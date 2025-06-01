To conclude the weekend in the WNBA, there is a quartet of contests taking place, spanning from the afternoon to the evening. Each matchup includes a team in the top six in the WNBA standings, with a few of the games including teams looking to get back on track and shed losing streaks.

Before the games begin, let's look at each matchup and which players are worth targeting from a DFS perspective.

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at New York Liberty Connecticut Sunat New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -18.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Sun vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lindsay Allen G Hamstring OUT 6/6/2025 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first battle of the day features two teams on opposite ends of the WNBA standings, one sitting at the top and the other near the bottom of the league.

Connecticut enters the contest as one of the teams struggling to start the year, mostly due to the amount of turnover on the roster from a season ago and the new personnel taking the court and leading the team. They secured their first win of the season in their last outing, so the Sun sit as one of the bottom two teams in the league with a record of 1-5. Two players who have done all they can to try and lead Connecticut so far this season have been veterans Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey, the top two producers on the team. Olivia Nelson-Ododa has filled in nicely behind them, averaging just north of 10 points per game.

New York, on the other hand, is picking right where it left off from a season ago when it claimed the WNBA title, starting the season red-hot while sitting tied with Minnesota atop the league standings at a perfect 6-0. The Liberty somehow got deeper this offseason with the addition of Natasha Cloud, who has played well for her new team thus far and even earned Player of the Week honors to open the season. Alongside Cloud, the trio of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones has once again been a dominant Big Three that is tough for any team to try and stop.

at Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercuryat Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sparks -4

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Cameron Brink F Knee GTD 6/1/2025 Rickea Jackson F Personal GTD 6/1/2025 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 6/29/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Starting the evening slate of games is a matchup between two teams looking to get back on track in the win column after suffering losses in their previous battles.

Phoenix is coming off a close loss to Minnesota on Friday night, a game in which Alyssa Thomas was absent due to a calf injury. However, the Mercury have looked solid to begin the new year with a new-look squad, sitting in the top four of the league standings through the first six contests. To start the season, Satou Sabally has been exactly what Phoenix hoped she would be and more, leading all players in scoring with 20.8 points per game and setting the pace for this squad. Thomas, when she has been healthy, has been a great second option while once again doing a little bit of everything to stuff the stat sheet.

On the other side of this game, Los Angeles has gotten off to a bit of a slower start while entering Sunday on a two-game losing streak and sitting near the bottom of the league standings at 2-5 overall. Much like Phoenix, Los Angeles' newcomer has led the way to begin the year. Kelsey Plum, who has gotten off to a red-hot start with her new team, is averaging 24.0 points per game through seven contests. Behind Plum, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens have rounded out a nice Big Three for the Sparks, all averaging 15 or more points.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Line: Aces -1.5

O/U: 163.0

Injury Report - Aces vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alysha Clark F Ankle GTD 6/1/2025 Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In the middle of the four games Sunday is an intriguing matchup between two top-six teams in the WNBA, both of whom have had up-and-down starts to the new year.

Las Vegas comes into the game after somewhat of a rocky start, at least compared to pre-season expectations, but is coming off a win over Los Angeles on Friday night to get back into the win column. The Aces are still sitting in the top half of the standings, entering Sunday 3-2 overall. Jewell Loyd has really yet to break out with Las Vegas like we saw out of her in Seattle (a team she will face for the first time Sunday), though the surrounding of other stars on the roster has something to do with her averaging 10.2 points through five games. A'ja Wilson looks in MVP form already, leading the squad with a team-best 23.6 points and 11.2 rebounds, while the guard duo of Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray have continued to play well as we've been used to seeing.

Seattle started the season off strong but has since taken a bit of a step back, entering Sunday riding a two-game losing streak. Still, the Storm enter this contest 3-3 overall and sit in the middle of the pack of the WNBA standings. Without Loyd in Seattle, the Storm have been led by the duo of Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike through six games, both players averaging more than 18 points per contest thus far. Gabby Williams has stepped up behind those two, looking impressive early in the new year with 13.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries

Line: Lynx -10.5

O/U: 161.0

Injury Report - Minnesota vs. Golden State

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Knee GTD 6/1/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Golden State

Maria Conde F Achilles OUT 8/1/2025 Juste Jocyte G Not Injury Related OFS 9/12/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The fourth and final contest of the night, the nightcap of an entertaining trio of games, will feature one of the hottest teams in the WNBA and the newest team in the league.

Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the league through the first few weeks of the season, and it hasn't even been at full strength in all but one game thus far. The Lynx have started the new year on a six-game winning streak, tied with New York atop the WNBA standings with an undefeated record of 6-0. The Lynx have shown great depth and balance through six games, continuing their winning ways even without Napheesa Collier on Friday night due to a knee injury. Collier has been on an MVP-type of tear so far, averaging a team-best 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The return of Kayla McBride has been a game-changer for Minnesota, with her appearing in two contests thus far after missing the first four games of the season. If Collier is able to play Sunday, it should be entertaining watching her and McBride face Golden State in what would be their second game together this season.

As expected, Golden State has gotten off to a bit of a slower start to the season, its inaugural season in the WNBA. After opening up the year 2-1, the Valkries have dropped two straight contests and sit in the bottom half of the standings at 2-3 overall. To start the year, Janelle Salaun has been the leader of the Valkyries offensively, pacing the team with 13.8 points per game in four outings. Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes have been constant contributors, as expected, with Thornton averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in all five contests and Hayes tallying 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in two games. Golden State is still trying to figure things out, and that will take time. Unfortunately for the Valkyries, they might have a tough time with the league-leading Lynx on Sunday.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

If Collier is able to return Sunday after missing the previous game with a knee injury, expect her to respond in a big way against Golden State as she continues her MVP-type of season thus far. Sabally has been a bright spot early on in the season, and she looks comfortable in her new home in Phoenix. Sabally will likely have another big game Sunday, especially if Alyssa Thomas isn't able to take the court again for the Sun. Diggins has been the top offensive producer for Seattle to this point in the new year, and that should continue Sunday in a game that will likely be a high-scoring one against Las Vegas.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

Plum has been outstanding for Los Angeles in her first few games with the squad, taking over things offensively on a nightly basis. Against a team in Phoenix that is looking to bounce back after a tough loss, Plum could be relied upon even more to put up a strong showing Sunday. Ogwumike has been extremely consistent for Seattle over the years, and that has been the case again in 2025. She is worth taking a chance on Sunday, especially if Las Vegas focuses on shutting down Skylar Diggins. Loyd is facing off against her old team for the first time of the season, meaning she could be poised for a breakout contest or, at the very least, could have a large volume of shot attempts for Las Vegas against Seattle.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.