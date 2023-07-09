WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 9

WNBA Schedule Today
- Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
- Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury
- Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx
- Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
Line: Connecticut -3
O/U: 158.5
Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|Ankle
|GTD
|7/9/2023
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|Ankle
|GTD
|7/9/2023
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|OUT
|7/19/2023
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|7/19/2023
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|Illness
|GTD
|7/9/2023
|Brionna Jones
|C
|Achilles
|OFS
|10/1/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
If both teams were completely healthy and at full strength Sunday, this game would be an entertaining one and one that could be viewed as a preview for a series matchup late in the postseason. However, both sides are working through some injury issues right now that might impact the level of play in this meeting in Connecticut.
Washington enters Sunday at 10-7 overall, coming off a 96-88 win over Indiana on Friday. The Mystics have been dealing with the absence of Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Natasha Cloud (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) as of late, three key players to the success of the team. Delle Donne is probable for Sunday's matchup, while Cloud is unlikely to play. Without those three stars, Brittney Sykes, Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen have stepped up and likely will have to do so once again on Sunday. Sykes is coming off a 29-point showing on Friday, while Atkins is coming off a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Fever. Look for those players to step up once again.
Connecticut has been one of the top teams in the WNBA all season and has been weathering the storm of being without star center Brionna Jones since she went down with a season-ending Achilles injury last month. The Sun have managed to go 7-3 over their last 10 games and are a solid 6-3 at home this year, setting the stage for another strong showing Sunday against Washington. DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have picked up the pace left behind by Jones, so look for that duo to lift Connecticut once again, especially with Washington dealing with injuries in the post.
Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Line: Dallas -2
O/U: 170.5
Injury Report - Wings vs. Fever
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kalani Brown
|C
|Concussion
|GTD
|7/9/2023
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|8/18/2023
Indiana
No injuries to report.
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Dallas and Indiana have gone in two different directions recently, with the Wings playing some impressive basketball and the Fever quickly dropping down the WNBA standings nearing the All-Star break.
The Wings are coming off their most impressive two games of the season, capped by an upset victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night in Texas. That showing comes off a performance two nights prior where Dallas led Las Vegas for most of the contest only to fall short in the fourth quarter. Over the last two games, Natasha Howard has been phenomenal for the Wings, averaging 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over that stretch. Howard and Arike Ogunbowale are two key pieces to igniting the Wings' offense this season and will be again on Sunday.
The Fever have struggled the most of any WNBA team as of late, coming into Sunday losers of six straight and in 10th place in the league standings. The youth of Indiana has shown itself over the losing streak, with the team still trying to figure things out while going up against some tough competition. One thing has been a constant for Indiana -- the dominance of NaLyssa Smith and rookie Aliyah Boston, who have become a solid post duo in Indiana. Look for those two players to try and work the Fever offense inside-out against Dallas.
Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury
Line: Phoenix -1
O/U: 162.5
Injury Report - Sparks vs. Mercury
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Nia Clouden
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Layshia Clarendon
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Stephanie Talbot
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|Personal
|OUT
|8/23/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Los Angeles and Phoenix have been two of the most up-and-down teams of the season in the WNBA, with both squads showing some flashes of improvement at times only to return back to coming up short on a nightly basis.
The Sparks, losers of four straight and seven of their last 10 games, haven't been able to catch a break with injuries this season. It's been a revolving door for Los Angeles as far as who is available to play each night, which has resulted in the team struggling to find its footing at the midway point in the year. Nneka Ogwumike has continued to play at an All-Star and potentially MVP level this year, leading the team every night while averaging a team-best 19.8 points and 9.2 rebounds along with 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over 17 games.
The Mercury have been an extreme disappointment in 2023, sitting at the bottom of the WNBA standings while only holding three wins at nearly the midway point in the regular season. Phoenix hasn't been able to do much on either side of the ball this year, even with having Brittney Griner back in the lineup. The good news for Phoenix is that Diana Taurasi, who sat out Friday's game in Minnesota due to rest, will be returning to the lineup Sunday and should provide a nice lift offensively against Los Angeles.
Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx
Line: Las Vegas -14.0
O/U: 171.0
Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Riquna Williams
|G
|Back
|GTD
|7/9/2023
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Natalie Achonwa
|C
|Personal
|ML
|7/12/2023
|Jessica Shepard
|C
|Illness
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Aerial Powers
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/18/2023
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|Wrist
|OUT
|7/18/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Sunday's showdown between Las Vegas and Minnesota will be an interesting one while featuring the Aces, the best team in the WNBA right now, and the Lynx, one of the hottest teams in the league.
