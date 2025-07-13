WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 13

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Dallas Wings at

Line: Fever -10.0

O/U: 175.0

Injury Report - Wings vs. Fever

Dallas

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

The Wings (6-15) have dropped two in a row and hope to bounce back as they face the third and final game of a road trip with the opportunity to improve on their 2-9 road record. Nonetheless, Paige Bueckers continues to shine, averaging 20.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals over her last 10 outings. Arike Ogunbowale averages 16.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals and should be able to return to action Sunday, while Li Yueru and JJ Quinerly are both coming off solid performances.

The Fever (10-10) halted a two-game slide with a win over Atlanta on Friday and look to keep the momentum going with the chance to add to their 6-6 home record, as they face the fifth and final game of a homestand. Caitlin Clark has struggled with her shooting since returning from injury, hitting just 9-for-27 over two appearances, but she may find the chance to get back on track against the Wings, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing guards. Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell poured in a team-high 25 points against the Dream, which marked her second 25-point display in her last four outings. Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard have also reached the 20-point mark within the last three games.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Liberty -3.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Liberty

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

New York

The Dream (12-8) have dropped two of their last three matchups and hope to turn things around quickly, as they face the second game of a six-game road trip with a 4-5 road record. Allisha Gray finished with just six points in 36 minutes against the Fever on Friday, which was the first time she scored fewer than 11 points this season. She had a team-high 24 in her previous outing and is averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game, but she faces a tough matchup against the Liberty, who do a good job of containing opposing guards. Rhyne Howard is stellar at stuffing the stat sheet with 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, while Brionna Jones averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Liberty (13-6) are 4-6 in their last 10 games but have won two of the last three and hope to stay on track at home, as they have the chance to add to their 8-2 home record. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu continue to lead the charge, each averaging over 19 points per game. Nyara Sabally and Kennedy Burke are also doing well to step up in the frontcourt, while Marine Johannes chips in scoring off the bench.

Connecticut Sun at

Line: Sparks -11.5

O/U: 162.0

Injury Report - Sun vs. Sparks

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/15/2025 Marina Mabrey G Knee OUT 7/24/2025

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 7/22/2025

The Sun (3-17) snapped a 10-game slide Wednesday against Seattle but could not stay on track, as they are coming off their 11th loss in 12 games. They've gone just 1-10 on the road this season but will have a chance to face off against the inconsistent Sparks during Sunday's matchup. The Sun have also struggled to find consistent offense this season, shooting a league-low 39.1 percent from the field. Tina Charles leads the team with 15.7 points per game, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Sparks (6-14) have dropped seven of their last nine games and hope to turn things around at home, where they have the opportunity to build on their 5-6 home record. Kelsey Plum has hit the 20-point mark in three of her last five outings and is the team's leading scorer with 19.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens have each delivered two 20-point outings over the last five games. They all have a solid chance to prosper against the Sun, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage per game.

Washington Mystics at

Line: Storm -6.0

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Storm

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

The Mystics (10-10) are coming off back-to-back wins and have won five of their last seven games. They open a two-game road trip hoping to improve on their 3-7 road