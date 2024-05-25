WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Saturday, May 25

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Liberty -6

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Lynx

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 6/9/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The earliest game on the slate features the impressive Lynx facing off against the Liberty, who are coming off their first loss of the season.

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu are New York's top contributors. Stewart was the 2023 WNBA MVP and has gotten off to a solid start this year, averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. Ionescu has been a well-rounded contributor, averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game. Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton have also averaged double-digit points to begin the season, while Courtney Vandersloot's age-35 season has gotten off to a slow start, as she's averaging 7.0 points, 5.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.

The Lynx have an MVP candidate of their own in Napheesa Collier, who has posted two double-doubles over her first three appearances of the season and is averaging 26.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals in 39.7 minutes per game. The team has also had strong play from new acquisitions Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith, but Minnesota will be without Diamond Miller indefinitely due to a knee injury. Smith and Bridget Carleton should see increased run in Miller's absence, while the team will get a boost Saturday since Dorka Juhasz has been cleared to make her season debut after missing the first few games due to overseas commitments.

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Line: Sun -6

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report - Sun vs. Sky

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Isabelle Harrison F Knee GTD 5/25/2024 Diamond DeShields F Foot GTD 5/25/2024 Kamilla Cardoso C Shoulder OUT 6/1/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky have been one of the most surprising teams in the league early in the season, and they'll face a tough test Saturday against the Sun, the final undefeated team remaining in the WNBA.

The Sun rely heavily on frontcourt veterans to succeed, led by Alyssa Thomas. Thomas began the year with a triple-double and has posted double-doubles in three of her first four appearances in 2024. DeWanna Bonner has also been a strong contributor, posting at least 20 points in all four games this season while averaging 21.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game. Brionna Jones was productive early last year before sustaining a torn Achilles. She's been limited to begin the 2024 campaign but is coming off her best performance of the season during Thursday's overtime win over the Lynx, tallying 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes. DiJonai Carrington has also been solid in the scoring and rebounding columns but was limited to eight points and three rebounds Thursday and will look to bounce back Saturday.

After losing several key players during the offseason, the Sky have been led by Marina Mabrey to begin the 2024 campaign. She's risen to the occasion, averaging 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 35.0 minutes per game over her first three appearances this year. Rookie Angel Reese has also approached double-doubles in each of her first three WNBA appearances, averaging 12.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game. The Sky will remain without Kamilla Cardoso (shoulder) during Saturday's matchup, but it's not yet clear whether Diamond DeShields (knee) and Isabelle Harrison (knee) will be available. If they remain out, Michaela Onyenwere will likely continue to see increased run.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Line: Storm -8.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Storm

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Sykes G Ankle OUT 5/29/2024 Shakira Austin C Personal OUT 5/29/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics are the final winless team remaining in the WNBA and will face the Storm, who have started the year 2-3 despite making some prominent offseason acquisitions.

The Mystics are in the midst of a rebuild after losing Natasha Cloud and Elena Delle Donne during the offseason. They'll be without star guard Brittney Sykes (ankle) for a fourth consecutive game Saturday, while center Shakira Austin will also be unavailable due to personal reasons. Ariel Atkins has had an inconsistent start to the season but will need to step up Saturday if the Mystics hope to keep pace with Seattle. Julie Vanloo has also been a bright spot in Sykes' absence and should continue to have opportunities to put up well-rounded production against Seattle.

The Storm are the league's newest superteam after adding Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith during the offseason. Ogwumike recently missed two games due to an ankle injury but returned to action Wednesday against Indiana and tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. Diggins-Smith has had a slower start to the season and has totaled 10 points over her last two appearances while shooting 17.4 percent during that time. Jewell Loyd has also been relatively inefficient early this season but had a strong showing against Indiana, shooting 12-for-24 from the floor and tallying 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -14.5

O/U: 172.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Aces

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/13/2024

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg OUT 5/29/2024 Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg OUT 5/29/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever have had one of the league's toughest schedules over the first week and a half of the season, both in terms of number of games played and the quality of opponents. Their road won't get any easier while facing the back-to-back champions Saturday.

Indiana picked up its first win of the season Friday against the Sparks and will attempt to keep the momentum rolling in the second half of a back-to-back set. Caitlin Clark has drawn most of the attention for the team after being selected with the first overall pick in this year's draft, and she's averaging 16.7 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game to begin her professional career. She's had some struggles with efficiency from beyond the arc but logged the first double-double of her career Friday. Aliyah Boston has had a somewhat slow start to the season, averaging 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game. NaLyssa Smith has performed slightly better, averaging 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game, while Temi Fagbenle has been one of the biggest early-season surprises this year, averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game.

The Aces have performed like a well-oiled machine over the past few years but have faced some early-season adversity in 2024 with Chelsea Gray (lower leg) sidelined. They're coming off their first loss of the season Tuesday against the Mercury, and Gray will remain out Saturday, which should allow Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum to maintain elevated roles. A'ja Wilson has unsurprisingly been the team's top contributor early in the year, averaging 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game while posting double-doubles in her first three outings of the season. Both of their wins this season have come within single digits, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them return to the win column Saturday.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -3

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Mercury

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 5/26/2024 Natasha Howard F Foot OUT 6/7/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sug Sutton G Elbow GTD 5/25/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 5/31/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings have been the most injury-plagued team in the league early this season, while the Mercury are riding high ahead of Saturday's matchup after winning three consecutive games.

The Wings found out before the start of the season that Satou Sabally would miss extended time due to a shoulder injury, but the team sustained another significant blow to its frontcourt by losing Natasha Howard for multiple weeks due to a foot injury. Jaelyn Brown has also missed the last two games due to a nasal injury and will remain sidelined Saturday due to an illness. Teaira McCowan has had a somewhat inconsistent start to 2024 and surprisingly came off the bench during Tuesday's game against Atlanta, but she still managed to post her second double-double of the year. Arike Ogunbowale has been a prolific scorer, averaging 28.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 38.3 minutes per game, while Monique Billings recently joined the team and posted a double-double Tuesday against the Dream while serving as a starter.

The Mercury made some prominent offseason acquisitions but have been playing without incumbent Brittney Griner early this year due to a foot injury. Kahleah Copper has been a force with her new team, averaging 28.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game. She briefly exited Thursday's matchup against Washington due to an apparent ankle injury but isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game. Veteran Diana Taurasi has also seen plenty of shot volume and is averaging 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game, while Natasha Cloud has posted double-doubles in her last two appearances.

