas.

Phoenix will be playing without Brittney Griner on Opening Night since she's dealing with a fractured toe and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. However, the Mercury will have incumbents Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham available, along with newcomers Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Copper and Rebecca Allen. Taurasi remained a well-rounded contributor in 2023 but struggled with availability, appearing in just 26 games. Cloud isn't the most reliable scorer but is productive in other areas, which should allow her to shine with her new team following eight years in Washington. Copper also joins the team via trade and was dominant over her final four seasons in Chicago, including averages of 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. While her shot volume could decrease slightly in Phoenix, she still figures to be one of the go-to scoring options with her new team.

Part of the Aces' success in recent season has been fueled by their ability to stay on the court. However, they're facing some early-season adversity, as Candace Parker announced her retirement at the end of April, while Chelsea Gray will be sidelined Tuesday due to a lower leg injury. It's unclear when Gray will be able to return, but Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young should have an opportunity to see plenty of work alongside A'ja Wilson. Wilson is a perennial MVP candidate and had career-best marks of 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game last year. Plum has been an elite scorer and passer over the past two seasons with averages of 19.4 points and 4.8 assists in 32.6 minutes per game, while Young averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32.4 minutes per game during that time.

Although Tuesday's matchup between Las Vegas and Phoenix figures to be a lopsided affair, the Mercury's new-look squad could keep it slightly interesting, which would likely give Wilson and Plum plenty of playing time to provide DFS value. Coach Becky Hammon also indicated last year that she may have pulled Wilson too early in blowouts, hurting her MVP candidacy, so especially after the Aces played only one preseason game, the team's key contributors could see plenty of run. Boston will face a strong frontcourt in Connecticut, but I still think she'll have plenty of production as the Fever try to keep pace with the Sun.

Stewart was the MVP last year and saw plenty of playing time on a consistent basis, even in blowouts. Even if Washington struggles to keep up with New York, Stewart should see plenty of work. Bonner and the Sun could play in one of the closest matchups of the night, and I like her to keep the momentum up following her strong 2023 campaign. I also think Clark will have plenty to showcase in her professional debut. Diggins-Smith also warrants mentioning since she should have a salary in line with the top options on the slate, while Samuelson could have a starting role and has a minimal salary.

