WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, August 15

Washington Mystics at at

Line: Lynx -7.5

O/U: 155.5

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 8/15/2024 DiDi Richards G Knee OUT 8/17/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025



Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

The Mystic (6-19) lost two in a row heading into the break and hope to get back on track with the opportunity to build on their 3-10 road record. The Lynx (17-8) have won two of their last three home games and look to keep rolling with the chance to add to their 11-3 home record.

The Mystics will get a boost as Brittney Sykes is expected back in the lineup after being sidelined since mid June. Additionally, Shakira Austin, who has been out since early June, is listed as probable for action. Meanwhile, Ariel Atkins is the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting, to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Stefanie Dolson has also been playing well, averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Aaliyah Edwards leads the squad on the boards with 5.9 rebounds per game, along with averages of 8.7 points and 1.2 assists.

The Lynx are led by Napheesa Collier, who is the fifth-highest scoring player in the league, with an average of 20.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting. Collier also leads the team with 10.2 rebounds per game, which ranks third highest in the WNBA. Kayla McBride is the team's second-highest scorer with an average of 16.4 points, along with 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while Alanna Smith provides a well-rounded effort, averaging 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. The Lynx lead the WNBA in efficiency from long range as they average 38.4 percent shooting from deep.

Phoenix Mercury at

Line: Mercury -2.5

O/U: 164.0

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 8/16/2024 Rebecca Allen F Hamstring OUT 9/1/2024

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle GTD 8/15/2024 Chennedy Carter G Ankle GTD 8/15/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025 Elizabeth Williams C Knee OUT 5/1/2025

The Mercury (13-12) ended a two-game slide with a win in their final outing before the break and the hope to stay on track to improve on their 5-8 road record as they face the first game of a two-game trip. The Sky (10-14) picked up a 93-85 road win over the Aces in their final game before the break and look to carry the momentum over to improve on their 4-8 home record in their first game back in action.

Kahleah Copper leads the Mercury, averaging 23.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game. After a delayed start to her campaign, Brittney Griner has been playing well, averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks across 15 outings. Diana Taurasi continues to contribute at a high level and is the squad's third-leading scorer, averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Natasha Cloud is also a major contributor with 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and a team-high 7.3 assists per game, which ranks third-highest in the WNBA.

Chennedy Carter leads the Sky in scoring with an average of 17.2 points on impressive 51.8 percent shooting to go along with 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game but remains listed as questionable for action. Angel Reese was great in the first half of her rookie season, averaging 13.5 points and a team-high 11.9 rebounds per game, which ranks second-best in the WNBA. Elizabeth Williams and Kamilla Cardoso also do a great job on the glass, each averaging at least 7.0 rebounds per game. Finally, with the departure of Marina Mabrey, Michaela Onyenwere is expected to start, while Lindsay Allen should also take on increased responsibility in the backcourt.

New York Liberty at

Line: Liberty -10.5

O/U: 164.5

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G Knee OUT 8/26/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

The Liberty (21-4) sit first place in the standings and look to build on a two-game road winning streak with the chance to add to their 9-3 road record. The Sparks (6-18) lost three of four games heading into the break but look to get back on track with an opportunity to build on their 4-8 home record.

The Liberty boast a ton of firepower in their lineup led by Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, who each average over 19.0 points per game. Ionescu is averaging an impressive 3.0 three-pointers per game, while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc, and she also leads the team with an average of 6.1 assists per game. Stewart averages 9.0 rebounds per game, which is second to Jonquel Jones, who averages 15.3 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game. The squad will be missing Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who provides a strong contribution across the board, but Ivana Dojkic should be able to help pick up the slack.

Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks with 19.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. After missing the early part of the season, Azura Stevens gave the Sparks a major boost over the last four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over that span. Stevens started in the previous three outings and is expected to remain in the starting lineup. Rookie, Rickea Jackson stands out as a key part of the Sparks' offense, averaging 11.4 points on 45.0 percent shooting. Kia Nurse provides a reliable effort in her role and is expected to get the start in place of Aari McDonald.

Collier is likely to pad her stats at the foul line, as the Mystics give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing forwards. Williams has a great chance to thrive versus the Mystics, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing guards. Smith finished with 29.5 DK points in her previous meeting with the Mystics, and she logged 43.0 DK points in her last game before the break.

Reese has an excellent chance to pad her stats against the Mercury, who give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game. Ionescu is up for a favorable matchup against the Sparks' shorthanded backcourt. Copper is likely to get her offense rolling against the Sky, who give up the league's fourth-highest shooting percentage to opposing guards.