The Aces weren't able to extend their win streak to 10 games on Friday, falling to Dallas for just their second loss of the season. However, Las Vegas coming up short likely won't last long while holding the top offense in the WNBA to go along with a strong defense in a star-studded lineup. The trio of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum have been playing on All-Star levels this season to lead Las Vegas, and Minnesota's lack of post defense might specifically favor Wilson on Sunday. The last time out against the Lynx, the Aces' guard duo of Young and Plum stepped up big in a win, so look for them to also have strong games in Minnesota.
The Lynx have completely turned things around this season after starting the year 0-6, following that by going 8-3 over their last 11 games and winners of five straight entering Sunday. Napheesa Collier has been doing it all for Minnesota, carrying the load for the team with 22.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in an MVP-caliber campaign thus far. Diamond Miller and Kayla McBride have been key pieces to the recent success of the Lynx as well, so look for those three players specifically to have big games if Minnesota wants to come out on top against the league's best.
Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
Line: Chicago -1.5
O/U: 169.5
Injury Report - Dream vs. Sky
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Aari McDonald
|G
|Shoulder
|GTD
|7/9/2023
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Li Yueru
|C
|Lower Body
|OFS
|4/1/2024
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Much like a few other matchups on the five-game slate in the WNBA on Sunday, the meeting between Atlanta and Chicago features two teams on somewhat opposite spectrums right now, with Dream playing well recently and the Sky working through some rough times at the midway point of the year.
Atlanta has been playing well over the last handful of games, winners of four straight and seven of its last 10 contests. As a result, the Dream are a top five team in the WNBA and are even making a push to as high as a top four squad entering the All-Star break. Over the four-game win streak, the Dream have been carried by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, both of which are averaging north of 20 points during the winning streak. Those two will play key roles in helping Atlanta stretch that to five straight on Sunday against Chicago.
The Sky have been through a lot over the last week or so, and that has shown while losing seven of their last 10 games and quickly moving out of the playoff picture as a result. Chicago is not only dealing with losing general manager and head coach James Wade, who left to take a job with the NBA's Toronto Raptors, but it is also working through some injuries which have made for a recipe for disaster as of late. A player to keep an eye on for the Sky on Sunday is Kahleah Copper, who has averaged 18.2 points over her last five games. Copper is the centerpiece of what Chicago does on a nightly basis, and the Sky will rely on her to dig the team out of a hole starting against Atlanta.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
FanDuel
- Napheesa Collier ($9,200)
- Nneka Ogwumike ($8,500)
- Rhyne Howard ($7,100)
Collier has played at an MVP level over the Lynx's five-game winning streak, putting up team-high numbers in scoring and rebounds during both that stretch and the entire season thus far. Collier will have to continue her dominant play Sunday against a top-notch Aces squad. Ogwumike has been the bright spot for Los Angeles all season long, leading the team on a nightly basis while also being a serious threat to record a double-double any given night. With the Sparks' injuries continuing to pile up, look for Ogwumike's play to remain solid. Howard has led Atlanta during its winning streak as well, proving to be a feared pairing alongside Allisha Gray. With Chicago's strong guard play, that might take Gray out of the game a bit, so look for Howard to pick up the pace as a result.
Value Plays
- Kelsey Plum ($5,900)
- Kayla McBride ($5,700)
DraftKings
- Natasha Howard ($10,900)
- Brittney Sykes ($10,000)
- DeWanna Bonner ($8,600)
Howard has been a tear for Dallas, averaging 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over her last two games. Even though she will be going up against strong opposition in the post in Indiana, expect Howard to continue her strong play Sunday. Sykes has been one of the top performers and top scorers for the Mystics most notably while Washington has dealt with some injuries to key players on the team. Even with Washington getting some pieces back into the rotation, Sykes could provide that offensive spark against Connecticut. Since Brionna Jones went down for the season a few weeks ago, Bonner and teammate Alyssa Thomas have risen to the occasion. With teams mainly focusing on Thomas, that might leave the door open for an opportunity for Bonner.
Value Plays
- Kahleah Copper ($8,300)
- Kelsey Mitchell ($7,900)